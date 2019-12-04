SUBSCRIBE
SELLAS to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLS) (“SELLAS” or the “Company”), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications, today announced Angelos Stergiou, M.D., ScD h.c., President and Chief Executive Officer of SELLAS, will present a corporate overview at the 12th Annual LD Micro Main Event on Wednesday, December 11, 2019

A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of SELLAS’ website at www.sellaslifesciences.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available for up to 30 days on SELLAS’ website following the presentation.

About SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.

SELLAS is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. SELLAS’ lead product candidate, galinpepimut-S (GPS), is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 (WT1) protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. GPS has potential as a monotherapy or in combination to address a broad spectrum of hematologic malignancies and solid tumor indications. SELLAS’ second product candidate, nelipepimut-S (NPS), is a HER2-directed cancer immunotherapy with potential for the treatment of patients with early stage breast cancer with low to intermediate HER2 expression, otherwise known as HER2 1+ or 2+, which includes triple negative breast cancer patients, following standard of care.

For more information on SELLAS, please visit www.sellaslifesciences.com.

Investor Contacts
Will O’Connor
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
ir@sellaslife.com

Investor Relations
SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc.
917-438-4353
info@sellaslife.com

