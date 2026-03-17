YD Bio Limited CEO Dr. Ethan Shen Details Strategic Roadmap for Integrated Oncology Ecosystem

Taipei, Taiwan, March 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- YD Bio Limited (“YD Bio Ltd” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: YDES), a biotechnology company advancing DNA methylation-based cancer detection technology and ophthalmologic innovations, today highlighted the strategic roadmap shared by CEO Dr. Ethan Shen in a recent interview with PharmaBoardroom, a UK-based platform providing insights to the global healthcare and life sciences community. Moving beyond the traditional single-asset biotech model, YD Bio Ltd is building a comprehensive ecosystem that synchronizes diagnostic intelligence with advanced therapeutic execution.

In the interview, Dr. Shen addressed the Company’s approach to the biotech sector, emphasizing integration of capabilities and describing YD Bio Ltd as an “operating system” for healthcare innovation under continuous construction. By integrating cancer detection technologies with late-stage dendritic cell immunotherapy programs, the Company aims to create a cohesive cycle of data-informed therapy and disciplined clinical translation. “Healthcare rarely fails because of a lack of effort. It fails because its different parts do not connect effectively,” said Dr. Shen. YD Bio Ltd’s objective is not rapid expansion based on narrative momentum but building an oncology infrastructure where detection informs therapy, and where scientific ambition is matched by rigorous regulatory preparation, he said.

Key highlights from the CEO’s strategic overview include:

Integrated Translational System : YD Bio Ltd is connecting early cancer and aging detection programs with late-stage dendritic cell immunotherapy. By using diagnostic data to monitor and evaluate therapeutic responses, the Company creates a feedback loop that informs and accelerates clinical decision-making.





: YD Bio Ltd is connecting early cancer and aging detection programs with late-stage dendritic cell immunotherapy. By using diagnostic data to monitor and evaluate therapeutic responses, the Company creates a feedback loop that informs and accelerates clinical decision-making. Regulatory-Grade Infrastructure : A key component of YD Bio Ltd’s business model is its active role in global regulatory ecosystems. By serving as an Official U.S. Agent for FDA submissions and successfully completing its first FDA IND filing, the Company has embedded itself directly into the regulatory process. This not only enhances internal regulatory competence but also generates service-based revenue that reinforces the Company’s financial sustainability.





: A key component of YD Bio Ltd’s business model is its active role in global regulatory ecosystems. By serving as an Official U.S. Agent for FDA submissions and successfully completing its first FDA IND filing, the Company has embedded itself directly into the regulatory process. This not only enhances internal regulatory competence but also generates service-based revenue that reinforces the Company’s financial sustainability. Disciplined Clinical Milestones : The Company is targeting a conditional clinical pathway milestone in Taiwan by 2027 for its glioblastoma dendritic cell therapy. This initiative demonstrates YD Bio Ltd’s ability to leverage regional regulated frameworks to advance its therapeutic pipeline while maintaining alignment with international standards.





: The Company is targeting a conditional clinical pathway milestone in Taiwan by 2027 for its glioblastoma dendritic cell therapy. This initiative demonstrates YD Bio Ltd’s ability to leverage regional regulated frameworks to advance its therapeutic pipeline while maintaining alignment with international standards. Capital Allocation Philosophy: Rejecting the “short-cycle revenue” narrative, YD Bio Ltd employs a stepwise capital allocation strategy. By grounding its development in operational infrastructure, including collaborations with Contract Research Organizations and manufacturing capabilities, the Company aims to ensure that scientific ambition is consistently supported by execution realism.



YD Bio Ltd’s ecosystem is an operating system under continuous construction, stated Dr. Shen. The Company is building a platform where scientific ambition is matched by regulatory preparation, and where execution credibility is treated with the same importance as innovation itself. “From the beginning, the goal was not to create a single-asset biotech dependent on one binary outcome, but to build an integrated platform capable of translating Taiwan’s scientific strength into globally executable assets.”

As YD Bio Ltd continues to expand its cross-border capabilities, the Company remains dedicated to transparent communication and operational discipline, positioning itself as a long-term partner in the global oncology market.

For the full interview, please visit: https://pharmaboardroom.com/interviews/ethan-shen-ceo-yd-bio/

About YD Bio Limited

YD Bio Ltd is a U.S.-anchored public biotechnology company building an integrated healthcare platform across regulated diagnostics, clinical services, and commercial healthcare markets. The Company operates DNA methylation–based oncology testing programs in the United States under an LDT-first strategy and provides compliant life science distribution and clinical trial supply chain services to pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners. In addition, YD Bio Ltd maintains regulated ocular health commercialization operations and a consumer health distribution platform in Asia. Through strategic partnerships and scalable execution capabilities, the Company advances biomedical innovation with real-world clinical and commercial impact. For more information, visit ir.ydesgroup.com and follow the Company on Facebook, X, Threads, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, among others, statements about the Company’s strategy and the future financial and operating performance of YD Bio Ltd. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as “aim,” “target,” “approximates,” “believes,” “designed to,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including regulatory decisions and feedback, the ability to achieve the anticipated benefits of the partnership with YC Biotech Co., Ltd., and other risks and uncertainties described in YD Bio Ltd’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company’s registration statement and other filings with the SEC.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

YD Bio Limited

Investor Relations

Email: investor@ydesgroup.com