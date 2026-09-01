Wellinks Appoints Andrew Agwunobi and Mike Waters to Board of Directors and Expands Management Team

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Aug. 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellinks, a virtual-first cardiopulmonary care company, today announced the appointments of Andrew Agwunobi, MD, MBA, and Mike Waters to its Board of Directors, and three new leadership appointments: Stephanie Solich as Vice President of Customer Success, Stephanie Willard, MHA, RRT-NPS, as Vice President of Clinical Operations, and Andrew Brimer as Vice President of Technology.

"Wellinks' predictive care model combines clinical expertise, technology, and operational excellence to support earlier risk identification and proactive interventions," said Kevin Rakin, Chairman of the Board. "With demonstrated results and the financing secured to accelerate its next stage of growth, these appointments add the leadership expertise needed to scale the company and extend its impact for partners and patients."

Board of Directors Appointments

Andrew Agwunobi, MD, MBA, is Chief Executive Officer and Executive Vice President for Health Affairs at UConn Health. A pediatrician and veteran healthcare executive whose career spans academic medicine, health systems, government, healthcare services, and consulting, he previously served as President of Humana's $3 billion Home Solutions business, Interim President of the University of Connecticut, President and CEO of Grady Health System, CEO of Providence Healthcare, and Secretary of the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration.

Mike Waters brings more than two decades of experience in strategic operations and growth. He previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Teladoc Health and spent more than 15 years at Providence Health, most recently as Executive Vice President and Chief Executive of its Ambulatory Care Network. Waters currently serves on the Board of Directors for several digital health companies including Ieso (Chair), Brook Health (Chair), Blueberry Pediatrics (Executive Chair), SimpliFed (Member), Suvera (Member), and PsychPlus (Member).

Management Appointments

Stephanie Solich, Vice President of Customer Success, brings over 20 years of experience in health system partnerships and revenue cycle strategy. In her new role, Solich will lead Wellinks' customer success strategy and work closely with clients to support effective implementation, collaboration, and sustainable long-term program value.

Stephanie Willard, MHA, RRT-NPS, has been promoted to Vice President of Clinical Operations, bringing over 15 years of experience in respiratory care and clinical innovation to the role. She previously served as Senior Director of Clinical Innovation at Wellinks, where she led efforts connecting clinical studies to real-world practice. In her new role, she oversees care delivery and clinical workflows, driving initiatives that combine technology with practical patient needs with the goal of improving outcomes and reducing unnecessary utilization for patients and healthcare partners.

Andrew Brimer has been promoted to Vice President of Technology, bringing over 10 years of experience developing innovative hardware and software healthcare technologies. He has led engineering initiatives spanning platform architecture, data, product, and strategy. In his expanded role, Brimer will lead Technology at Wellinks and advance the development of its integrated cardiopulmonary care solution.

"With a strong foundation in place, our focus now is execution," said Jennifer Barretta, Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Wellinks. "I am pleased to work alongside such a passionate group of leaders whose collective expertise strengthens our ability to scale, deepen our partnerships and extend our impact to patients and the caregivers that support them."

About Wellinks

Wellinks is redefining how cardiopulmonary care is delivered. The Wellinks solution combines virtual chronic care management with remote patient monitoring using its proprietary, FDA-cleared Spire Remote Patient Monitoring System. Leveraging data-driven insights with proactive clinical support, Wellinks' care model is focused on reducing acute care utilization, readmissions, and total cost of care. It aims to close care gaps and change how people living with chronic cardiopulmonary conditions receive care.

For more information, visit www.wellinks.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Wellinks