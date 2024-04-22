Single-cell Omics Market Size to Worth Around USD 9.65 Bn by 2033

According to nova one advisor, the global single-cell omics market size was estimated at USD 2.15 billion in 2023 and is expected to be worth around USD 9.65 billion by 2033 with a CAGR of 16.2% from 2024 to 2033.

Single-cell Omics Market Report Highlights

North America established a strong regional position in the global market with a 47.37% share in 2023 due to its highly developed healthcare infrastructure and favourable government policies, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest-growing CAGR between 2024 and 2033.

By product type, the single-cell genomics segment dominated the market with a share of 46.78% in 2023, due to evolving demand from a wide range of end-users, potential clinical applications of single cells genomics platform, and technological advancements.

By application, the oncology segment dominated the industry with a share of 56.85% in 2023, due to the rising burden of cancer globally, rapid evolution in single cells analysis techniques, and rising adoption of omics-based tools to study cancer progression.

Based on end-user, academic, and research organizations segment dominated the market with a share of 43.18% in 2023. The high growth of the segment is attributed to the rising usage of technology on college campuses, increasing research efforts to develop novel modelling tools, and rising research studies by various research institutes to explore diverse applications of cell biology.

Single-cell Omics Market Size in the U.S. 2024 to 2033

The U.S. single-cell omics market size was estimated at USD 2.92 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 25.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global market and accounted for 47.37% of the market in 2022. The presence of several market players and various developments made by them are some of the key factors driving regional growth. Moreover, the presence of advanced healthcare and rising R&D activities for the development of novel technologies are other factors propelling the regional market. In addition, supportive government legislation, the rising importance of cellular therapies, and the growing trend for precision medicine are further supporting the regional market. For instance, the U.S. has implemented the precision medicine initiative to improve health and treat diseases.

Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate of 17.9% CAGR from 2023 to 2033. Factors such as the increasing burden of target disease and rising demand for advanced therapeutics are anticipated to drive the single-cell omics market in the region. The rising interest of market players to capture untapped market potential and rising investments by them in the region are facilitating the region’s market growth. Moreover, growing agreements between companies to strengthen their market avenues is another potential factor driving the regional market. For instance, in December 2021, Mission Bio and SequMed signed an agreement that allowed Mission Bio to leverage its offerings in China.

Single-cell Omics Market Size in Europe 2023 to 2033

The Europe single-cell omics market size reached USD 1.02 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to be worth around USD 9.13 billion by 2033

Year Market Size (USD Billion) 2023 1.02 2024 1.25 2025 1.53 2026 1.88 2027 2.31 2028 2.83 2029 3.48 2030 5.20 2031 6.39 2032 7.83 2033 9.13

Get Sample Copy of Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8460

Single-cell Omics Market Growth Factors

The increasing significance of single-cell omics in cell therapy, reproductive medicine, and personalized medicine are some of the key drivers for the market. In addition, increasing industry-academia collaborations are accelerating the adoption of single-cell omics technology in research & development. Similarly, supportive government legislation, rising funding for research, and various developments undertaken by market players are further contributing to the market expansion.

The rising demand for personalized medicine and growing adoption of omics-based tools to foster personalized medicine research are anticipated to cater to market demand throughout the forecast period. In addition, ongoing research efforts to explore the value of personalized medicine to develop targeted therapies tailored to the needs of individual patients have gained traction in past years. Thus, the evolution of precision medicine is pushing manufacturers to develop omics-based models for respective conditions. For instance, in January 2021 Mission Bio, Inc. launched Tapestri-a single cell multi-omics system for faster development of precision cancer therapies.

Single-cell-based omics have found a large range of applications in genetic engineering and cellular biology studies. This has allowed scientists to analyze cell lineage, identify cell types, and investigate cellular differentiation pathways, which has created huge traction for regenerative medicine and drug development processes. Thus, an emerging application of single-cell omics in the drug development process is anticipated to support the global market. For instance, in January 2021 Vizgen launched Pharma Accelerator Lab in response to the higher demand from top pharmaceutical companies who are incorporating single cellular & spatial transcriptomics solutions to bolster their drug development pipeline.

Furthermore, various organic and inorganic developments undertaken by participants, and increasing industry-academia collaborations have driven global market growth to a significant extent. For instance, in December 2022, 10x Genomics, Inc. announced the launch of its Xenium platform for in-situ analysis. In addition, in June 2022 Fluent BioSciences launched two novel products for 3 single cells . The newly launched T2 and T20 kits allowed scientists to immediately access the power of single-cell transcriptomics with relatively little capital investment.

What are the Importance of Single-cell Omics ?

Single-cell omics, a cutting-edge field in biological research, holds significant importance for several reasons:

Unveiling Cellular Heterogeneity: Traditional omics techniques often analyze populations of cells, masking the inherent diversity within them. Single-cell omics allows researchers to delve into the complexities of individual cells, uncovering variations in gene expression, epigenetics, and protein levels. This insight is crucial for understanding cellular heterogeneity within tissues and organs.

Disease Understanding and Diagnosis: Many diseases, including cancer, neurodegenerative disorders, and autoimmune conditions, exhibit cellular heterogeneity. Single-cell omics provides a powerful tool for deciphering the molecular mechanisms underlying these diseases at a cellular level. By identifying rare cell populations or aberrant cellular states, researchers can gain insights into disease progression, prognosis, and potential therapeutic targets.

Characterization of Developmental Processes: Single-cell omics techniques offer unprecedented resolution in studying developmental processes. By profiling individual cells over time, researchers can map dynamic changes in gene expression, cell differentiation trajectories, and lineage relationships. This understanding is invaluable for unraveling the complexities of embryogenesis, tissue regeneration, and organogenesis.

Precision Medicine and Personalized Therapies: In the era of precision medicine, single-cell omics holds promise for tailoring therapies to individual patients. By analyzing the molecular profiles of patient-derived cells, clinicians can identify specific molecular signatures associated with disease subtypes or treatment responses. This information can guide the selection of optimal therapeutic strategies, leading to more effective and personalized patient care.

Drug Discovery and Development: Single-cell omics facilitates the identification of novel drug targets and the evaluation of drug efficacy. By profiling cellular responses to candidate compounds at a single-cell resolution, researchers can identify drug-sensitive cell populations, elucidate drug resistance mechanisms, and optimize therapeutic interventions. This approach accelerates the drug discovery process and improves the success rate of clinical trials.

Understanding Immune Responses: The immune system is composed of diverse cell types with specialized functions, making it challenging to study using traditional methods. Single-cell omics enables comprehensive profiling of immune cell populations, allowing researchers to unravel the complexity of immune responses in health and disease. This knowledge is instrumental for developing vaccines, immunotherapies, and treatments for autoimmune disorders.

Single-cell Omics Market Dynamics

Key Market Drivers:

Several factors are driving the growth of the single-cell omics market; one of the major drivers is the increasing demand for personalized medicine. Analyzing individual cells at a molecular level can provide valuable insights into the underlying disease mechanisms, leading to more precise and customized treatments. Also, rapid technological advancements have made single-cell omics more accessible and cost-effective. For instance, Researchers can now evaluate thousands of single cells at once because of the advent of high throughput sequencing technology, quickly producing a lot of data. Also, due to their rising incidence, there is a greater interest in comprehending the molecular mechanisms that are the root of chronic diseases, which include cancer and neurological conditions. It gives researchers a potent tool for investigating the diversity of disease pathophysiology at the single-cell level.

Restraints:

The use of single-cell omics technologies raises ethical concerns related to privacy, informed consent, and the potential misuse of data. These issues need to be addressed to ensure responsible use and ethical practices in the field.

Opportunities:

Single-cell omics can help identify biomarkers for disease diagnosis, prognosis, and treatment response. This could lead to the development of new diagnostic testing and therapeutics. Single-cell omics can help identify new drug targets and pathways, as well as assess drug efficacy and toxicity. This could lead to the development of more effective and safer drugs. Single-cell omics can help improve crop yield and quality, as well as enhance food safety and traceability. This could lead to more sustainable and secure food systems.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@

https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8460

Product Type Insights

The single-cell genomics segment was the leading revenue contributor for the market in 2023 and held 46.78% of the market share. Factors such as increasing demand from a wide range of end-users, potential clinical applications of single-cell genomics platforms, and technological advancements are the major factors driving segment growth. New technologies like microfluidics, high-throughput sequencing platforms, and droplet-based methods enabled researchers to study cellular heterogeneity at unprecedented resolution.

Moreover, efforts from market players to accelerate their single-cell level sequencing capabilities are another factor supporting segment uptake. For instance, in February 2023 Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. announced the launch of Max Read kits for single cell applications on the C4 sequencing platform of a company. This newly launched product will increase the output and decrease the overall cost of experiments.

The growing interest in metabolomics, rising funding from government and non-government organizations to accelerate metabolomics research, and rising applications in disease research are some of the factors driving the single-cell metabolomics segment. Moreover, the potential of advances in metabolomics and integration of single-cell metabolomics in cancer diagnostics owing to its higher sensitivity of detecting cancer cells are likely to create high momentum for the segment in the coming years.

Application Insights

The oncology segment led the single-cell omics market in 2023 with a share of 56.85% and the segment is also projected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the 2024-2033 period. The rising burden of cancer globally, rapid evolution in single-cell analysis techniques, and rising adoption of omics-based tools to study cancer progression are projected to support a high market share of the segment. According to Globocan 2020, China reported around 4.57 million cancer cases with around 3 million deaths. Thus, the higher burden of cancer has significantly augmented the demand for novel approaches to reduce and manage the global burden. The omics-based tools remain extremely significant to study tumor progression and analyze tumor cell heterogeneity that can aid effective diagnosis and foster treatment outcomes.

Furthermore, the rising adoption of personalized medicine for the treatment of a variety of cancers has contributed to segment uptake as single-cell genomics becomes increasingly important in precision medicine to foster diagnosis and overall monitoring of disease. Market players such as Mission Bio; CYTENA; Illumina; and others offer comprehensive solutions for different cancers.

The immunology segment is projected to hold the second-fastest CAGR of 15.9% during the forecast period. Ongoing research studies, supportive government legislation, and robust demand for advanced therapeutics have driven the segment to a certain extent. In addition, the rising adoption of single-cell omics in developing various immunotherapies and therapeutic antibodies has propelled segment uptake.

End-User Insights.

The academic and research organizations segment dominated the end-user segment of the market with a 43.18% market share in 2023. The rising usage of technology on college campuses, increasing research efforts to develop novel modeling tools, and rising research studies by various research institutes to explore diverse applications of cellular biology are projected to drive segment growth. Moreover, researchers are exploring numerous applications of single-cell technologies across various fields, including transcriptomics, genomics, proteomics, epigenomics, and metabolomics. For instance, in March 2023, Schmidt Futures granted USD 550 million to a new research facility focused on developing single-cell proteomics technologies.

Increasing efforts by pharmaceutical and biotech companies to develop advanced targeted therapeutics, increasing R&D investments, and rising efforts from these companies to facilitate drug discovery is anticipated to drive segmental growth. In addition, rising collaboration between companies to develop novel technologies is further contributing to segment expansion. For instance, in February 2023 Ultima Genomics, Inc partnered with 10x Genomics to enable the integration of chromium single cellular applications on ultima sequencers.

Recent Developments

In February 2023, BD introduced a new tool for single-cell multi-omics analysis. It allows researchers to conduct high-throughput studies without compromising sample integrity, potentially accelerating the pace of discovery across a variety of fields.

In June 2021, SCIENION and Cellenion launched cellenCHIP 384 for single-cell omics sample preparation, available as a consumable in the new cellenCHIP 384 - 3’RNA-seq Kit for scalable, nanoliter volume library creation of single cells.

Some of the prominent players in the Single-cell Omics Market include:

Danaher Corporation

CYTENA GmbH

10x Genomics

BD

CELLENION

PerkinElmer Inc.

ANGLE plc

Illumina, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Mission Bio

Standard BioTools Inc.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the Single-cell Omics market.

By Product Type Scope

Single-Cell Genomics

Single-Cell Transcriptomics

Single-Cell Proteomics

Single-Cell Metabolomics

By Application Scope

Oncology

Cell Biology

Neurology

Immunology

By End-User Scope

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic and Research Organizations

Hospital and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Order the 150+ Pages Detailed Report @ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8460

Call: USA: +1 650 460 3308 | IND: +91 87933 22019 |Europe: +44 2080772818

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com