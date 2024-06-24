U.S. CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Size to Hit USD 8.59 Billion by 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. CRISPR and cas genes market size was estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 8.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8491

Therapeutic applications of CRISPR and Cas genes, rising significance for gene editing, and the introduction of anti-CRISPR proteins are boosting market growth. Moreover, CRISPR and Cas genes provide growth prospects for developing novel cancer therapies that boost market expansion.

U.S. CRISPR and Cas genes market accounted for a 63.0% share in the global CRISPR and Cas genes market in 2023. CRISPR technology is preferred for treating various diseases, including cancer and inflammatory and infectious diseases, making it favorable for future biomedical therapeutics. It revolutionizes cancer treatment by enhancing Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR-T) immunotherapy. Unlike traditional methods, the next generation of CAR-T therapies utilizes CRISPR to improve the precision and efficiency of therapeutic and manufacturing processes. This advancement allows for accurate delivery of CAR genes into T-cell DNA, a significant improvement over viral vectors that randomly insert genes. These features of CRISPR-Cas increase its demand in the market.

Furthermore, the increasing investment from government bodies, funding agencies, and biotechnology companies in genomic research is poised to impact the CRISPR market significantly. International funding organizations such as the NIH and Wellcome Trust play a crucial role by providing financial support for genetic studies. This substantial funding is expected to drive the utilization of genetic editing tools in the country, shaping the landscape of the CRISPR market. Furthermore, a report published in June 2022 stated that the U.S. government granted USD 639.5 million to Human Genome Research Institute for R&D in 2022. The institute further requested USD 629.6 million as funding for 2023.

U.S. CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Key Takeaways

In 2023, the product segment held the largest market share of 79.11%.

The services segment is expected to experience the most rapid compound annual growth rate.

The biomedical application segment held the largest share of 92.25% in 2023.

The agriculture segment will exhibit the quickest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2024 and 2033.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market with a share of 50.19% in 2023.

The academic and government research institutes are anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8491

Global CRISPR & Cas Genes Market Size and share 2024 to 2033

The global CRISPR And Cas Genes market size was USD 3.11 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 3.64 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 15.15 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 17.16% from 2024 to 2033. North America dominated the market and accounted for the highest revenue share of 39.17% in 2023.

Personalized your customization here@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/customization/8491

What is CRISPR, the powerful genome-editing tool?

CRISPR-Cas9 is a simple yet powerful tool for editing genomes. It enables researchers to easily alter DNA sequences and modify gene function.

CRISPR is a powerful tool for editing genomes, meaning it allows researchers to easily alter DNA sequences and modify gene function. It has many potential applications, including correcting genetic defects, treating and preventing the spread of diseases, and improving the growth and resilience of crops. However, despite its promise, the technology also raises ethical concerns.

In popular usage, "CRISPR" (pronounced "crisper") is shorthand for "CRISPR-Cas9." CRISPRs are specialized stretches of DNA, and the protein Cas9 — where Cas stands for "CRISPR-associated" — is an enzyme that acts like a pair of molecular scissors, capable of cutting strands of DNA.

CRISPR technology was adapted from the natural defense mechanisms of bacteria and archaea, a domain of relatively simple single-celled microorganisms. These organisms use CRISPR-derived RNA, a molecular cousin to DNA, and various Cas proteins to foil attacks by viruses. To foil attacks, the organisms chop up the DNA of viruses and then stow bits of that DNA in their own genome, to be used as a weapon against the foreign invaders should those viruses attack again. When the components of CRISPR are transferred into other, more complex, organisms, those components can then manipulate genes, a process called "gene editing."

U.S. CRISPR And Cas Genes Market Concentration & Characteristics

The presence of several companies in the U.S. CRISPR And CAS Genes market contributed to its fragmented landscape. Moreover, companies are leveraging CRISPR editing in the human genome, offering growth opportunities in academic and pharmaceutical research.

By introducing innovative CRISPR-based therapies, companies have the potential to attract customers, drive revenue growth, and enhance patient outcomes significantly. Utilizing CRISPR technology in the development of advanced therapies can assist companies in differentiating themselves in the market, meet patients' evolving requirements, and contribute to personalized medicine. This offers a promising path for using cutting-edge therapies and advancement in personalized medicine.

Companies like CRISPR Therapeutics, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Intellia Therapeutics, and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals have engaged in strategic partnerships to drive innovation in precision medicine. These collaborations involve sharing resources, expertise, and technologies to develop novel treatments that target genetic disorders at their root cause. Numerous biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies focus on M&A activities that showcase crucial aspects of strategic management that enable companies to facilitate growth, restructuring, and enhancing competitive positions within the industry

Various biotechnology and CRISPR-based therapeutics companies focus on providing services such as cell line engineering and design tools that help in research activities undertaken by institutions and other companies. This approach increases their customer base and enables them to sustain their position in the industry.

Increasing focus on regional expansion by key manufacturers serves a wide range of customers and capitalizes on geographical industry growth opportunities. This approach allows companies to strengthen their presence in different regions, adapt to local market needs, and enhance their market share by targeting diverse customer segments.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8491

By Product & Service Insights

In 2023, the product segment held the largest market share of 79.11%. This growth was fueled by the efforts of institutions and key companies to increase research and development activities. This comprises kits& enzymes such as CAS9, CRISPR libraries, antibodies, design tools, and more. Moreover, Vector-based CAS9 products facilitate research experiments, signifying the use of CRISPR/Cas for gene editing. Such applications shift the focus of manufacturers to develop these products, further expanding market growth. Epic Bio unveiled the GEMS (Gene Expression Modulation System) platform in 2022, which offers precise gene expression modification. The GEMS platform contains a vast library of newly discovered modulators combined with advanced functional and computational genomics capabilities. It enables the rapid design of guide RNAs highly targeted to specific genes.

From 2024 to 2033, the services segment is expected to experience the most rapid compound annual growth rate. This growth is fueled by the rising number of licensing agreements with biotech firms, which offer services ranging from cell line engineering and beyond. Moreover, CRISPR-based gene editing companies focus on offering advanced services to fulfill the unmet demand for this market. For instance, in August 2022, Creative Biogene introduced one-stop microbial genome editing services for knock-in, knockout, and foreign gene insertion using a variety of bacteria. These microbial genome editing services maximize customers’ microbial gene sequence efficiency and minimize off-target effects using the advanced CRISPR/Cas 9 platform.

By Application Insights

The biomedical application segment held the largest share of 92.25% in 2023, owing to the increasing popularity of CRISPR/Cas9 genome editing technology in several areas of biomedical sciences. The market is experiencing profitable growth opportunities thanks to the emergence of different CRISPR-based therapies to treat chronic conditions such as cancer, diabetes, blood disorders, and infectious diseases. Moreover, regulatory approval of these therapies is driving the segment’s growth. For instance, in December 2023, the US FDA approved Casgevy therapy for sickle cell anemia. Casgevy is the first FDA-approved therapy utilizing CRISPR/Cas9, a genome editing technology.