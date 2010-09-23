TriLink BioTechnologies Awards Webster University CleanAmp(TM) ResearchReward

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 23 /PRNewswire/ -- TriLink BioTechnologies, Inc. (TriLink) announced that it has awarded Dr. Mary Lai Preuss of Webster University 78 CleanAmp Primers and corresponding quantities of CleanAmp dNTPs for map-based cloning of Arabidopsis root hair developmental mutants. These reagents will support Dr. Preuss’ undergraduate research students’ hands-on training in sequence analysis, primer design, PCR, molecular mapping and ultimately sequencing of genes.

“Arabidopsis root hairs are single, highly elongated cells. Understanding the molecular mechanisms for growth of this single cell can provide valuable information about the growth of all cells. I think the TriLink ResearchRewards Program provides a terrific opportunity for our undergraduate students at Webster University to engage in research at the molecular level,” stated Dr. Preuss, Assistant Professor, Biological Sciences at Webster University.

Dr. Linda Chelico at the University of Saskatchewan received a ResearchReward, Oligonucleotides for Exploring the Replication of the Retrovirus HIV, earlier this year and affirmed, “I am happy that I got the award because as a new investigator it has really helped me to obtain all the DNA substrates I need for my research program.” Since its inception in 2002, TriLink’s ResearchRewards Program has supported over 30 projects. Areas of research include nucleotide selectivity of error prone RNA viral polymerases, PCR primer design for undergraduate teaching and research, CleanAmp Primers for detection of mRNA expression and DNA repair studies of cross-linked DNA.

“We are proud to contribute to the development of our industry through a program that provides the nucleic-acid based products needed to push the frontiers of our science. The ResearchRewards Program targets educators and academic researchers who need additional reagents to teach basic concepts or supplement their primary funding,” said TriLink CEO, Richard Hogrefe.

About TriLink’s ResearchRewards Program

TriLink offers ResearchRewards to help offset the cost of CleanAmp Primers, dNTPs and Amidites, as well as other nucleic acid-based products to support educators and researchers. To apply, email completed application to info@trilinkbiotech.com. Applications may be submitted anytime. Applicants will be notified of the review results within 2 months. To download an application or learn more visit: www.trilinkbiotech.com/about/researchrewards.asp

About TriLink

TriLink manufactures custom oligonucleotides, modified nucleoside triphosphates and CleanAmp PCR products for the diagnostic and OEM markets. In addition, custom chemistry, contract research services and ISO/QSR compliant cGMP production facilities are offered. TriLink’s solutions help advance drug discovery and biomedical research. Founded in 1996, TriLink is a privately held firm based in San Diego, California and employs approximately 80 scientists and other professionals. For more information about the firm and products, call 858-546-0004, email info@trilinkbiotech.com, or visit our web site at www.trilinkbiotech.com.

