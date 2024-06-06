Sartorius opens new Center of Excellence for bioanalytics in Ann Arbor

Manufacturing of instruments, consumables and reagents for cell and protein analysis

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The life science group Sartorius today opened its new Center of Excellence for bioanalytics in Ann Arbor, Michigan, two years after breaking ground in the Tech Loop at Research Park. Sartorius has invested around 100 million US dollars in the state-of-the-art facility, consolidating existing sites and functions in Ann Arbor. The number of employees at the site is expected to double over time.

“Sartorius is a leading provider of highly automated bioanalytical solutions that are used in the discovery and development of innovative biopharmaceutical drugs. We are helping scientists to gain better, data-driven insights and streamline their workflows, ultimately accelerating the development of new, life-saving therapies. With our new flagship site in Ann Arbor, we are bringing together our core competencies and dedicated experts under one roof, further strengthening our ability to address key customer needs in this highly innovative and relevant field,” said Dr. Alexandra Gatzemeyer, Head of the Lab Products & Services division and member of the Executive Board of Sartorius.

The 130,000-square-foot facility houses a modern manufacturing and services area, biology labs, a warehouse, office and training spaces, as well as a Customer Interaction Center (CIC). Sartorius will develop and manufacture a range of bioanalytical instruments at this site, including the associated reagents, consumables and software solutions. In addition, the company will provide particle validation services and produce microcarriers used in cell culture processes.

The Center of Excellence was built with a focus on sustainability and is seeking a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) gold certification, to be administered by the U.S. Green Building Council. Sustainable features include green electric energy supply from 200 kilowatt solar panels, 30 electric vehicle charging stations, and Research Park’s first storm runoff pond.

“Ann Arbor is strategically located at the crossroads of talent, technology and logistics, in close proximity to customers and renowned universities. The opening of our new building in the Tech Loop marks an important milestone for Sartorius in the Americas region, offering space for further expansion in the future,” said Maurice Phelan, President of Sartorius North America.

Sartorius has already been present in the city for several years, after acquiring the Ann Arbor-based businesses Essen BioScience in 2017 and SoloHill in 2020. In total, around 2,600 employees work for Sartorius at 12 sites in North America.

Sartorius (XETRA: SRT3 | SRT) is a leading international partner of life sciences research and biopharmaceutical manufacturing. With innovative laboratory instruments and consumables, the Group’s Lab Products & Services division focuses on laboratories performing research and quality control at pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies as well as academic research institutes. The Bioprocess Solutions division, with its broad product portfolio focusing on single-use solutions, helps customers manufacture biotech medications, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies safely, rapidly, and economically. The company, based in Göttingen, Germany, has a strong global reach with around 60 production and sales sites worldwide. Sartorius regularly expands its portfolio through the acquisition of complementary technologies. In 2023, the company generated sales revenue of around 3.4 billion euros. Currently, around 14,600 employees are working for customers around the globe.

