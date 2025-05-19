Winona Addresses National Hormone Health Gap: Expanding Access to HRT for Menopausal Women

Telehealth platform tackles the menopause care crisis by offering nationwide access to doctor-prescribed bioidentical hormone therapy.

[Austin, Texas] — [5/19/25] — In the United States, over 50 million women are going through menopause—yet the healthcare system continues to fall short in providing comprehensive, evidence-based support. Winona, a telehealth company operating across more than 40 states, is closing that gap by delivering personalized, physician-guided bioidentical hormone replacement therapy (HRT) to women nationwide.

Menopause is not a singular event but a prolonged health phase with physical, emotional, and cognitive consequences. From hot flashes to anxiety, insomnia to weight gain, millions of women silently struggle due to limited access to specialized care. Despite these challenges, HRT remains underutilized, often due to outdated stigma and logistical barriers.

"We started Winona because we saw how many women were suffering with symptoms like hot flashes, weight gain, low libido, anxiety, and painful sex — and being told it was just a ‘normal’ part of aging,” said Dr. Cathleen Brown, Board-Certified OB/GYN & Medical Director at Winona. "Menopause doesn’t need to be viewed as an obstacle. It can serve as a powerful motivator for women to prioritize their health, practice self-care, and channel their energy into what brings them fulfillment."

Winona offers a fully digital platform where women can complete medical evaluations, consult with licensed U.S. physicians, and receive bioidentical HRT prescriptions—customized to their hormonal needs.

The company’s care model goes beyond prescriptions. Through its online medical journal, Winona provides free, evidence-based articles that debunk myths, explain the latest research, and empower women with the information their doctors often skip.