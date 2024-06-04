Rosalind Franklin University Researchers Selected as 2024 “Illinois Researchers to Know”

NORTH CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, June 4, 2024 — Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science research faculty have been named among “Illinois Researchers to Know” by the Illinois Science and Technology Coalition. The annual list recognizes the groundbreaking work of scientists and ten institutions driving innovation in the state.

The three Rosalind Franklin researchers are:

RFU Executive Vice President for Research Dr. Ronald Kaplan thanked the ISTC for spotlighting how investments in academic research and scientific discovery are driving innovation and improving human health.

“We are pleased by the inclusion of RFU scientists in this prestigious list,” Dr. Kaplan said. “Dr. Feinstein, Dr. Marr and Dr. Sharma-Walia have made significant contributions, particularly in the last 12 months, in key diseases or health conditions that impact both U.S. and international populations.

About Rosalind Franklin University

Recognized for its research in areas including neuroscience, brain-related diseases, inherited disorders, diabetes, obesity, and gait and balance, RFU encompasses the Chicago Medical School, College of Health Professions, College of Nursing, College of Pharmacy, Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine, and School of Graduate and Postdoctoral Studies. Learn more at rosalindfranklin.edu.