Walter J. ‘Wally’ Curran, Jr., M.D., Named Whitaker Endowed Chief of Piedmont Oncology

ATLANTA, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Piedmont is pleased to announce that Walter J. “Wally” Curran, Jr., M.D., FACR, FASCO has been named the Whitaker Endowed Chief of Piedmont Oncology. This bestowed title is supported by the Piedmont Foundation’s Whitaker Endowment, a fund created by the Atlanta community in tribute to Piedmont’s legendary cancer surgical leader, Dr. William Whitaker. This bestowal reflects Dr. Curran’s exceptional contributions to leading real change in oncology care across Georgia.

In January 2024, Dr. Curran joined Piedmont as the inaugural Chief of Piedmont Oncology. The Whitaker Endowed Chief bestowal acknowledges the organizational commitment to transform Piedmont’s cancer care and to support Piedmont Oncology as one of the nation’s premier community-based cancer care programs—providing compassionate, quality care that is fully aligned with research and innovation.

“Dr. Curran has dedicated his career to cancer patient care and the conduct of clinical and translational cancer research at the institutional, national, and global levels,” said Charles L. Brown, III, M.D., CEO, Piedmont’s Physician Enterprise. “The Whitaker Endowment enables us to accelerate the boundaries of our cancer care—bringing the most innovative treatments and life-changing therapies to Georgia.”

The Whitaker Endowment was established to support the growth and success of Piedmont Oncology across the state. Funds from this endowment will support new oncology programs and other strategic initiatives to ensure that cancer care remains at the forefront of innovation and discovery within our communities.

“As a nonprofit system, philanthropy is integral to Piedmont’s success and our ability to serve our communities with the most innovative, high-quality, patient-centered care available anywhere,” said Kelly Kerner, Piedmont Healthcare’s Chief Philanthropy Officer. “With this support, Piedmont continues to change lives through high-quality, cutting-edge oncology care across all the communities we serve.”

“The Piedmont Atlanta community and the Whitaker family have been wonderfully generous to provide this gift in support of the very best cancer care,” Dr. Curran said. “Exceptional cancer care happens when a cancer patient is seen by professionals who relentlessly and professionally seek to provide the best care. Having smart and resourceful people who explore every opportunity for every patient is a must, as is seizing any opportunity to offer clinical research opportunities to as many patients as possible.

“That is just one component of what we are creating for all Piedmont Oncology patients.”

