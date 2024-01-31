Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals Presents At The Second Annual Molecular Glue Summit In Boston, MA On January 31 - February 1

Baltimore, MD– January 31, 2024

Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals is pleased to announce two presentations at the Second Annual Molecular Glue Drug Discovery Summit, Jan 31 – Feb 1 in Boston. Dr. Rick Ewing, VP of Medicinal Chemistry, will be giving an oral presentation on Rapafusyn’s Non-Degradation Molecular Glue platform, and Dr. Matthew Olson, VP of Biological Sciences, will be presenting a poster on our ENT1 program for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury. These presentations mark the first public presentation on Rapafusyn’s proprietary non-degrading molecular glue platform.

Dr. Ewing’s oral presentation, entitled “A New Shot on Goal for Inhibiting Hard to Drug Targets” will be on February 1st at 11:30 am. Dr. Olson’s poster entitled, “Selective Inhibition of ENT1 by a Novel Macrocyclic Molecular Glue that Demonstrates In Vivo Tissue Protection in Ischemic-Reperfusion Acute Kidney Injury” will also be presented on February 1st.

“We have made tremendous progress on our non-degradation molecular glue platform including nominating our first development candidate, RAP-0001, a selective ENT1 inhibitor for the treatment of Acute Kidney Injury. We are excited to share our progress at the Molecular Glue Summit in Boston” said Dr. Sean Hu, CEO of Rapafusyn.

Conference Details

2nd Annual Molecular Glue Summit in Boston, MA. January 30-February 1

https://molecular-glue-summit.com/

About Rapafusyn Pharmaceuticals

At Rapafusyn, we are developing non-degrading molecular glues to tackle difficult drug targets to improve patient outcomes. Rapafusyn has designed and generated large DNA encoded libraries (DELs) and arrayed libraries of non-degrading molecular glues (RapaGlues™) that are designed on a FKBP-binding macrocyclic peptide platform. These libraries have been successful in generating novel chemical starting points for hard-to-drug targets, often with cell permeability right from screening.

Importantly, our non-degrading molecular glues are rationally designed allowing for targeting a wide range of intracellular proteins and the intracellular domain of transmembrane proteins, such as SLCs and GPCRs. Our modular architecture, and chemical, and biological capabilities enable rapid SAR expansion to optimize potency, selectivity, and physiochemical properties to accelerate drug discovery.

For more information, please visit rapafusyn.com or contact Heather Lavin at hlavin@rapafusyn.com