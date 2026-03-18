XOMA Royalty Reports 2025 Financial Results and Highlights Recent Business Achievements

Portfolio receipts: • Achieved over $50 million of cash receipts, including $33.6 million in royalties and $16.9 million milestones, in full year 2025 • Total receipts increased 9% with royalties up 68% versus full year 2024
Business development: Added 22 assets to portfolio, including five programs in Phase 2 or Phase 3 development
Stock buyback program: Repurchased and retired 648,048 shares for an aggregate of $16.0 million
Company acquisitions: Completed seven acquisitions, accumulating $11.7 million of non-dilutive capital1, economic interests of approximately 25% in up to $1.1 billion of milestones and low to mid-single digit royalties from eight partnered programs
Key 2026 pipeline events: • Phase 2b data from volixibat in PSC in Q2 and Phase 3 data from ersodetug in tumor HI in 2H • Potential for EMA decisions on OJEMDA™ and MIPLYFFA™ marketing authorization applications • Regulatory updates related to ersodetug in congenital HI and seralutinib in PAH
Webcast at 8:00 am Eastern Time today
EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA), the biotech royalty aggregator, reported its 2025 fourth quarter and full year financial results and highlighted recent actions that have the potential to deliver additional shareholder value.
“We continue to search for innovative ways to drive enhanced optionality in the XOMA portfolio, with the addition of 22 assets and two platform technologies over the past year,” stated Owen Hughes, Chief Executive Officer of XOMA Royalty. “With multiple commercial assets delivering growing royalty receipts, we achieved positive cash flow from operations and were able to return $16 million of capital through a share buyback in 2025. Looking ahead, with 14 programs in registrational studies, we anticipate a number of catalysts over the ensuing years, including several regulatory updates and late-stage clinical readouts in 2026, which, if positive, will further diversify our commercial royalty streams and drive growing free cash flow in 2027 and beyond.”
Portfolio Updates
|Day One
|
|Zevra Therapeutics
|
|Rezolute
|
|Gossamer Bio & Chiesi
|
|Volixibat
|
Business Development Activity
|Takeda Strategic Royalty Share Transaction
|
|Company Acquisitions
|
Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results
In the fourth quarter of 2025, XOMA Royalty received $3.2 million in cash receipts from royalties and commercial payments and $3.3 million in milestone payments and paid $1.4 million in dividends on the XOMA Royalty Perpetual Preferred stocks. For the full year of 2025, XOMA Royalty received $50.5 million in cash receipts, including $33.6 million in royalties and commercial payments and $16.9 million in milestone payments and fees. During 2025, XOMA Royalty deployed $25.0 million to acquire additional assets for its royalty and milestone portfolio, repurchased 648,048 shares of its common stock for a cost of $16.0 million, and paid $5.5 million in dividends on the XOMA Royalty Perpetual Preferred stocks.
Income and Revenue: Income and revenues for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $13.8 million and $8.7 million, respectively. Income and revenues for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $52.1 million and $28.5 million, respectively. The increase in both periods was primarily driven by increased income related to VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa) and OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib) and milestone payments received from Rezolute and Takeda.
General and Administrative (G&A) Expenses: G&A expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $10.4 million and $7.0 million, respectively. G&A expenses for the years ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $36.1 million and $34.5 million, respectively. The increase of $1.6 million in 2025 was primarily due to an increase in business development and deal-related costs of $3.7 million and an increase in lease costs of $1.0 million primarily related to the HilleVax acquisition partially offset by $3.6 million in costs related to exit packages for Kinnate senior leadership in 2024.
G&A expenses for the year ended December 31, 2025, also include an increase of approximately $1.1 million associated with ongoing litigation initiated by XOMA Royalty against Janssen Biotech, Inc., asserting claims for breach of contract and unjust enrichment arising from Janssen's unauthorized use of XOMA’s intellectual property in the commercialization of TREMFYA (guselkumab). XOMA Royalty expects to continue to incur legal fees and other professional service costs associated with pursuing this litigation. Litigation is inherently uncertain, and there can be no assurance regarding the outcome of the matter or the timing or amount of any potential recovery.
XOMA Royalty’s G&A expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, included non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of $3.9 million and $2.2 million, respectively, and $9.3 million and $10.3 million for the full years of 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Interest Expense: Interest expense for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, was $3.0 million and $3.4 million, respectively. Interest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, were $13.0 million and $13.8 million, respectively. Interest expense relates to the Blue Owl Loan established in December 2023.
Net Income (Loss): XOMA Royalty reported net income of $6.1 million and $31.7 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025, as compared to net losses of $4.0 million and $13.8 million in the corresponding periods of 2024.
Cash Position: On December 31, 2025, XOMA Royalty had cash and cash equivalents of $133.7 million, including $50.8 million in restricted cash. The restricted cash balance included $42.3 million related to the assumed HilleVax lease and $2.2 million related to the Blue Owl Loan. Cash and cash equivalents of $106.4 million as of December 31, 2024, included $4.8 million in restricted cash related to the Blue Owl Loan.
Webcast
The Company will host a webcast on March 18, 2026, at 8:00 am Eastern Time to discuss the results and provide a business update. The webcast will be accessible on the “News & Events” page in the Investors section of XOMA Royalty’s website (https://investors.xoma.com/news-events). A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the live event.
About XOMA Royalty Corporation
XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health. XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies. When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes. The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate). For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.
Forward-Looking Statements/Explanatory Notes
Certain statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the timing and amount of potential commercial payments to XOMA Royalty, expectations around future royalty cash flows covering XOMA Royalty’s core operating expenses (the inflection point) and other developments related to VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet), and DARE to PLAY™ Sildenafil Cream and Sildenafil Cream, 3.6%; the potential occurrences and timing of the events listed under “ Key 2026 Pipeline Events”; expectations regarding the inflection point in XOMA Royalty’s business model of breakeven operating cash flows; the anticipated timings of regulatory filings and approvals related to assets in XOMA Royalty’s portfolio; and the potential of XOMA Royalty’s portfolio of partnered programs and licensed technologies generating substantial milestone and royalty proceeds over time. In some cases, you can identify such forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “plan,” “seek,” “project,” “expect,” “may,” “will”, “would,” “could” or “should,” the negative of these terms or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of XOMA Royalty’s performance, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. These statements are based on assumptions that may not prove accurate, and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to certain risks inherent in the biotechnology industry, including those related to the fact that our product candidates subject to out-license agreements are still being developed, and our licensees may require substantial funds to continue development which may not be available; we do not know whether there will be, or will continue to be, a viable market for the products in which we have an ownership or royalty interest; and if the therapeutic product candidates to which we have a royalty interest do not receive regulatory approval, our third-party licensees will not be able to market them. Other potential risks to XOMA Royalty meeting these expectations are described in more detail in XOMA Royalty's most recent filing on Form 10-K and in other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Consider such risks carefully when considering XOMA Royalty's prospects. Any forward-looking statement in this press release represents XOMA Royalty's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. XOMA Royalty disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.
EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development. Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development.
As of the date of this press release, the commercial assets in XOMA Royalty’s milestone and royalty portfolio are VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], DARE to PLAY™ (Sildenafil Cream), and DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet). All other assets in the milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds. Efficacy and safety have not been established. There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.
|XOMA ROYALTY CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
December 31,
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Income and revenues:
|Income from purchased receivables under the EIR method
|$
|7,706
|$
|5,081
|$
|26,745
|$
|15,066
|Income from purchased receivables under the cost recovery method
|4,619
|1,291
|13,744
|3,201
|Revenue from contracts with customers
|1,100
|600
|10,350
|6,650
|Revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method
|332
|1,742
|1,310
|3,570
|Total income and revenues
|13,757
|8,714
|52,149
|28,487
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|281
|864
|1,712
|2,875
|General and administrative
|10,410
|6,993
|36,092
|34,478
|Credit losses on purchased receivables
|—
|7,904
|—
|30,904
|Amortization of intangible assets
|884
|206
|2,961
|206
|Total operating expenses
|11,575
|15,967
|40,765
|68,463
|Income (loss) from operations
|2,182
|(7,253
|)
|11,384
|(39,976
|)
|Other income (expense), net:
|Gains on acquisitions
|3,220
|—
|21,224
|19,316
|Change in fair value of embedded derivative related to RPA
|—
|—
|—
|8,100
|Interest expense
|(3,027
|)
|(3,394
|)
|(13,031
|)
|(13,840
|)
|Other income, net
|3,782
|1,021
|12,238
|6,921
|Net income (loss) before tax
|6,157
|(9,626
|)
|31,815
|(19,479
|)
|Income tax (expense) benefit
|(54
|)
|5,658
|(103
|)
|5,658
|Net income (loss)
|$
|6,103
|$
|(3,968
|)
|$
|31,712
|$
|(13,821
|)
|Net income (loss) available to (attributable to) common stockholders, basic
|$
|3,319
|$
|(5,336
|)
|$
|18,516
|$
|(19,293
|)
|Basic net income (loss) per share available to (attributable to) common stockholders
|$
|0.27
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|1.53
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing basic net income (loss) per share available to (attributable to) common stockholders
|12,208
|11,868
|12,081
|11,701
|Net income (loss) available to (attributable to) common stockholders, diluted
|$
|4,679
|$
|(5,336
|)
|$
|26,184
|$
|(19,293
|)
|Diluted net income (loss) per share available to (attributable to) common stockholders
|$
|0.26
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|1.46
|$
|(1.65
|)
|Weighted average shares used in computing diluted net income (loss) per share available to (attributable to) common stockholders
|18,095
|11,868
|17,982
|11,701
|XOMA ROYALTY CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|December 31,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|82,908
|$
|101,654
|Short-term restricted cash
|5,441
|1,330
|Investment in equity securities
|382
|3,529
|Trade and other receivables, net
|4,896
|1,839
|Short-term royalty and commercial payment receivables under the EIR method
|22,780
|14,763
|Short-term royalty and commercial payment receivables under the cost recovery method
|-
|413
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|852
|2,076
|Total current assets
|117,259
|125,604
|Long-term restricted cash
|45,361
|3,432
|Property and equipment, net
|21
|32
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|256
|319
|Long-term royalty and commercial payment receivables under the EIR method
|4,433
|4,970
|Long-term royalty and commercial payment receivables under the cost recovery method
|55,888
|55,936
|Exarafenib milestone asset
|3,600
|3,214
|Investment in warrants
|697
|—
|Intangible assets, net
|44,756
|25,909
|Other assets - long term
|427
|1,861
|Total assets
|$
|272,698
|$
|221,277
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,208
|$
|1,053
|Accrued and other liabilities
|9,885
|5,752
|Contingent consideration under RPAs, AAAs, and CPPAs
|-
|3,000
|Operating lease liabilities
|2,464
|446
|Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method
|1,268
|1,361
|Preferred stock dividend accrual
|1,424
|1,368
|Current portion of long-term debt
|12,526
|11,394
|Contingent value rights liabilities - current portion
|5,045
|-
|Total current liabilities
|34,820
|24,374
|Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method – long-term
|3,193
|4,410
|Exarafenib milestone contingent consideration
|3,600
|3,214
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|20,114
|483
|Long-term debt
|96,451
|106,875
|Contingent value rights liabilities - long-term
|10,457
|-
|Deferred tax liability
|103
|-
|Total liabilities
|168,738
|139,356
|Convertible preferred stock, $0.05 par value, 5,003 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|20,019
|20,019
|Stockholders’ equity:
|8.625% Series A cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, $0.05 par value, 984,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|49
|49
|8.375% Series B cumulative, perpetual preferred stock, $0.05 par value, 3,600 shares authorized, 1,760.5 and 1,600 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|—
|—
|Common stock, $0.0075 par value, 277,333,332 shares authorized, 11,858,955 and 11,952,377 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|89
|90
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,305,200
|1,298,747
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|53
|73
|Accumulated deficit
|(1,221,450
|)
|(1,237,057
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|83,941
|61,902
|Total liabilities, convertible preferred stock and stockholders’ equity
|$
|272,698
|$
|221,277
|XOMA ROYALTY CORPORATION
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|(in thousands)
|Year Ended
December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|31,712
|$
|(13,821
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Income from purchased receivables under the EIR method
|(5,925
|)
|(15,066
|)
|Stock-based compensation expense
|9,273
|10,312
|Gains on acquisitions
|(21,224
|)
|(19,316
|)
|Credit losses on purchased receivables
|—
|30,904
|Gain on sale of equity securities
|(3,663
|)
|—
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|103
|(5,658
|)
|Common stock contribution to 401(k)
|141
|118
|Amortization of intangible assets
|2,961
|206
|Depreciation
|11
|10
|Accretion of long-term debt discount and debt issuance costs
|1,385
|1,350
|Non-cash lease expense
|64
|60
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|(90
|)
|(131
|)
|Change in fair value of available-for-sale debt securities classified as cash equivalents
|(20
|)
|73
|Change in fair value of derivatives
|(93
|)
|—
|CVR liability working capital adjustment
|(394
|)
|—
|Changes in assets and liabilities:
|Trade and other receivables, net
|(2,426
|)
|(835
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|3,839
|302
|Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|(10,597
|)
|1,598
|Operating lease liabilities
|(876
|)
|(284
|)
|Unearned revenue recognized under units-of-revenue method
|(1,310
|)
|(3,570
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|2,871
|(13,748
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Net cash acquired in Kinnate acquisition
|—
|18,926
|Net cash acquired in Turnstone acquisition
|3,850
|—
|Net cash and restricted cash acquired in HilleVax acquisition
|46,384
|—
|Net cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash acquired in LAVA acquisition
|15,263
|—
|Net cash and cash equivalents acquired in Mural acquisition
|4,464
|—
|Payments of consideration under RPAs, AAAs, and CPPAs
|(8,000
|)
|(53,000
|)
|Receipts under RPAs, AAAs, and CPPAs
|3,300
|29,248
|Net payment for IP acquired under the Pulmokine Acquisition
|—
|(20,176
|)
|Payment for BioInvent contract-based intangible asset
|(20,725
|)
|—
|Payment of contingent consideration related to Kinnate IP asset
|(550
|)
|—
|Purchase of property and equipment
|—
|(20
|)
|Purchase of equity securities
|(99
|)
|(3,237
|)
|Sale of equity securities
|6,999
|—
|Payment to issue short-term loan to Xeno
|(5,877
|)
|—
|Receipt from short-term loan repayment by Xeno
|5,877
|—
|Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|50,886
|(28,259
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance of common stock
|323
|—
|Proceeds from issuance of preferred stock
|4,019
|—
|Payments of preferred and common stock issuance and financing costs
|(672
|)
|—
|Principal payments – debt
|(10,598
|)
|(6,902
|)
|Debt issuance costs and loan fees paid in connection with long-term debt
|(80
|)
|(740
|)
|Payment of preferred stock dividends
|(5,472
|)
|(5,472
|)
|Repurchases of common stock
|(16,043
|)
|(13
|)
|Proceeds from exercise of options and other share-based compensation
|5,046
|5,214
|Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
|(2,986
|)
|(3,214
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(26,463
|)
|(11,127
|)
|Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|27,294
|(53,134
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the beginning of the period
|106,416
|159,550
|Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash as of the end of the period
|$
|133,710
|$
|106,416
|Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|11,906
|$
|9,985
|Cash paid for taxes
|$
|277
|$
|—
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Accrual of contingent value rights liability in the Turnstone acquisition
|$
|1,110
|$
|—
|Accrual of contingent value rights liability in the HilleVax acquisition
|$
|5,673
|$
|—
|Accrual of contingent value rights liability in the LAVA acquisition
|$
|9,114
|$
|—
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities in the HilleVax acquisition
|$
|22,525
|$
|—
|Relative fair value basis reduction of right-of-use assets in the HilleVax acquisition
|$
|(22,525
|)
|$
|—
|Transaction costs in connection with Mural acquisition included in accrued expenses
|$
|320
|$
|—
|Excise tax accrual due to stock repurchases
|$
|68
|$
|—
|Reclassification of equity classified awards to liabilities
|$
|(739
|)
|$
|—
|Reclassification of deferred issuance cost to equity
|$
|578
|$
|—
|Preferred stock dividend accrual
|$
|1,424
|$
|1,368
|Estimated fair value of the Exarafenib milestone asset
|$
|—
|$
|2,922
|Estimated fair value of the Exarafenib milestone contingent consideration
|$
|—
|$
|(2,922
|)
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities in the Kinnate acquisition
|$
|—
|$
|824
|Relative fair value basis reduction of rights-of-use assets in the Kinnate acquisition
|$
|—
|$
|(824
|)
|Accrual of contingent consideration under the Affitech CPPA
|$
|—
|$
|3,000
|Accrual of contingent consideration under the LadRx AAA
|$
|—
|$
|1,000
|Investor contact:
|Media contact:
|Juliane Snowden
|Kathy Vincent
|XOMA Royalty Corporation
|KV Consulting & Management
|+1-646-438-9754
|kathy@kathyvincent.com
|juliane.snowden@xoma.com
1 This amount includes structuring agent fees associated with Repare Therapeutics and ESSA Pharmaceuticals.
2 https://ir.dayonebio.com/news-releases/news-release-details/day-one-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial
3 https://www.ipsen.com/press-release/ipsen-receives-positive-chmp-opinion-for-ojemda-for-the-treatment-as-monotherapy-of-children-with-relapsed-or-refractory-braf-altered-pediatric-low-grade-glioma-3246394/
4 https://ir.dayonebio.com/news-releases/news-release-details/servier-and-day-one-biopharmaceuticals-announce-acquisition
5 https://investors.zevra.com/news-releases/news-release-details/zevra-reports-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial
6 https://ir.rezolutebio.com/news/detail/371/rezolute-reports-second-quarter-fiscal-2026-financial-results-and-provides-business-update
7 https://ir.gossamerbio.com/news-releases/news-release-details/gossamer-bio-announces-topline-results-phase-3-prosera-study
8 https://ir.mirumpharma.com/news/news-details/2026/Mirum-Pharmaceuticals-Reports-Fourth-Quarter-and-Year-End-2025-Results-and-Provides-Business-Update/default.aspx