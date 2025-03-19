Virpax Pharmaceuticals Announces Reverse Stock Split

BERWYN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRPX) (“Virpax” or the “Company”) a company specializing in developing non-addictive products for pain management, post-traumatic stress disorder, central nervous system (CNS) disorders and anti-viral barrier indications, today announced that it will effect a 1-for-25 reverse stock split (“reverse split”) of its common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), that will become effective at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time on March 20, 2025. The Company’s Common Stock will continue to trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market (“Nasdaq”) under the symbol “VRPX” and will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis when the Nasdaq opens on March 21, 2025 (“Effective Time”). The new CUSIP number for the Common Stock following the reverse split will be 928251305.

At a special meeting of stockholders held on January 15, 2025 (the “Special Meeting”), the Company’s stockholders granted the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) the discretion to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s Common Stock at a ratio of not less than 1-for-2 and not more than 1-for-240, with such ratio to be determined by the Board. Following the Special Meeting, the final ratio of 1-for-25 was recently approved by the Board.

The 1-for-25 reverse stock split will proportionally reduce the number of outstanding shares of Common Stock from approximately 31,062,581 shares to approximately 1,242,504 shares and the ownership percentage of each shareholder will remain unchanged other than as a result of fractional shares. Proportional adjustments will be made to the number of shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise or conversion of the Company’s outstanding equity awards and warrants, as well as the applicable exercise price. There will be no change to the total number of authorized shares of Common Stock as set forth in the Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation of the Company. Stockholders whose shares are held in brokerage accounts should direct any questions concerning the reverse stock split to their broker. All stockholders of record, whose shares are held with the Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, may direct questions to VStock Transfer at (212) 828-8436 or action@vstocktransfer.com.

The reverse split is intended to bring the Company into compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for maintaining the listing of its Common Stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market, and to make the bid price more attractive to a broader group of institutional and retail investors. The Nasdaq Capital Market requires, among other things, that a listed company’s common stock maintain a minimum bid price of at least $1.00 per share.

The Company’s transfer agent, VStock Transfer, LLC, which is also acting as the paying agent for the reverse split, will provide instructions to stockholders regarding the process for exchanging stock certificates. Any person who would otherwise be entitled to a fractional share of Common Stock as a result of the reclassification and combination following the Effective Time (after taking into account all fractional shares of Common Stock otherwise issuable to such holder) shall be entitled to receive a cash payment equal to the number of shares of the Common Stock held by such stockholder before the reverse split that would otherwise have been exchanged for such fractional share interest multiplied by the average closing sales price of the Common Stock as reported on the Nasdaq for the ten days preceding the Effective Time.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax is developing branded, non-addictive pain management products candidates using its proprietary technologies to optimize and target drug delivery. Virpax is initially seeking FDA approval for two prescription drug candidates that employ two different patented drug delivery platforms. Probudur™ is a single injection liposomal bupivacaine formulation being developed to manage post-operative pain and Envelta™ is an intranasal molecular envelope enkephalin formulation being developed to manage acute and chronic pain, including pain associated with cancer. Virpax is also using its intranasal Molecular Envelope Technology (MET) to develop one other prescription product candidate, NobrXiol™, which is being developed for the nasal delivery of a pharmaceutical-grade cannabidiol (CBD) for the management of rare pediatric epilepsy. Virpax has competitive cooperative research and development agreements (CRADAs) for two of its prescription drug candidates, one with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) and one with the Department of Defense (DOD). Virpax is also seeking partners for two nonprescription product candidates: AnQlar, which is being developed to inhibit viral replication caused by influenza or SARS-CoV-2, and Epoladerm™, which is a topical diclofenac spray film formulation being developed to manage pain associated with osteoarthritis. For more information, please visit https://www.virpaxpharma.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including those described below. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the industry and markets in which we operate and management’s current beliefs and assumptions.

These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete studies and clinical trials that the Company plans to initiate and other factors listed under “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q that the Company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts



Investor Contact:

info@virpaxpharma.com