TriLink BioTechnologies Relaunches Oligonucleotide Radiolabeling Services

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink), announced that it is relaunching its oligonucleotide radiolabeling services. TriLink discontinued the service in May 2009 after ordering trends in 2008 suggested that the market may no longer require it. However, strong customer feedback led TriLink to bring back its radiolabeling services in September 2009.

TriLink leads the industry in unique modified nucleic acids and mid-scale oligonucleotide synthesis. High quality products and technical support are its key strengths. TriLink operates a fully GMP laboratory with a QSR environment. TriLink has over 13 years experience synthesizing radiolabeled DNA and RNA oligonucleotides. 35S and 3H labeling of both phosphodiester and phosphorothioate oligonucleotides are offered, as well as additional modifications.

About TriLink

TriLink Biotechnologies, Inc. manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp(TM) PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 90 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at http://www.trilinkbiotech.com. For more information contact:

