Walgreens Boots Alliance Adjusts Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Earnings Announcement to be Held on January 10

Company moves earnings date with Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. stock markets closed on January 9, the previously scheduled date, in honor of late former President Jimmy Carter

DEERFIELD, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (Nasdaq: WBA) will release its fiscal year 2025 first quarter results at 7 a.m. ET on Friday, January 10, followed by a one-hour conference call with WBA management beginning at 8:30 a.m. ET.

The company today announced it is moving the previously scheduled earnings date of January 9 back one day, as the Securities and Exchange Commission and U.S. stock markets will be closed on the 9th in observance of a national day of mourning for former President Jimmy Carter.

The earnings conference call will be simulcast through the WBA investor relations website at: http://investor.walgreensbootsalliance.com. A replay will be archived on the website for 12 months after the call.

