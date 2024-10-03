Zomedica Announces Expansion of Exclusive Equine Distribution Agreement with Grovet in Europe

Expansion adds new countries to Grovet’s existing PulseVet distribution coverage and enables launch of the TRUFORMA® equine platform in Europe

ANN ARBOR, MI / ACCESSWIRE / October 3, 2024 / Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American:ZOM) (“Zomedica” or the “Company”), a veterinary health company offering point-of-care diagnostics and therapeutic products for equine and companion animals, today announced the expansion of its distribution partnership in Europe with Grovet, a leading equine-focused veterinary distributor.

The terms of the updated agreement offer Grovet equine distribution rights for Zomedica’s equine PulseVet® and TRUFORMA product platforms throughout most of Europe. Grovet will exclusively distribute these equine products in 27 countries, including Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, and will distribute these products on anon-exclusive basis in Italy and the UK.

In addition to expanding the distribution of PulseVet products to equine veterinarians into additional European countries, this agreement also expands their product offerings to include the TRUFORMA platform as well as the Company’s current equine assays for eACTH and Cortisol, and equine Insulin when it launches later this year.

“We are very pleased to expand our relationship with Grovet for all of Zomedica’ s equine products in Europe,” stated Kevin Klass, Zomedica’s Senior Vice President of Sales. “Grovet has been a terrific partner since inception. Having them lead the way for us in equine by introducing the TRUFORMA equine product line to the market in 29 countries is a natural recipe for success,” continued Klass.

“Working with Zomedica and selling the PulseVet device has been a great experience for us,” stated Koen Schmitz-Managing Director of Grovet. “We only partner with companies whose products are rooted in scientific studies, and all of Zomedica’s products we are carrying are exactly just that, rooted in science and steeped in research,” continued Schmitz.

“Grovet has been a great partner to Zomedica for the equine PulseVet product line over the last several years, and they were the perfect partner to help expand the reach of our TRUFORMA equine platform within Europe,” stated Brandon Marino, Senior Director of Global Channels for Zomedica.

“PPID, or Cushing’s disease, is one of the most common endocrine disorders in horses and ponies. Left undiagnosed and untreated, quality of life for these animals will rapidly decline and their life expectancy will shorten. The TRUFORMA eACTH assay for equine plasma offers equine veterinarians the ability to diagnose and screen for PPID as well as monitor patients during treatment, in minutes in their own labs or stall-side. The equine Cortisol assay provides critical data to veterinarians treating foals, and the upcoming equine insulin assay will be of benefit for assessing insulin issues commonly faced by horses. The compact, easy to use, and durable TRUFORMA device offers reference lab accuracy with point of care convenience, making it a great fit for the unique challenges that face equine practitioners,” concluded Marino.

For more information on these products or any of Zomedica’s other products please visit, wwww.zomedica.com.

About Grovet - Equine health company

Grovet has been supporting equine veterinarians with high-quality products for over 25 years. Our team consists of people who are passionate about horses, which is why horse health is at the heart of everything we do.

With our extensive experience and knowledge, we offer a wide range of innovative products, including instruments, medicines, MedTech and supplements to support equine veterinarians. We are committed to continuously improving and expanding our product line to meet the evolving needs of equine practitioners. By working closely with veterinarians and industry experts, we stay up to date on the latest trends and challenges, allowing us to provide effective solutions that help vets deliver the best care possible.

A key example of our ongoing commitment to innovation is our successful collaboration with Zomedica. This partnership has allowed us to expand our product offerings with the PulseVet and now the TRUFORMA equine line of products. PulseVet products are highly regarded by our clients and fit seamlessly into Grovet’s existing range and customer base. Our clients are pleased to have access to these products through a European distributor, making it easier than ever to incorporate them into their veterinary practices.

For more information about our products or to explore partnership opportunities, please visit www.grovet.com or contact us directly.

About Zomedica

Zomedica is a leading equine and companion animal healthcare company dedicated to improving animal health by providing veterinarians innovative therapeutic and diagnostic solutions. Our gold standard PulseVet® shock wave system, which accelerates healing in musculoskeletal conditions, has transformed veterinary therapeutics. Our suite of products also includes the Assisi® Loop line of therapeutic devices and the TRUFORMA® diagnostic platform, the TRUVIEW™ digital cytology system, and the VetGuardian® no-touch monitoring system, all designed to empower veterinarians to provide top-tier care. In the aggregate, their total addressable market in the U.S. exceeds $2 billion. Headquartered in Michigan, Zomedica employs approximately 150 people and manufactures and distributes its products from its world-class facilities in Georgia and Minnesota. An NYSE American company, Zomedica grew revenue 33% in 2023 to $25 million and maintains a strong balance sheet with approximately $83 million in liquidity as of June 30, 2024. Zomedica is advancing its product offerings, leveraging strategic acquisitions, and expanding internationally as we work to enhance the quality of care for pets, increase pet parent satisfaction, and improve the workflow, cash flow and profitability of veterinary practices. For more information visit www.zomedica.com.

