Spago Nanomedical reports favorable data in breast cancer model with Tumorad

LUND, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / April 24, 2024 / Spago Nanomedical (STO:SPAGO.ST)(FRA:7UX.F) Spago Nanomedical AB (publ) announced today data from a non-clinical study exploring 177Lu-SN201 in a model for triple-negative breast cancer. In the model, 177Lu-SN201 demonstrates superior anti-tumor effect compared to standard cancer drugs with a low and acceptable level of radiotoxicity observed.

Spago Nanomedical’s leading candidate drug within the radiopharmaceutical program Tumorad, 177Lu-SN201, is progressing in clinical development. In parallel to the ongoing phase I/IIa clinical trial in patients with advanced cancer, an extensive non-clinical study is underway to explore 177Lu-SN201 as monotherapy and combination therapy in a 4T1 orthotopic triple-negative breast cancer model.

“Triple-negative breast cancer is a very aggressive disease with poor prognosis. The current observations are therefore very promising and support further studies of 177Lu-SN201, especially in combination therapy as is planned in the next step.” said Mats Hansen, CEO of Spago Nanomedical.

Data from the initial part of the study with 177Lu-SN201 as monotherapy demonstrates statistically significant anti-tumor effect compared to standard cancer drugs including anti PD-1 and anti-CTLA-4 (immune checkpoint inhibitors), Niraparib (PARP-inhibitor), Paclitaxel (taxanes), and Carboplatin (platinum-based chemotherapy). 177Lu-SN201 reduces tumor growth and significantly increases survival rate compared to animals treated with standard cancer drugs. A low and acceptable level of radiotoxicity was observed based on body weight and general appearance.

“ The current results are very encouraging and we are looking forward to learn more about how 177Lu-SN201 may work synergistically with other drugs. " said Oskar Axelsson, CSO of Spago Nanomedical.

Spago Nanomedical intends to publish results from these studies in recognized scientific journals.

