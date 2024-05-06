U.S. Consumer Genomics Market Size to Reach USD 4.48 Billion by 2033

According to a new report by nova one advisor, the U.S. consumer genomics market size was valued at USD 485.90 million in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 4,489.22 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.52% from 2024 to 2033.

Key Takeaways:

Genetic relatedness dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 19.13% in 2023.

The lifestyle, wellness, & nutrition segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period.

The genomic analysis sector simplifies consumer DNA analysis, hence boosting market growth. Advances in genetic research contribute to increased awareness among physicians and patients regarding the use of gene-based testing. Genomics testing determines common qualities by investigating a DNA molecule, predicts health, and provides evidence of ancestry. Rising knowledge of DNA testing has boosted acceptance rates, indicating promising growth prospects for adopting DNA tests in residential settings.

The United States represented for more than 31.1% of the worldwide consumer genetics market in 2023. Recently, there has been a boom in demand for genetic testing services provided directly to customers. These tests typically check a person’s DNA to learn about potential health risks, genetic traits, and heritage. As the consumer genomics business evolves, some companies are offering DNA tests directly to customers, allowing them to access their genetic information without involving a healthcare expert. Given the current lack of severe control over direct-to-consumer genetic testing companies, it is critical to carefully analyze the dependability and quality of these services before proceeding with any testing.

Following the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic, public health concerns have grown, resulting in increased interest in advanced approaches such as consumer genomics. This growing awareness of health issues and the importance of genetics has driven the market’s continued growth. The growing emphasis on DNA-centric research and development (R&D) projects, particularly in bioinformatics, for creating diagnostic tools and effective treatments, including those relevant to COVID-19, is a major driver of this expansion.

The market’s growth is primarily driven by a surge in consumer and doctor interest in direct-to-consumer (DTC) kits, technological advancements, the expanding scope of consumer genomics applications, favorable government policies, and the escalating trend of personalized genomics. For example, the popularity of DTC tests skyrocketed in 2022 because they could be purchased without a doctor’s prescription, making them more accessible and user-friendly to the public.

The increasing number of applications for direct-to-consumer (DTC) genetic tests adds significantly to the market’s growth. Genetic testing provides a variety of services, including tracing ancestry, defining race, and investigating familial ties. The vast range of applications has resulted in a higher adoption rate in therapeutic settings. Furthermore, trustworthy consumer genetics tests have applications in clinical, genealogical, forensic, research, sports, nutrition, and a variety of other fields. Many firms offer adaptive DTC tests in these various domains.

Market expansion is expected to be aided by significant advances in product innovation and collaboration among leading industry participants. One example is July 2022, when 1health.io Inc. significantly expanded its testing capabilities in clinical and direct-to-consumer areas. Furthermore, the company worked with Apollo Health Group to broaden the clinical market for Apollo’s advanced Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) assays, which included pharmacogenetics screenings (PGx) and hereditary cancer genetic screenings (CGx). These innovations are significantly contributing to market growth.

Several companies, including My Gene Diet, Halo Health International, and Smart DNA, provide personalized diet and food programs based on an individual’s genetic makeup. Direct-to-consumer (DTC) personalized genetic testing is becoming increasingly popular, owing to its affordability, with prices ranging from as little as USD 100 to more than USD 2000, depending on the test’s complexity and scope. Companies such as My Gene Diet, Smart DNA, and Halo Health International provide personalized nutritional services and meal plans based on an individual’s genetic makeup.

Personalized genetic testing provided directly to consumers (DTC) is becoming increasingly popular, owing to the tests’ low cost. Prices range greatly, from as low as USD 100 to more than USD 2000, depending on the complexity and scope of the testing.

Why Is Consumer Genomics Important?

Consumer genomics, the branch of genetics that involves direct-to-consumer genetic testing and analysis, is important for several reasons:

Health Insights: Consumer genomics allows individuals to gain insights into their genetic predispositions for certain health conditions. This information can empower people to take proactive steps towards preventive healthcare and lifestyle adjustments.

Personalized Medicine: Understanding one’s genetic makeup can enable personalized medicine approaches. This means treatments and medications can be tailored to an individual’s genetic profile, potentially leading to more effective and safer healthcare interventions.

Ancestry and Heritage: Consumer genomics provides the opportunity for individuals to explore their ancestry and genetic heritage. This can be personally enriching and help people connect with their roots and understand their cultural background better.

Family Planning: Genetic testing can provide valuable information for family planning purposes. Couples can assess their risk of passing on genetic disorders to their children and make informed decisions about family planning options.

Research and Scientific Advancement: Aggregated data from consumer genomics can contribute to scientific research and advancements in understanding genetics and human health. Large datasets generated from consumer genetic testing can be analyzed to identify patterns, associations, and new genetic variants related to various traits and diseases.

Ethical Considerations and Privacy: The rise of consumer genomics also brings forth important ethical considerations regarding privacy, consent, and the potential misuse of genetic information. Addressing these concerns is crucial to ensuring that consumer genomics benefits individuals without compromising their privacy or leading to discrimination based on genetic information.

U.S. Consumer Genomics Market By Application Insights

Genetic relatedness dominated the market and held the largest revenue share of 19.13% in 2023. Paternity and maternity tests, often available online, are expected to increase the market growth. Many customers use DTC genetic testing to learn about their genetic traits and find distant relatives. Moreover, a 2021 study by the University of Cambridge found that genome sequencing from a single blood test could detect 31% more rare genetic disorders than standard tests. The U.S. is expected to have almost 2 million new cancer cases in 2022, as estimated by the American Cancer Society. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) estimates that over 30 million cancer cases will remain undiagnosed by the year 2040. Therefore, identifying potential cancer risks and determining the hereditary nature of the disease through genetic testing is crucial.

The lifestyle, wellness, & nutrition segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 26.6% during the forecast period. Numerous companies, including Natures Remedies Ltd, Pathway Genomics, Helix, Toolbox Genomics, and others, provide nutrigenetic testing services. These services encompass fitness tests and extend to diet, wellness, and several nutrition plans. Some of these firms also specialize in delivering personalized diets, meals, and even plans for food supplements. Genetic tests based on lifestyle and nutrition are viewed as promising and are broadly accessible to aid with diet and lifestyle strategies.

Browse More Research Studies:

U.S. Consumer Genomics Market Recent Developments

In November 2023, 23 and Me launched 23 and Me+ Total Health, their cutting-edge health membership focused on prevention. This membership offers clinical-grade exome sequencing, biannual blood testing, and unparalleled access to genetics-driven clinical services.

In September 2023, Ancestry launched an update to the 2023 Ethnicity Estimate. This update featured a revised algorithm and reference panels, and it utilized a greater quantity of DNA samples to develop the reference panels compared to previous results.

In June 2023, Color Health and the American Cancer Society (ACS) announced their partnership established to offer convenient, accessible, and thorough cancer prevention and screening services for over 150 million Americans covered by their employer or union, focusing on the most prevalent cancers such as breast, prostate, lung, cervical, and colorectal.

In March 2023, Gene by Gene collaborated with Verogen to expedite the integration of forensic investigative genetic genealogy. This alliance significantly increases the pool of profiles accessible for FIGG matching, effectively doubling its capacity.

U.S. Consumer Genomics Market Key Company Insights

The U.S. consumer genomics market is characterized by intense competition, with a major share being held by numerous manufacturers. Market players employ key business strategies such as product introductions, approvals, strategic takeovers, and innovations to sustain and expand their global presence. For instance, Grifols, in May 2023, introduced AlphaIDAt Home, enabling American consumers to self-test for genetic COPD.

U.S. Consumer Genomics Market Top Key Companies:

Ancestry

Gene By Gene, Ltd. (FamilyTree DNA)

23andMe, Inc.

Color Health, Inc

Myriad Genetics, Inc

Mapmygenome

Helix OpCo LLC

MyHeritage Ltd.

Pathway Genomics

Veritas

Amgen, Inc.

Diagnomics, Inc.

Toolbox Genomics

SomaLogic, Inc.

inui Health (formerly Scanadu)

QuickCheck Health

Illumina, Inc.

U.S. Consumer Genomics Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033.

By Application

Genetic Relatedness

Ancestry

Lifestyle, Wellness, & Nutrition

Diagnostics

Sports Nutrition & Health

Reproductive Health

Personalized Medicine & Pharmacogenetic Testing

Others

