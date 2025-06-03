ZAP Surgical Announces First ZAP-X Gyroscopic Radiosurgery Program Coming to Mexico at Gray Medical Institute

First-of-its-kind Installation in the Region to Establish a Premier Outpatient Cancer Treatment Destination

SAN CARLOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc., a global leader in non-invasive robotic brain surgery, today announced that its first ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform will soon be installed in Mexico at the newly established Gray Medical Institute, located in San Pedro, part of the Monterrey Metropolitan area in the Mexican state of Nuevo León.

As a newly established outpatient institute, Gray Medical is transforming the landscape of cancer care in Mexico. Purpose-built to deliver comprehensive, end-to-end oncology services, the center integrates imaging, diagnostics, radiosurgery, infusion therapy and more—all within a single, patient-centric facility. This streamlined outpatient model ensures convenient, coordinated care while significantly reducing the costs typically associated with large inpatient hospitals.

Gray Medical is set to become the region’s leading destination for cancer treatment with the arrival of the ZAP-X system. Offering a non-invasive alternative to open surgery for many patients, ZAP-X delivers a highly precise treatment for brain tumors and other neurological conditions—without incisions or anesthesia—and is typically completed in a single, brief outpatient visit. Installation of the ZAP-X system is scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2025, following the center’s opening this summer.

The medical team will be led by Dr. Erik Edmundo Pérez Ramos, one of Mexico’s foremost radiation oncologists and a respected professor. Dr. Pérez will work in close collaboration with Dr. Fabiola Flores (Neurologist), as well as Alan Quiroga, PhD, and Edgar Quiroga, PhD.

“ZAP-X is enabling us to bring world-class radiosurgery out of the big hospitals and into the community,” said Dr. Erik Edmundo Pérez Ramos, Gray Medical’s Director of Radiation Oncology. “This not only improves accessibility and convenience for patients but also establishes a new benchmark for cancer care in Mexico.”

The ZAP-X platform represents a major leap forward in the field of stereotactic radiosurgery (SRS). Renowned for its dual-gantry design, the ZAP-X system uniquely utilizes gyroscopic mobility to direct radiosurgical beams from thousands of potential unique angles to accurately focus radiation on the intended tumor or target. This innovative method aims to improve patient outcomes by enhancing the ability to avoid critical structures like the brain stem, eyes and optic nerves. Additionally, the pioneering approach aims to reduce exposure to healthy brain tissue, thereby safeguarding patient cognitive function.

ZAP-X also stands out as the first and only vault-free SRS delivery system, doing away with the necessity for healthcare providers to construct expensive shielded radiation treatment rooms, as well as providing the flexibility to site the system in locations previously considered inconceivable. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60.

“We are proud to bring the first ZAP-X system to Mexico, and expanding access to advanced radiosurgical care,” said John R. Adler, MD, ZAP Surgical founder and CEO, as well as Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. “The collaboration underscores our shared vision of expanding precision SRS beyond the traditional hospital model and directly into the hands of forward-thinking outpatient centers like Gray Medical.”

For more information about ZAP Surgical and the ZAP-X system, visit www.zapsurgical.com.

About ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc.

ZAP Surgical Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures the ZAP-X® Gyroscopic Radiosurgery® platform. ZAP was founded in 2014 by Dr. John R. Adler, Emeritus Dorothy & TK Chan Professor of Neurosurgery and Radiation Oncology at Stanford University. Dr. Adler is also renowned as the inventor of the CyberKnife® system and founder of Accuray, Inc. The ZAP-X platform incorporates a unique vault-free design that typically eliminates the need for costly shielded treatment rooms. ZAP-X also utilizes a modern linear accelerator to eliminate legacy use of Cobalt-60. Learn more at ZAP Surgical and follow us on LinkedIn.

