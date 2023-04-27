SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Drug Development

RNAimmune Receives FDA Clearance of Investigational New Drug Application for Phase 1 Trial of RV-1730 COVID-19 Booster Vaccine

April 27, 2023 | 
3 min read

RNAimmune, Inc. (the “Company” or “RNAimmune”) today announced that the Company has received a clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application a Phase I clinical trial for RV-1730, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster candidate.

GERMANTOWN, Md. and GUANGZHOU, China, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RNAImmune Inc. (the “Company” or “RNAimmune”), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in discovery and development of mRNA-based therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that the Company has received a clearance from the United States Food & Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application a Phase I clinical trial for RV-1730, a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine booster candidate. The proposed clinical study will involve in an evaluation of RV-1730 for its safety and prophylaxis efficacy against SARS-CoV-2 infection with people previously immunized with other mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines. RNAimmune is the non-wholly owned subsidiary of Sirnaomics Ltd (“Sirnaomics”, Stock Code: 2257.HK).

During the proposed Phase I clinical study, RNAimmune will investigate the safety and efficacy of RV-1730 when administered as a single booster dose to healthy adults aged 18-55, previously vaccinated with either the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 mRNA vaccine. Participants will be treated with one of the three doses of RV-1730 at 15 µg, 30 µg or 100 µg accordingly. Investigators plan to enroll a total of 45 subjects divided into three different cohorts (15 subjects each) in the U.S. All subjects will be followed through 12 months post-vaccination for assessing RV-1730 safety and immunogenicity.

“The IND clearance from the FDA will allow us to investigate RV-1730 as an effective vaccine booster with the potential to provide continued protection against COVID-19,” said Dong Shen, M.D., Ph.D., founder and President of RNAimmune. “This study is expected to provide preliminary data on the safety, tolerability, and immunogenicity of RV-1730’s technology when using a vaccine construct that targets the SARS-CoV-2 variants. With further research, RNAimmune’s vaccine candidate may be the focus of future studies with more contemporary variant constructs or multivalent constructs like Omicron, XBB, and other COVID-19 variants.”

“Receiving FDA clearance for RV-1730 Phase I clinical as a novel COVID-19 booster vaccine marks a significant milestone for RNAimmune. As the world continues to search for effective methods of battling COVID-19, RV-1730 will provide another important option related to vaccine boosters.” said Patrick Lu, Ph.D., Chairman of the board of directors of RNAimmune. “More importantly, the discovery and development efforts of RV-1730 has helped advancement of the technology platforms and regulatory capability of RNAimmune for novel mRNA-based vaccine and therapeutic product developments.”

About RNAimmune

RNAimmune is an international biopharmaceutical company focusing on mRNA vaccine and therapeutics development. Its global headquarter is in Germantown, Maryland, USA, while the China headquarter is located in International BioIsland, Guangzhou. RNAimmune has received a global exclusive right to the proprietary Polypeptide Lipid Nanoparticle (PLNP) technology for mRNA delivery from Sirnaomics. In addition, RNAimmune has various independent proprietary R&D platforms, including artificial-intelligence and directed neoantigen prediction, ALEPVA algorithm for nucleic acid sequence design and lipid nanoparticle (LNP) carrier systems. RNAimmune also deployed various vaccines and therapeutics pipelines, including vaccines for infectious diseases (COVID-19, influenza, VZV and RSV etc.) and cancer vaccines (RAS, NY-ESO-1), and protein replacement medication. RNAimmune has extremely high potential and has become one of the leading companies in the field of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Learn more at: www.rnaimmune.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rnaimmune-receives-fda-clearance-of-investigational-new-drug-application-for-phase-1-trial-of-rv-1730-covid-19-booster-vaccine-301809858.html

SOURCE Sirnaomics

Company Codes: HongKong:2257
Clinical research Phase I Asia Maryland Maryland
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
South San Francisco, CA, USA - May 1, 2022: Exterior view of the Merck Researches Laboratories in South San Francisco, California. Merck & Co., Inc. is a global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Rahway, New Jersey. The company does business as Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD) outside the United States and Canada.
Deals
Daiichi Pays Merck $170M for T-Cell Engager, Expands ADC Partnership
August 6, 2024
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Sangamo Therapeutics headquarters in Brisbane, California
Deals
Cash-Strapped Sangamo Gets Lifeline from Genentech in Potential $1.9B Neuro Deal
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tyler Patchen
3D illustration of blood cells being produced in the bone marrow
Cancer
Actinium to Farm Out AML Radioactive Drug After FDA Asks for Another Trial
August 6, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Pictured: Bayer's global pharmaceuticals headquarters in Germany
Drug Development
Bayer’s Finerenone Hits Primary Endpoint in Phase III Heart Failure Trial
August 5, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Nick Paul Taylor