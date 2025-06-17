Visby Medical™ Raises up to $65 Million in New Financing Round to Accelerate Launch of Groundbreaking At-Home Sexually Transmitted Infections (STI) Test

Catalio Capital Management leads funding round; notable industry leaders, Isaac Ro and Chuck Alpuche, join Visby Medical board.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visby Medical™, a leader in rapid, at-home polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostics, today announced it has raised approximately $55 million, with the potential to reach $65 million, in its latest financing round led by Catalio Capital Management. The round also saw participation from existing investors including ND Capital, Cedars Sinai Medical Center, Blue Water Life Science Advisors, Pitango Ventures and John Doerr. The funds will accelerate the launch and distribution of Visby Medical's recently FDA-authorized at-home Women's Sexual Health Test, further establishing the company's strategic focus as the premier at-home testing company.

Catalio Capital Management, a leading innovative healthcare investment firm, will enhance Visby Medical's market reach and operational capabilities. As part of the funding round, Catalio Partner Isaac Ro, joins Visby Medical's board as an observer.

In addition, Chuck Alpuche, Chief Operating Officer at Imperative Care, former EVP and Chief Operating Officer at Insulet Corporation, and senior executive at PepsiCo, joins Visby Medical's board as an independent director. He brings deep expertise in operational leadership, manufacturing scale-up, and cost efficiency — capabilities that will help Visby Medical drive continued excellence as it expands into at-home diagnostics.

"We are excited to partner with Catalio Capital Management, a true industry powerhouse, as we advance our mission to transform healthcare through rapid and convenient at-home diagnostics that deliver the same accuracy as traditional PCR machines," said Adam de la Zerda, PhD, Founder and CEO of Visby Medical. "This funding round will enable Visby to deliver on our vision of empowering consumers with reliable and lab-accurate health information from the comfort of their homes, starting with our at-home test for sexually transmitted infections for women."

Isaac Ro commented, "Visby Medical has delivered the first and only laboratory-grade STI testing solution that can be made directly accessible to individuals. We were eager to invest in Visby ahead of their FDA clearance, knowing this would represent a breakthrough moment for the diagnostics industry. We are proud to support the company in its mission to reshape healthcare delivery."

Chuck Alpuche added, "I am thrilled to join Visby Medical's board at this transformative time. Visby's FDA-authorized at-home STI test is redefining convenience and accessibility in diagnostics, and now the company is uniquely positioned to scale. I'm particularly excited to contribute my operational experience to help Visby streamline manufacturing and drive down unit costs — essential steps in making the technology accessible to millions and building a strong foundation for long-term growth."

Visby Medical's at-home Women's Sexual Health Test is the first single-use, disposable PCR diagnostic that delivers results within 30 minutes through a connected smartphone app. Upon receiving positive results, users are seamlessly connected with telemedicine providers for consultation and treatment, enhancing healthcare accessibility and privacy. The product will be available starting July 2025 through major direct-to-consumer channels.

Catalio Capital Management, LP, is a New York-based investment firm, focused on the full lifecycle of innovative healthcare investing across private, public and credit markets. Catalio has partnered with over 45 world-renowned scientists with extensive academic and scientific achievements who have each also started well-established companies based on their research. Catalio has offices in New York, London, and Washington, D.C. Learn more about Catalio Capital Management by visiting www.cataliocapital.com.

Founded in 2012, Visby Medical, Inc. is revolutionizing infectious disease diagnosis by empowering both physicians and patients to accurately test for infections anywhere, anytime, with laboratory accuracy. The company's proprietary technology platform delivers true PCR results in under 30 minutes through the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR tests that fit in the palm of your hand. Currently, Visby Medical offers FDA-cleared tests for sexually transmitted infections (STIs), available both in point-of-care settings and now directly to consumers at home, and respiratory infections (COVID-19, flu A and flu B), available for point-of-care settings. Visby Medical is actively expanding its platform with a wide range of future tests for the at-home and point-of-care markets.

For more information, visit www.visby.com. Follow Visby Medical on LinkedIn.

Visby Medical: press@visby.com.

