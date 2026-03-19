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Press Releases

XOMA Royalty Declares Quarterly Preferred Stock Dividends - March 18, 2026

March 18, 2026 | 
2 min read

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XOMA Royalty Corporation (Nasdaq: XOMA) today announced its Board of Directors has authorized the following cash dividends to holders of XOMA Royalty’s Series A and Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock:

Holders of the 8.625% Series A Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAP) shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.53906 per share.   

Holders of depositary shares, each representing 1/1000 of a share of XOMA Royalty’s 8.375% Series B Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: XOMAO), shall receive a cash dividend equal to $0.52344 per depositary share.  

The preferred dividends will be paid on or about April 15, 2026, to respective holders of record at the close of business on April 2, 2026.  

About XOMA Royalty Corporation
XOMA Royalty is a biotechnology royalty aggregator playing a distinctive role in helping biotech companies achieve their goal of improving human health.    XOMA Royalty acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial and commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.  When XOMA Royalty acquires the future economics, the seller receives non-dilutive, non-recourse funding they can use to advance their internal drug candidate(s) or for general corporate purposes.  The Company has an extensive and growing portfolio of assets (asset defined as the right to receive potential future economics associated with the advancement of an underlying therapeutic candidate).  For more information about the Company and its portfolio, please visit www.xoma.com or follow XOMA Royalty Corporation on LinkedIn.

EXPLANATORY NOTE: Any references to “portfolio” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with a basket of drug products in development.  Any references to “assets” in this press release refer strictly to milestone and/or royalty rights associated with individual drug products in development.

As of the date of this press release, the commercial assets in XOMA Royalty’s milestone and royalty portfolio are VABYSMO® (faricimab-svoa), OJEMDA™ (tovorafenib), MIPLYFFA™ (arimoclomol), XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel 2%, IXINITY® [coagulation factor IX (recombinant)], DARE to PLAY™ (Sildenafil Cream), and DSUVIA® (sufentanil sublingual tablet).  All other assets in the milestone and royalty portfolio are investigational compounds.  Efficacy and safety have not been established.  There is no guarantee that any of the investigational compounds will become commercially available.

Investor contact:Media contact:
Juliane SnowdenKathy Vincent
XOMA Royalty CorporationKV Consulting & Management
+1-646-438-9754+1-310-403-8951
juliane.snowden@xoma.comkathy@kathyvincent.com

   


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