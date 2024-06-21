U.S. Multiomics Market Size to Reach USD 4.88 Billion by 2033

According to a new market research report, the U.S. multiomics market size was USD 1.15 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 1.33 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach around USD 4.88 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 15.56% from 2024 to 2033.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8541

The increasing demand for single-cell multiomics and technological advancements in omics is expected to boost market growth in the forecast period. Furthermore, the rising momentum of proteomics, genomics, transcriptomics, and metabolomics is expected to boost revenue generation in the future.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the market due to the increased demand for healthcare services and products, including those related to multiomics research. The pandemic has highlighted the importance of understanding the human immune system and its response to viral infections, which has led to an increased interest in multiomics research. In May 2020,Saama and iNDX.Ai launched a new COVID-19 Command Center Analytics platform to expedite clinical research and develop programs to treat and prevent COVID. In addition, the pandemic has resulted in an increase in funding for research and development in the healthcare sector, leading to the development of new technologies and tools for multiomics research, further increasing the demand for these services and products.

Moreover, technological advancements in fields such asgene editing tools, pharmacogenomics, new data streams from wearables, and consumer-driven genomics have propelled the clinical application for genomics. The expansion of omics research into domains like genomes, transcriptomics, metabolomics, and proteomics during the past few decades has been made possible by recent advances in biotechnology. A systemic profile of a biological system is produced by each technology, using particular analytical techniques to target a particular type of molecule.

Furthermore, the growing complexities of handling and interpreting large volumes of genomics data have resulted in the launch of several data analysis platforms. In October 2022, Almaden Genomics launched a genome platform for accelerating genomic discovery and streamlining genomic workflows. In March 2022, ARUP launched a new bioinformatics platform to provide faster, better, and more reliable next NGS test results. These developments are mainly aimed at enhancing the clinical potential of genomics across various domains of healthcare.

Key Takeaways:

Based on products & services, the product segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2023.

The service segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 17.63% over the forecast period.

The bulk multiomics segment dominated the market in 2023.

The single-cell multiomics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.17% over the forecast period.

The genomics segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 39.8%.

The metabolomics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The oncology segment dominated in 2023 with a market share of 40.7% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The neurology segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

The academic & research institutes dominated the segment with a market share of 49.11% in 2023.

The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8541

Global Multiomics Market Size and Growth

The global multiomics market size was estimated at USD 2.91 billion in 2024 and is projected to hit around USD 10.48 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the market with the largest revenue share of 49.45% in 2023.

Personalized your customization here@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/customization/8541

U.S. Multiomics Market Concentration & Characteristics

The market growth stage is high, with an accelerating pace. The technological advancements, increasing research investments, expanding applications across various sectors, collaborative initiatives, and growing awareness and acceptance among individuals has led to the anticipation of the adoption of multiomics technologies and products in various fields such as clinical diagnostics, pharmaceutical development, and biomedical research. Thus, continuous development and collaboration are propelling the expansion of the U.S. multiomics industry and are further expected to grow significantly over the period of time.

The U.S. multiomics industry is witnessing a high level of partnerships and collaboration activities. These collaborations offer numerous benefits, including shared resources, reduced financial risk, and access to specialized technologies and regulatory knowledge. By pooling resources and knowledge, companies are expected to accelerate research and development timelines, navigate regulatory pathways more effectively, and ultimately enhance the likelihood of bringing innovative therapies to the industry. For instance, in June 2023, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Seer, a life sciences proteomics company, expanded their collaboration to extend access to mass spectrometry-based proteomics technologies. This collaboration is anticipated to boost technological advancements and thereby propel the industrial growth of multiomics in the U.S.

The impact of regulations on the U.S. multiomics industry is significant. With the generation of large-scale multiomics datasets, concerns regarding data privacy and security become important. Regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) in the U.S. impose stringent requirements for the collection, storage, and sharing of personal health information.

The U.S. multiomics industry currently exhibits a high level of product expansion. Innovations in delivery systems are anticipated to enhance the efficacy and safety of various platforms, such as genomics and proteomics. Moreover, companies are developing integrated omics platforms that enable simultaneous analysis of multiple molecular layers. These factors are anticipated to boost market growth. For instance, in November 2023, Illumina introduced an advanced liquid biopsy assay designed to facilitate comprehensive genomic profiling of solid tumors.

By Product & Services Insights

Based on products & services, the product segment held the largest revenue share in the market in 2023. The products are further segmented into instruments, consumables, and software. The growing developments and increasing product launches are expected to drive the segment growth. In addition, research shows the efficiency of genomics in predicting & identifying novel compounds, contributing to drug development and synthetic biology. For instance, in March 2023, Mission Bio collaborated with CMaT to enhance cell therapy development using the Tapestri Platform, addressing manufacturing challenges for the safe and rapid delivery of potentially life-saving therapies.

The service segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR of 17.63% over the forecast period. The services segment is experiencing substantial growth, meeting the demand for specialized expertise and comprehensive solutions. These services encompass experimental design, sample preparation, data generation, and in-depth bioinformatics analysis, essential for assisting researchers & organizations in navigating multiomics workflows for accurate results.

By Type Insights

Based on type, the market is segmented into single-cell multiomics and bulk multiomics. The bulk multiomics segment dominated the market in 2023. It is crucial for providing a comprehensive understanding of the pathogenesis of disorders and diverse phenotypes at the individual level. The dominance of this approach can be attributed to several advantages it offers. These include a straightforward experimental process and cost-effective dissection of large-scale samples. In addition, the bulk multiomics method eliminates the requirement for living cells.

The single-cell multiomics segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 18.17% over the forecast period. An article published by Nature Reviews Molecular Cell Biology in April 2023summarizes the recent progress in single-cell analyses and barcoding strategies, emphasizing innovative techniques integrating genome, epigenome, and transcriptome profiling. These advancements offer better specificity, precision, and resolution, contributing to a deeper understanding of cellular heterogeneity, differentiation, and epigenetic reprogramming, thereby boosting the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By Platform Insights

Based on platform, the market is segmented into genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, metabolomics, and integrated omics platform. The genomics segment dominated the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 39.8%. The segment is driven by advancements such as CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing. Diverse data streams, including wearables and clinical data, are enabling a holistic approach to personalized medicine. Furthermore, in December 2023, the FDA approved the first CRISPR gene-editing treatment, exa-cel, for sickle cell disease. Developed by Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics, the approval reinforces the integration of genomics into clinical practices, paving the way for increased adoption of gene-editing techniques in healthcare. These factors are anticipated to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The metabolomics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This platform is a promising technology integral to precision medicine, involving the comprehensive analysis of metabolites within a biological specimen. The modern metabolomic technologies surpass the scope of small-scale metabolite detection, enabling the precise analysis of hundreds to thousands of metabolites, thereby, boosting the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By Application Insights

Based on application, the market is segmented into cell biology, oncology, neurology, and bulk immunology. The oncology segment dominated in 2023 with a market share of 40.7% in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. This is attributed to the rising need to understand complex molecular interactions in cancer development. Furthermore, strategic investments by key market players in cancer research signify a key growth driver. For instance, in June 2023, the collaborative efforts of Owkin, NanoString, and renowned cancer research institutions led to the launch of MOSAIC-a groundbreaking USD 50 million spatial omics project with the potential to redefine cancer research.

The neurology segment is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR over the forecast period. Multiomics technologies have profoundly impacted neurology, revolutionizing the understanding of complex neurological disorders. Next-generation sequencing, transcriptomics, proteomics, and metabolomics have become indispensable tools, enabling the unbiased identification of disease-causing gene variants & biomarkers. Thus, these factors are expected to boost the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into academic & research institutes, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, and others. The academic & research institutes dominated the segment with a market share of 49.11% in 2023. Several government organizations, such as NIH, provide funding to certain multiomics sequencing and analysis centers that put effort into understanding the genomic bases of rare and common human diseases. The Centers for Common Disease Genomics, a part of NIH, employs genome sequencing for exploring and determining the influence of omics on some of the common diseases, such as autism, stroke, diabetes, and heart diseases. For instance, in September 2023, NIH granted USD 50.3 million for multiomics research on various human diseases & health.