Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Growth Accelerates with 21.64% CAGR, Fueled by Merck’s $600 Mn Acquisition and NSW’s $49.6 Mn Facility Investment

The global viral vector manufacturing market size is valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 1.82 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 10.53 billion by 2034, growing steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.64% from 2025 to 2034.
Primarily, rising cases of cancer and genetic diseases, with advancements in biotechnology like NGS, CRISPR/CAS9, and accelerating investments in research and development, are driving the market growth. Along with this, growing demand for gene therapies, vaccines, and advanced biopharmaceuticals with targeted properties is enhancing the demand for viral vectors. Moreover, regulatory bodies, governments are widely supporting innovations in biotechnologies to develop personalized medicine are also being incorporated as growth factors.
Explore key insights and preview critical data in our free sample report on the Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5631
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Highlights
• The viral vector manufacturing sector is pushing the market to USD 1.5 billion in 2024.
• Long-term projections show a USD 10.53 billion valuation by 2034.
• Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 21.64% in 2025.
• North America led the market by 2024.
• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the market during 2025-2034.
• By type, the adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV) segment dominated the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024.
• By type, the adenoviral vector segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.
• By disease, the cancer segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.
• By disease, the infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the viral vector manufacturing market in the predicted period.
• By application, the gene therapy segment dominated the market in 2024.
• By application, the vaccinology segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the market during the forecast period.
• By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2024.
• By end-user, the research institutes segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years.
Market Overview: Focus on the Development of Different Therapies
Significant growth of the viral vector manufacturing market is driven by breakthroughs in production and purification techniques, favourable regulatory and funding, and investments in healthcare infrastructure. Nowadays, the rising adoption of single-use technologies and collaborations with research institutes and different companies are accelerating focus on novel vector development. Whereas, this market has various applications in biotechnology, including gene therapy, vaccine development, cell and gene editing, and in the agricultural area.
Access detailed market figures, segment-wise breakdowns, and growth metrics in our comprehensive databook: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-databook/5631
Major Incorporation in Gene Therapy and Vaccines Development: Major Potential
Mainly, viral vectors are widely used in gene therapy, in which they help to deliver genetic material to appropriate or damaged genes to treat genetic disorders, and probably cure conditions. These gene therapies are highly employed in cancer to replace or deliver cancer-relevant antigens for their robust immunotherapy. In case of infectious conditions and cancer, vaccines are used is fueled by rising demand for viral vectors in their production. These vectors are also employed to develop cancer vaccines and for heterogeneous prime/boost immunization strategies.
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis
North America held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. The region is facing a rise in genetic disorder cases, chronic diseases, and infectious diseases, which are fuelling the need for novel treatments and preventive measures, rely heavily on viral vectors. Whereas North America is expanding its gene therapy pipeline through clinical trials and approved therapies, especially in oncology, neurological disorders are propelling demand for viral vector production. Along with this, consistent growth in viral vector design, production, and purification approaches is accelerating the applications of viral vectors.
Whereas, the US is a major country in North America experiencing market expansion due to the US government is heavily investing and encouraging research and development in gene and cell therapy. As well as the US also has well-developed pharmaceutical companies with robust facilities for the development of cell and gene therapy.
For instance,
• In June 2025, ProBio, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapy, inaugurated its flagship Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey.
The Canadian market is fueled by robust regulatory support for cell and gene therapies, with an emphasis on QC and compliance with GMP. Also, Canada has raised collaboration between biotech companies, academic institutions, and CMOs to enhance the development and production with the commercialization of viral vector-based therapies.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
The Asia Pacific is Anticipated to be the Fastest-Growing Region During 2025-2034
Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The viral vector manufacturing market is propelled by rising public and private investment in the biotechnology area is boosting R&D activities. Along with growing cases of cancer and genetic conditions, research and development have focused on optimizing viral vector design, production, and delivery approaches, which are further fueling the market growth.
China, with an increasing geriatric population, has different health issues that are in demand for novel, personalized treatments. As well as the progressing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and the accelerating number of clinical trials for gene therapies by using viral vectors, are majorly fueling demand for these vectors.
For instance,
• In October 2024, Roche, a Swiss multinational holding healthcare company, partnered with a biotechnology company has launched more than $1 billion for Dyno and AAV gene therapy vectors.
In India, the market is experiencing a rise in clinical trials, and regulatory approvals for gene therapies and vaccines are boosting the market growth. These trials are particularly employed in the cancer segment, in which CAR-T cell therapies and other gene-based therapies are being developed.
Get the latest insights on life science industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Segmentation Analysis
By type analysis
The adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV) segment led the market in 2024. Generally, AAV vectors are considered safe and have minimum immunogenicity are creating a preference for gene delivery. Besides this, the increasing need for gene therapies, especially in genetic conditions and cancer treatments, also, the growing clinical trials using AAV vectors, and inexpensive AAV production are driving the segment growth.
On the other hand, the adenoviral vector segment is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years. Adenoviral vectors have benefits like high transduction efficiency, the ability to carry huge genetic material, and versatility in gene therapy, vaccine development, and other therapeutic applications, along with advancements in engineering, which are majorly impacting the segment growth.
By disease analysis
The cancer segment was dominant in the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024. Majorly influencing factors are increasing cancer incidences, accelerating government funding in R&D of oncology, and advancements in immunotherapy, including CAR-T cell therapy, in which viral vectors are highly used, resulting in the segment expansion.
However, the infectious diseases segment is anticipated to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Primarily, growing infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and various emerging viral infections are boosting demand for more efficient treatment. This demand is completed by the growing adoption of viral vector-based therapies, and escalating investments in R&D and healthcare are ultimately fueling the overall segment and market expansion.
By application analysis
By application, the gene therapy segment led the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024. Genetic disorders like hemophilia and thalassemia, as well as the growing burden of cancer, are creating a greater demand for gene therapies. As well as boosting demand for tailored medicine is fueling the need for more specialized and targeted gene therapies, further accelerating the demand for viral vector manufacturing.
On the other hand, the vaccinology segment is predicted to register the fastest growth over the projected period. The segment is experiencing expansion due to government support and funding for vaccine development programs and research initiatives, as well as investments in biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising need for biologics and vaccines, are propelling the demand for viral vectors as main components, and ultimately show expansion.
By end-user analysis
The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024. In this era, the growing adoption of gene therapies and vaccines is enhancing the demand for viral vectors, and the manufacturing facilities are supporting the growth of this segment. Moreover, these companies can provide scalable and affordable production platforms for viral vectors, especially for AAVs, which is vital to fulfill the rising demand.
Whereas, the research institutes segment is estimated to show rapid growth during 2025-2034. The segment expansion is based on rising research activities focused on enhancing viral production, the accelerating involvement of scientific firms in gene and cell therapy research, with growing alliances between these institutions and pharmaceutical industries.
Elevate your healthcare strategy with Towards Healthcare. Enhance efficiency and drive better outcomes schedule a call today: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Companies:
• Merck GA
• Lonza
• BD
• Fujifilm Diosynth biotechnologies USA Inc.
• Brammer Bio
• Cell Therapy Catapult Limited
• Waisman Biomanufacturing
• GENEZEN LABORATORIES
• Yposkesi Inc.
• REGENXBIO Inc.
Major Recent Updates in Viral Vector Manufacturing Market
|
Company
|
Recent Updates
|
64x Bio (June 2025)
|
Launched AAV Apex Suite to support the Next Generation of Gene Therapy Manufacturing
|
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (June 2025)
|
launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in the immune-oncology space in India
|
Univercells Technologies (June 2025)
|
Unveiled new controller for large-scale viral and advanced therapy manufacturing
|
Immuneel Therapeutics (January 2025)
|
Launched low-cost treatment CAR-T cell therapy Qartemi to treat patients with B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL)
|
Merck GA (July 2024)
|
Partnered with GTRI to develop gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease
What is Going Around the Globe? • In June 2025, Cytiva, a leading life
sciences provider, and EurekaBio, a biotechnology company, allied to advance
lentiviral vector production for cell and gene therapy in China. • In May 2025, AGC Biologics, a CDMO,
partnered with Quell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to
develop T-regulatory cell therapies for immune conditions. • In May 2025, 3PBIOVIAN, a CDMO, launched
the AAVion platform, a comprehensive, united adeno-associated virus
(AAV) manufacturing solution designed to escalate gene therapy development. • In March 2025, Novartis, a global
pharmaceutical company, invested €40 million (US$43 million in Slovenia to
expand the viral vector manufacturing facility. Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation: By types • Adenoviral Vectors • Adeno-associated Viral Vectors • Lentiviral Vectors • Retroviral Vectors • Others By Diseases • Cancer • Genetic Disorders • Infectious Diseases • Others By applications • Gene Therapy • Vaccinology By end-user • Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical
Companies • Research Institutes By Regions • North America • U.S. • Canada • Europe • UK • Germany • France • Italy • Spain • Denmark • Sweden • Norway • Asia Pacific • Japan • China • India • South Korea • Australia • Thailand • Latin America • Brazil • Mexico • Argentina • Middle East & Africa • South Africa • Saudi Arabia • UAE • Kuwait Get the full market report with
in-depth analysis, forecasts, competitive landscape, and strategic insights: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5631 You can place an order or ask any
questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com Gain access to the
latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our
Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with
detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs.
Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations.
Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic
world of healthcare: Get a Subscription About Us Towards
Healthcare is a leading global provider of
technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics,
with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we
build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and
transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower
life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and
accelerate sustainable growth. Our Trusted Data Partners Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards
Automotive | Towards Food and
Beverages | Towards
Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer
Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare Browse More Insights of Towards
Healthcare: Proteinase K Market The proteinase
k market was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to
reach USD 10.93 billion by 2034, growing steadily at a CAGR of 8.54%. Gene Prediction Tools Market The gene
prediction tools market is growing rapidly from USD 200 million in 2024
to around USD 1.11 billion by 2034, with an annual growth rate of 18.72%. Western Blotting Market The western
blotting market is expected to increase from USD 2.01 billion in 2024
to USD 3.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a 6.05% CAGR. Transcriptomics Technologies Market The transcriptomics
technologies market is projected to grow from USD 7.01 billion in 2024
to USD 12.79 billion by 2034, with an annual growth rate of 6.24%. Next-Generation Proteomics Market The next-generation
proteomics market is advancing globally and is expected to generate
hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034. Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market The multiomics
in drug discovery market is expanding strongly, with revenues expected
to reach several hundred million dollars by 2034. Embolization Particles Market The embolization
particles market is growing from USD 1.19 billion in 2024 to about USD
3.79 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.27%. Mitochondrial DNA Market The mitochondrial
DNA market is projected to rise from USD 348.85 million in 2024 to
around USD 687.99 million by 2034, growing at 7.04% annually. Fluorescence Cell Market The fluorescence
cell market will grow from USD 3.17 billion in 2024 to USD 6.37 billion
by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29%. Oncology Drug Discovery Market The oncology
drug discovery market is set for significant growth through 2034,
driven by precision medicine, AI, and targeted therapies. Animal Genetics Market The animal
genetics market is projected to grow from USD 6.51 billion in 2024 to
USD 12.11 billion by 2034, at a steady CAGR of 6.4%. 3D Bioprinting Market The 3D
bioprinting market is expected to rise from USD 2.58 billion in 2024 to
USD 8.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.54%. APAC Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA
Manufacturing Market The APAC
viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market will grow rapidly
from USD 1.38 billion in 2024 to USD 10.01 billion by 2034, with a 21.93% CAGR. Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA
Manufacturing Market The global viral
vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to grow from
USD 6.01 billion in 2023 to USD 43.04 billion by 2034, at a 20.7% growth rate. Viral Vector Gene Therapy Market The viral
vector gene therapy market is gaining momentum and is expected to see
significant revenue growth from 2025 to 2034. Lentiviral Vector Market The lentiviral
vector market is expected to grow from USD 360 million in 2024 to USD
1.94 billion by 2034, at a fast CAGR of 18.56%. Viral Vector Development Market The viral
vector development market will expand from USD 890 million in 2024 to
around USD 5 billion by 2034, with an 18.84% growth rate. Metagenomics Market The metagenomics
market is growing from USD 2.36 billion in 2024 to USD 8.39 billion by
2034, with a CAGR of 13.55%. Biological and Chemical Indicators
Market The biological
and chemical indicators market is projected to rise from USD 570.67
million in 2024 to USD 942.03 million by 2034, growing at 5.14% per year. Low-Input Sequencing Technologies Market The low-input
sequencing technologies market is on an upward path and is expected to
generate several hundred million dollars in revenue by 2034.
What is Going Around the Globe?
• In June 2025, Cytiva, a leading life sciences provider, and EurekaBio, a biotechnology company, allied to advance lentiviral vector production for cell and gene therapy in China.
• In May 2025, AGC Biologics, a CDMO, partnered with Quell Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, to develop T-regulatory cell therapies for immune conditions.
• In May 2025, 3PBIOVIAN, a CDMO, launched the AAVion platform, a comprehensive, united adeno-associated virus (AAV) manufacturing solution designed to escalate gene therapy development.
• In March 2025, Novartis, a global pharmaceutical company, invested €40 million (US$43 million in Slovenia to expand the viral vector manufacturing facility.
Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Segmentation:
By types
• Adenoviral Vectors
• Adeno-associated Viral Vectors
• Lentiviral Vectors
• Retroviral Vectors
• Others
By Diseases
• Cancer
• Genetic Disorders
• Infectious Diseases
• Others
By applications
• Gene Therapy
• Vaccinology
By end-user
• Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies
• Research Institutes
By Regions
• North America
• U.S.
• Canada
• Europe
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Denmark
• Sweden
• Norway
• Asia Pacific
• Japan
• China
• India
• South Korea
• Australia
• Thailand
• Latin America
• Brazil
• Mexico
• Argentina
• Middle East & Africa
• South Africa
• Saudi Arabia
• UAE
• Kuwait
Get the full market report with in-depth analysis, forecasts, competitive landscape, and strategic insights: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5631
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com
Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription
About Us
Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.
Our Trusted Data Partners
Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire
For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare
Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:
Proteinase K Market
The proteinase k market was valued at USD 4.82 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 10.93 billion by 2034, growing steadily at a CAGR of 8.54%.
Gene Prediction Tools Market
The gene prediction tools market is growing rapidly from USD 200 million in 2024 to around USD 1.11 billion by 2034, with an annual growth rate of 18.72%.
Western Blotting Market
The western blotting market is expected to increase from USD 2.01 billion in 2024 to USD 3.6 billion by 2034, expanding at a 6.05% CAGR.
Transcriptomics Technologies Market
The transcriptomics technologies market is projected to grow from USD 7.01 billion in 2024 to USD 12.79 billion by 2034, with an annual growth rate of 6.24%.
Next-Generation Proteomics Market
The next-generation proteomics market is advancing globally and is expected to generate hundreds of millions in revenue between 2025 and 2034.
Multiomics in Drug Discovery Market
The multiomics in drug discovery market is expanding strongly, with revenues expected to reach several hundred million dollars by 2034.
Embolization Particles Market
The embolization particles market is growing from USD 1.19 billion in 2024 to about USD 3.79 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 12.27%.
Mitochondrial DNA Market
The mitochondrial DNA market is projected to rise from USD 348.85 million in 2024 to around USD 687.99 million by 2034, growing at 7.04% annually.
Fluorescence Cell Market
The fluorescence cell market will grow from USD 3.17 billion in 2024 to USD 6.37 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 7.29%.
Oncology Drug Discovery Market
The oncology drug discovery market is set for significant growth through 2034, driven by precision medicine, AI, and targeted therapies.
Animal Genetics Market
The animal genetics market is projected to grow from USD 6.51 billion in 2024 to USD 12.11 billion by 2034, at a steady CAGR of 6.4%.
3D Bioprinting Market
The 3D bioprinting market is expected to rise from USD 2.58 billion in 2024 to USD 8.42 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 12.54%.
APAC Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
The APAC viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market will grow rapidly from USD 1.38 billion in 2024 to USD 10.01 billion by 2034, with a 21.93% CAGR.
Global Viral Vector and Plasmid DNA Manufacturing Market
The global viral vector and plasmid DNA manufacturing market is projected to grow from USD 6.01 billion in 2023 to USD 43.04 billion by 2034, at a 20.7% growth rate.
Viral Vector Gene Therapy Market
The viral vector gene therapy market is gaining momentum and is expected to see significant revenue growth from 2025 to 2034.
Lentiviral Vector Market
The lentiviral vector market is expected to grow from USD 360 million in 2024 to USD 1.94 billion by 2034, at a fast CAGR of 18.56%.
Viral Vector Development Market
The viral vector development market will expand from USD 890 million in 2024 to around USD 5 billion by 2034, with an 18.84% growth rate.
Metagenomics Market
The metagenomics market is growing from USD 2.36 billion in 2024 to USD 8.39 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 13.55%.
Biological and Chemical Indicators Market
The biological and chemical indicators market is projected to rise from USD 570.67 million in 2024 to USD 942.03 million by 2034, growing at 5.14% per year.
Low-Input Sequencing Technologies Market
The low-input sequencing technologies market is on an upward path and is expected to generate several hundred million dollars in revenue by 2034.