Pulmonary Embolism Market Size to Reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Innovations in Diagnostic Tools

Pulmonary Embolism Market Outlook 2024-2034:

The pulmonary embolism market size reached a value of USD 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach USD 3.3 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.58% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by significant advancements driven by innovations in diagnostic tools, therapeutic interventions, personalized medicine, and the increasing adoption of advanced imaging techniques such as CT pulmonary angiography. Furthermore, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning in diagnostic algorithms is improving early detection and risk stratification of PE, enabling timely and effective treatment.

Advanced Imaging Techniques: Driving the Pulmonary Embolism Market

The first important trend in the pulmonary embolism (PE) industry is the increased use of sophisticated imaging methods. The accurate and prompt diagnosis of PE is critical for successful treatment and better patient outcomes. Traditionally, the diagnosis of PE was based mainly on clinical evaluation and basic imaging modalities such as chest X-rays, which were frequently lacking in specificity and sensitivity. However, recent advancements in imaging technology have significantly enhanced the accuracy and speed of PE diagnosis. Moreover, Computed Tomography Pulmonary Angiography (CTPA) has emerged as the gold standard for diagnosing PE. CTPA combines CT scanning with intravenous contrast material to visualize the pulmonary arteries. It provides detailed images that allow clinicians to detect even small emboli with high precision. The widespread availability and rapid execution of CTPA have made it a preferred choice in emergency settings where quick decision-making is essential. Magnetic Resonance Angiography (MRA) is another advanced imaging modality gaining traction in the PE market. MRA offers a non-invasive and radiation-free alternative to CTPA, making it particularly valuable for patients who cannot undergo CT scanning due to allergies to contrast media or renal impairment. Although not as widely available as CTPA, MRA is becoming more common in specialized centers and is used as a complementary tool in complex cases.

Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning into imaging protocols is revolutionizing the diagnostic landscape for PE. AI algorithms can analyze imaging data rapidly and accurately, identifying patterns and anomalies that may be missed by human eyes. This technology enhances diagnostic accuracy, reduces the workload on radiologists, and speeds up the decision-making process. AI-driven diagnostic tools are particularly beneficial in busy clinical settings, enabling faster triage and treatment of patients with suspected PE.

Novel Anticoagulant Therapies: Contributing to Market Expansion

The second major trend in the pulmonary embolism (PE) market is the development and adoption of novel anticoagulant therapies. Anticoagulants, also known as blood thinners, are the cornerstone of PE treatment. They help prevent further clot formation and reduce the risk of clot migration, which can be life-threatening. Traditionally, warfarin and heparin were the primary anticoagulants used for PE treatment. However, these drugs have several limitations, including the need for regular monitoring, dietary restrictions, and the risk of bleeding complications. Recent advancements have led to the development of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), which offer significant improvements in the management of PE. Moreover, DOACs, such as rivaroxaban, apixaban, edoxaban, and dabigatran, have revolutionized the treatment of PE. These medications target specific clotting factors (Factor Xa or thrombin) and provide anticoagulation without the need for frequent monitoring or dietary restrictions. DOACs have demonstrated non-inferiority or superiority to traditional anticoagulants in clinical trials, with fewer bleeding complications and improved patient adherence due to their ease of use.

Additionally, the safety and efficacy profiles of DOACs have been extensively studied in large-scale clinical trials. These studies have shown that DOACs are as effective as warfarin in preventing recurrent PE and are associated with a lower risk of major bleeding events. The fixed dosing regimen of DOACs eliminates the need for regular blood tests, simplifying the treatment process for both patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, DOACs have a rapid onset of action, allowing for immediate anticoagulation, which is critical in the acute management of PE. Apart from this, the introduction of DOACs has shifted the focus of PE management towards patient-centered care. The convenience and simplicity of DOAC therapy have improved patient satisfaction and adherence, leading to better long-term outcomes. Patients on DOACs can maintain their regular activities without the need for frequent clinic visits or dietary modifications. This patient-centered approach is particularly beneficial for individuals with chronic conditions or those who live in remote areas with limited access to healthcare facilities.

Personalized Medicine and Genetic Research:

The third major trend in the pulmonary embolism (PE) market is the shift towards personalized medicine and genetic research. Personalized medicine aims to tailor medical treatment to individual characteristics, including genetic makeup, to improve efficacy and minimize adverse effects. In the context of PE, personalized medicine involves identifying genetic and biomarker profiles that influence the risk of developing PE, as well as the response to anticoagulant therapy. This trend is transforming the approach to PE management, enabling more precise and effective treatments. Moreover, genetic research has identified several genetic variants associated with an increased risk of PE. For instance, mutations in the Factor V gene (Factor V Leiden) and the prothrombin gene (G20210A) are known to significantly increase the risk of venous thromboembolism, including PE. Understanding these genetic predispositions allows for better risk stratification and targeted prevention strategies. Individuals with a high genetic risk for PE can be monitored more closely and receive prophylactic anticoagulation during high-risk situations, such as surgery or prolonged immobility.

Additionally, biomarkers play a crucial role in personalized medicine by providing insights into the pathophysiology of PE and guiding treatment decisions. D-dimer is a well-known biomarker used to rule out PE in patients with a low pre-test probability. However, ongoing research is identifying new biomarkers that can predict disease severity, treatment response, and the risk of recurrence. For example, elevated levels of certain inflammatory markers, such as C-reactive protein (CRP) and interleukin-6 (IL-6), have been associated with worse outcomes in PE patients. Integrating these biomarkers into clinical practice can enhance risk assessment and treatment optimization. Apart from this, pharmacogenomics, the study of how genes affect a person’s response to drugs, is gaining traction in the PE market. Variations in genes involved in drug metabolism, such as CYP2C9 and VKORC1, influence the response to anticoagulants like warfarin. By analyzing these genetic variations, clinicians can personalize anticoagulant therapy, adjusting dosages to achieve optimal therapeutic effects while minimizing the risk of bleeding. The application of pharmacogenomics to DOACs is also being explored, with the goal of identifying genetic factors that influence the efficacy and safety of these newer agents.

Leading Companies in the Pulmonary Embolism Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global pulmonary embolism market, several leading companies are at the forefront of developing treatments and therapies for this serious condition. Some of the major players include Bayer AG, Pfizer, and Johnson & Johnson. These companies are driving innovation in the pulmonary embolism market through drug development, clinical trials, and strategic partnerships.

In June 2024, Bayer AG announced that it is developing BAY-3018250, a promising therapeutic candidate for the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE). This drug is currently in Phase II of clinical development and targets alpha 2 antiplasmin (a2Ap). According to recent reports, Phase II drugs for PE have an 80% success rate of progressing to Phase III, indicating a strong potential for BAY-3018250 to advance in its clinical trials. The ongoing research and clinical trials underscore Bayer’s commitment to innovating in the PE treatment landscape.

In July 2024, Pfizer, in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb, presented new data from the AMPLIFY trial, a pivotal study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Eliquis (apixaban) in the treatment of pulmonary embolism (PE) and deep vein thrombosis (DVT). The trial demonstrated that Eliquis significantly reduced the risk of recurrent venous thromboembolism (VTE) and was superior in the primary safety endpoint of major bleeding compared to conventional therapy.

In April 2024, Johnson & Johnson recently reported promising findings from studies involving Xarelto (rivaroxaban), particularly focusing on its efficacy in reducing the risk of clinically significant bleeding in patients with vascular diseases. Xarelto, initially approved in July 2011 for preventing deep vein thrombosis (DVT) that can lead to pulmonary embolism (PE) in patients undergoing knee or hip replacement surgery, continues to demonstrate a favorable benefit-risk profile. Recent analyses from the VOYAGER PAD trial have reinforced Xarelto’s efficacy in combination with aspirin, showing significant reductions in vascular events among high-risk patient populations.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for pulmonary embolism include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for pulmonary embolism while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the increasing advancements in diagnostic technologies such as CT pulmonary angiography (CTPA), the introduction of direct oral anticoagulants (DOACs), and the integration of telemedicine and remote monitoring.

Moreover, the FlowTriever System by Inari Medical received FDA clearance as the first thrombectomy device specifically for treating pulmonary embolism (PE). The system is designed for non-surgical removal of blood clots from the pulmonary arteries without the use of thrombolytic drugs, thus reducing the risk of bleeding complications.

Besides this, Endovascular Engineering (E2) announced positive interim results from its ENGULF study evaluating the Hēlo Thrombectomy System for treating acute sub-massive PE. The study reported a significant reduction in the RV/LV ratio and no major adverse events among the first 15 patients treated. The Hēlo system combines aspiration with mechanical clot disruption, offering a novel approach to clot removal in PE patients. The system’s low-profile design facilitates easier navigation through complex anatomies, potentially improving outcomes for patients.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the pulmonary embolism market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the pulmonary embolism market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current pulmonary embolism marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

