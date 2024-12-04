VitriVax Awarded $3.6M Grant for Polio Vaccine Development

Grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will focus on next generation polio vaccines

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VitriVax, Inc., a vaccine formulation technology company, announced today a two-year $3.6 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. This is the second grant awarded to VitriVax by the Gates Foundation and will fund development of a polio vaccine formulation for possible inclusion in combination pediatric vaccines.





VitriVax will be applying its proprietary Atomic Layering Thermostable Antigen and Adjuvant (ALTA®) technology to new polio vaccine candidates composed of virus-like particles (VLPs) for use in future combination hexavalent vaccines. Use of VLPs as a modality in polio eradication efforts is under investigation for the next generation of polio vaccines. The ALTA® technology may facilitate the co-formulation of multiple, otherwise incompatible, antigens in a single injection.

“Funding support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation allows us to continue our efforts to advance global accessibility to human vaccines,” said Romulo Colindres, CEO of VitriVax. “We are honored to be part of the global drive to protect children from polio infection and contribute to polio eradication efforts.”

About VitriVax

VitriVax, headquartered in Boulder, CO, is a vaccine formulation technology company that engineers innovative solutions to maximize global accessibility and utility of human vaccines – vaccines that save lives and protect our world from preventable disease.

