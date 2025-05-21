Waters Acquires Halo Labs, Expanding Biological Analysis Portfolio

MILFORD, Mass., May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) today announced that it has acquired Halo Labs™, an innovator of specialized imaging technologies to detect, identify, and count interfering materials (particles) in therapeutic products, such as cell, protein, and gene therapies.

The Aura™ platform from Halo Labs features a highly differentiated technology that performs full spectrum particle analysis and is complementary to the Waters light scattering detection solutions from its Wyatt Technology™ Portfolio. For example, its subvisible particle technology unlocks additional insights when characterizing external particles used to amplify CAR T-cells for cell therapy, detecting these translucent process impurities that are currently undetectable by standard methods. By acquiring this innovative company, Waters will be able to integrate this emerging technology into new and existing large molecule development and QA/QC, giving a key value-add to customers while accelerating the Company's growth into analytical and bioprocessing testing for large molecule therapies.

"Adding the innovative low-sample-volume, high-throughput technology from Halo Labs provides analysis for a broad range of sample types and volumes, enabling earlier insights during therapy development and greater safety during manufacturing," said Dr. Udit Batra, President and Chief Executive Officer, Waters Corporation. "With the rapid growth of treatments like CAR T-cell therapies, we are investing in the innovation our customers need. Together with our existing Wyatt Technology product lines, this acquisition enhances our leadership position in specialized analytical technologies for emerging biopharma therapies."

"We are thrilled to join forces with Waters, a company that shares our values of purposeful innovation and customer focus," said Rick Gordon, Chief Executive Officer, Halo Labs. "This combination accelerates our vision to expand our platform's reach, enhancing therapeutic development and production while maintaining our unwavering commitment to drug quality and safety. We look forward to driving more groundbreaking advancements that benefit patients worldwide."

Today's acquisition of Halo Labs is expected to have a negligible impact on the Company's income statement over the following 12 months.

Halo Labs is a venture-backed scientific instrumentation and consumable company that commercializes high throughput biopharmaceutical formulation, stability, and product quality control tools for aggregate and subvisible particle analysis using state-of-the-art custom optics and image processing techniques. Biopharmaceutical companies around the globe depend on Halo Labs for unprecedented insights into their drug products.

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), is a global leader in analytical instruments, separations technologies, and software, serving the life, materials, food, and environmental sciences for over 65 years. Our Company helps ensure the efficacy of medicines, the safety of food and the purity of water, and the quality and sustainability of products used every day. In over 100 countries, our 7,600+ passionate employees collaborate with customers in laboratories, manufacturing sites, and hospitals to accelerate the benefits of pioneering science.

