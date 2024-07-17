Psoriasis Market Size Estimated to Reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2034, Impelled by Increased Demand for Dermoscopy

The psoriasis market size reached a value of US$ 19.2 Billion across the top 7 markets (US, EU4, UK, and Japan) in 2023. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach US$ 35.8 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.85% during 2024-2034.

The market is driven by the development of biologics and targeted therapies, which offer improved efficacy and safety profiles compared to traditional treatments. Additionally, the integration of digital health technologies for monitoring and managing the disease is enhancing patient adherence and outcomes.

Advancements in Biologic Therapies: Driving the Psoriasis Market

The major trends in the psoriasis market include the advancements in biologic therapies that have predominantly shifted the growth, offering highly effective treatment options for patients with moderate to severe forms of the disease. Biologic drugs, which are derived from living organisms, target specific components of the immune system that contribute to the pathogenesis of psoriasis. Unlike traditional systemic therapies, biologics such as IL-17 inhibitors (e.g., secukinumab and ixekizumab) and IL-23 inhibitors (e.g., guselkumab and tildrakizumab) provide targeted action with fewer side effects. These biologics have shown remarkable efficacy in clinical trials, achieving high rates of skin clearance and sustained remission in many patients. For example, secukinumab has demonstrated rapid and significant improvement in psoriasis symptoms, with many patients achieving clear or almost clear skin within 12 weeks of treatment.

Request a PDF Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/psoriasis-market/requestsample

A relevant instance illustrating the impact of biologic therapies is the introduction of guselkumab, an IL-23 inhibitor. Clinical trials have shown that guselkumab not only offers high efficacy but also maintains long-term effectiveness and safety. In the VOYAGE 1 and 2 trials, guselkumab demonstrated superior skin clearance compared to adalimumab, a widely used anti-TNF biologic, with many patients maintaining clear skin for up to three years. This represents a significant advancement in the management of psoriasis, providing patients with a more durable treatment option. Moreover, the development of these biologics is supported by ongoing research into the molecular mechanisms of psoriasis, which continues to drive innovation and improve patient outcomes. The advent of biologic therapies underscores the shift towards more personalized and effective treatment regimens, transforming the therapeutic landscape of the psoriasis market. These advancements not only improve clinical outcomes but also enhance the quality of life for patients with psoriasis. By targeting specific immune pathways, biologic therapies reduce the severity and frequency of flare-ups, leading to sustained disease control and better overall health. As research progresses, the continued evolution of biologic treatments promises to further optimize care for individuals living with psoriasis, making these therapies a cornerstone of modern dermatologic practice.

Growing Emphasis on Personalized Medicine: Contributing to Market Expansion

The growing emphasis on personalized medicine is revolutionizing the psoriasis market, tailoring treatments to individual patient profiles based on genetic, environmental, and lifestyle factors. This approach aims to optimize therapeutic outcomes by customizing treatments to meet the unique needs of each patient. Advances in genomics and molecular biology have enabled the identification of biomarkers that predict responses to specific therapies, allowing for more precise and effective treatment plans. For example, genetic variations in the IL-23/Th17 pathway, which play a crucial role in the pathogenesis of psoriasis, can influence a patient’s response to IL-23 inhibitors like guselkumab and tildrakizumab.

Pharmacogenomic testing can identify patients who are likely to respond well to specific biologics, thereby minimizing trial-and-error approaches and reducing the risk of adverse effects. For instance, studies have shown that certain genetic markers can predict a patient’s response to TNF inhibitors like adalimumab. This allows dermatologists to select the most appropriate biologic therapy from the outset, improving the likelihood of achieving optimal disease control. Additionally, advancements in digital health technologies, such as mobile health apps and wearable devices, are facilitating personalized care by monitoring disease activity and treatment adherence in real-time. These tools provide valuable data that can be used to adjust treatment plans dynamically, ensuring that patients receive the most effective care based on their evolving needs. The integration of personalized medicine into the psoriasis market is enhancing the effectiveness and efficiency of treatment regimens. By tailoring therapies to the specific characteristics of each patient, healthcare providers can achieve better clinical outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and improve the quality of life for individuals with psoriasis. This patient-centric approach represents a significant advancement in the management of chronic skin conditions and is expected to continue driving innovation in the field.

Buy Full Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/checkout?id=7295&method=587

Integration of Digital Health Technologies:

The integration of digital health technologies into the psoriasis market is significantly transforming how the disease is managed, improving patient outcomes, and enhancing treatment adherence. Digital health tools, including mobile health applications, wearable devices, and telemedicine platforms, enable real-time monitoring of disease activity and patient adherence to treatment regimens. For instance, mobile apps designed for psoriasis management allow patients to track their symptoms, medication use, and triggers, which can then be shared with healthcare providers for more personalized care. This real-time data collection facilitates early intervention, preventing flare-ups and optimizing treatment plans based on the patient’s current condition.

A notable example of this integration is the use of teledermatology for remote consultations. During the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine became an essential tool for maintaining continuity of care, allowing dermatologists to conduct virtual consultations and monitor patient progress without the need for in-person visits. Studies have shown that teledermatology is effective in managing chronic conditions like psoriasis, providing convenience for patients, and enabling timely adjustments to treatment plans. Additionally, wearable devices that monitor vital signs and skin conditions can alert patients and doctors to changes that may indicate a worsening of the disease. These technologies, combined with AI-driven analytics, can predict flare-ups and suggest preventive measures, thereby reducing the overall burden of the disease. The integration of digital health technologies in the psoriasis market is revolutionizing patient care by offering tools that support continuous monitoring, personalized treatment adjustments, and remote healthcare delivery. These advancements not only improve clinical outcomes but also enhance the quality of life for patients by providing more accessible and responsive healthcare solutions. As digital health continues to evolve, its role in managing chronic conditions like psoriasis is expected to expand, driving further innovation in the field.

Request for customization: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=7295&flag=E

Leading Companies in the Psoriasis Market:

The market research report by IMARC encompasses a comprehensive analysis of the competitive landscape in the market. Across the global psoriasis market, several prominent pharmaceutical companies have developed innovative treatments to manage this chronic skin condition. Some of the major players include Ortho Dermatologics, AstraZeneca, and Almirall. These companies are at the forefront of innovation in the Psoriasis market, developing treatments that improve patient outcomes and manage the progression of kidney disease in diabetic populations.

Ortho Dermatologics has made notable advancements in the psoriasis market with its product Duobrii (tazarotene/halobetasol propionate). Approved by the FD, Duobrii is a topical lotion designed for the treatment of plaque psoriasis in adults. This formulation combines a potent corticosteroid, halobetasol propionate, with a retinoid, tazarotene, to offer a synergistic therapeutic effect. Recent studies have shown that Duobrii can significantly improve psoriasis symptoms as early as two weeks into treatment.

Moreover, AstraZeneca, in partnership with Valeant Pharmaceuticals, has achieved significant milestones with Siliq (brodalumab) in the psoriasis market. Siliq, an IL-17 receptor inhibitor, is used for treating moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in adults who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy and have not responded to other treatments.

Apart from this, Almirall has been actively advancing its presence in the psoriasis market with its biologic treatment Ilumetri (tildrakizumab). This medication, which targets the IL-23p19 subunit, is designed for adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Almirall announced that Ilumetri received approval for reimbursement in France, marking a key milestone in making this treatment more accessible to patients. This approval followed a favorable opinion from the French National Health Authority, which recognized the significant benefit of Ilumetri for patients who have not responded adequately to other systemic treatments.

Regional Analysis:

The major markets for psoriasis include the United States, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and Japan. According to projections by IMARC, the United States has the largest patient pool for psoriasis while also representing the biggest market for its treatment. This can be attributed to the rising burden of psoriasis in the region and increasing initiatives to raise awareness among the general population. The increase in demand for psoriasis medicines, the growing use of combination therapies, and an upsurge in psoriasis research and pipeline drugs are fueling the market.

Moreover, recent developments in psoriasis treatment in the United States have introduced several promising therapies. The FDA has approved BIMZELX (bimekizumab) for moderate to severe plaque psoriasis. Bimekizumab is unique as it inhibits both interleukin 17A (IL-17A) and interleukin 17F (IL-17F), which are key drivers of the inflammatory processes in psoriasis. Clinical trials have shown that BIMZELX leads to significant skin clearance in a majority of patients, with high levels of clinical response maintained over three years.

Besides this, the US psoriasis market is characterized by a robust pipeline of new treatments. This includes novel small-molecule drugs targeting specific inflammatory pathways, exploration of JAK inhibitors for psoriasis, and development of topical formulations of systemic drugs. This pipeline is driving competition and innovation in the US market.

Key information covered in the report.

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the psoriasis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the psoriasis market

Reimbursement scenario in the market

In-market and pipeline drugs

Competitive Landscape:

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of current psoriasis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs.

In-Market Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Late-Stage Pipeline Drugs

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Ask Our Expert & Browse Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/psoriasis-market

IMARC Group Offer Other Reports:

Post-Partum Depression Market: The 7 major post-partum depression market reached a value of US$ 4.4 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 50.2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 24.68% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder Market: The 7 major post-traumatic stress disorder market reached a value of US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 3.2 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.18% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis Market: The 7 major primary sclerosing cholangitis market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Spinal Muscular Atrophy Market: The 7 major spinal muscular atrophy market reached a value of US$ 3.0 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 13.0 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 14.28% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Sarcopenia Market: The 7 major sarcopenia market reached a value of US$ 1.5 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Scoliosis Market: The 7 major scoliosis market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 2.9 Billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Septic Shock Market: The 7 major septic shock market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.53% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034

Sickle Cell Disease Market: The 7 major Sickle Cell Disease market reached a value of US$ 775.7 Million in 2023, and projected the 7MM to reach US$ 1,904.2 Million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2034.

Contact US

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: Sales@imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

Phone Number: - +1 631 791 1145, +91-120-433-0800