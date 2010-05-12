TriLink BioTechnologies Launches New Website and OligoBuilder(R)

SAN DIEGO, May 12 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink), a key manufacturer of high quality oligonucleotides and nucleoside triphosphates, announced the launch of its new website and OligoBuilder® online oligonucleotide ordering system. TriLink’s in-house marketing and design team utilized extensive user feedback and survey results to design a customer-centric website. The site renovation embodies TriLink’s commitment to their customers.

The website, trilinkbiotech.com, now features a streamlined design to improve navigation, more content and new tools. Key additions include:

A new OligoBuilder® online oligonucleotide ordering system

All new eCommerce system for purchasing all modified nucleotides and DNA synthesis reagents

Ask An Expert blog complete with extensive FAQs section

Improved information library including a literature corner, bibliography and publications list

The new improved OligoBuilder® prices very highly modified small scale constructs on the spot improving the order experience and reducing overall turn around time. Due to the complexity of the modified oligonucleotides typically ordered, automatic pricing on most constructs was not previously available.

“We are proud to announce the launch of our new site and OligoBuilder® as a big step towards a stronger online presence,” said TriLink CEO, Dr. Richard Hogrefe.

TriLink plans to continue working with their customers to provide more online tools, services and information.

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 75 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

