Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Growth Accelerates with 21.64% CAGR, Fueled by Merck’s $600 Mn Acquisition and NSW’s $49.6 Mn Facility Investment

The global viral vector manufacturing market size is valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to rise to USD 1.82 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach approximately USD 10.53 billion by 2034, growing steadily at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.64% from 2025 to 2034.

Primarily, rising cases of cancer and genetic diseases, with advancements in biotechnology like NGS, CRISPR/CAS9, and accelerating investments in research and development, are driving the market growth. Along with this, growing demand for gene therapies, vaccines, and advanced biopharmaceuticals with targeted properties is enhancing the demand for viral vectors. Moreover, regulatory bodies, governments are widely supporting innovations in biotechnologies to develop personalized medicine are also being incorporated as growth factors.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Highlights

• The viral vector manufacturing sector is pushing the market to USD 1.5 billion in 2024.

• Long-term projections show a USD 10.53 billion valuation by 2034.

• Growth is expected at a steady CAGR of 21.64% in 2025.

• North America led the market by 2024.

• Asia-Pacific is expected to grow rapidly in the market during 2025-2034.

• By type, the adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV) segment dominated the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024.

• By type, the adenoviral vector segment is expected to grow significantly in the upcoming years.

• By disease, the cancer segment held the largest revenue share of the market in 2024.

• By disease, the infectious diseases segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the viral vector manufacturing market in the predicted period.

• By application, the gene therapy segment dominated the market in 2024.

• By application, the vaccinology segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR in the market during the forecast period.

• By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment led the market in 2024.

• By end-user, the research institutes segment is expected to register the fastest growth in the upcoming years.

Market Overview: Focus on the Development of Different Therapies

Significant growth of the viral vector manufacturing market is driven by breakthroughs in production and purification techniques, favourable regulatory and funding, and investments in healthcare infrastructure. Nowadays, the rising adoption of single-use technologies and collaborations with research institutes and different companies are accelerating focus on novel vector development. Whereas, this market has various applications in biotechnology, including gene therapy, vaccine development, cell and gene editing, and in the agricultural area.

Major Incorporation in Gene Therapy and Vaccines Development: Major Potential

Mainly, viral vectors are widely used in gene therapy, in which they help to deliver genetic material to appropriate or damaged genes to treat genetic disorders, and probably cure conditions. These gene therapies are highly employed in cancer to replace or deliver cancer-relevant antigens for their robust immunotherapy. In case of infectious conditions and cancer, vaccines are used is fueled by rising demand for viral vectors in their production. These vectors are also employed to develop cancer vaccines and for heterogeneous prime/boost immunization strategies.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Regional Analysis

North America held the dominating revenue share of the market in 2024. The region is facing a rise in genetic disorder cases, chronic diseases, and infectious diseases, which are fuelling the need for novel treatments and preventive measures, rely heavily on viral vectors. Whereas North America is expanding its gene therapy pipeline through clinical trials and approved therapies, especially in oncology, neurological disorders are propelling demand for viral vector production. Along with this, consistent growth in viral vector design, production, and purification approaches is accelerating the applications of viral vectors.

Whereas, the US is a major country in North America experiencing market expansion due to the US government is heavily investing and encouraging research and development in gene and cell therapy. As well as the US also has well-developed pharmaceutical companies with robust facilities for the development of cell and gene therapy.

For instance,

• In June 2025, ProBio, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in cell and gene therapy, inaugurated its flagship Cell and Gene Therapy Center of Excellence at the Princeton West Innovation Campus in Hopewell, New Jersey.

The Canadian market is fueled by robust regulatory support for cell and gene therapies, with an emphasis on QC and compliance with GMP. Also, Canada has raised collaboration between biotech companies, academic institutions, and CMOs to enhance the development and production with the commercialization of viral vector-based therapies.

The Asia Pacific is Anticipated to be the Fastest-Growing Region During 2025-2034

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. The viral vector manufacturing market is propelled by rising public and private investment in the biotechnology area is boosting R&D activities. Along with growing cases of cancer and genetic conditions, research and development have focused on optimizing viral vector design, production, and delivery approaches, which are further fueling the market growth.

China, with an increasing geriatric population, has different health issues that are in demand for novel, personalized treatments. As well as the progressing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services by pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, and the accelerating number of clinical trials for gene therapies by using viral vectors, are majorly fueling demand for these vectors.

For instance,

• In October 2024, Roche, a Swiss multinational holding healthcare company, partnered with a biotechnology company has launched more than $1 billion for Dyno and AAV gene therapy vectors.

In India, the market is experiencing a rise in clinical trials, and regulatory approvals for gene therapies and vaccines are boosting the market growth. These trials are particularly employed in the cancer segment, in which CAR-T cell therapies and other gene-based therapies are being developed.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market: Segmentation Analysis

By type analysis

The adeno-associated viral vectors (AAV) segment led the market in 2024. Generally, AAV vectors are considered safe and have minimum immunogenicity are creating a preference for gene delivery. Besides this, the increasing need for gene therapies, especially in genetic conditions and cancer treatments, also, the growing clinical trials using AAV vectors, and inexpensive AAV production are driving the segment growth.

On the other hand, the adenoviral vector segment is estimated to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years. Adenoviral vectors have benefits like high transduction efficiency, the ability to carry huge genetic material, and versatility in gene therapy, vaccine development, and other therapeutic applications, along with advancements in engineering, which are majorly impacting the segment growth.

By disease analysis

The cancer segment was dominant in the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024. Majorly influencing factors are increasing cancer incidences, accelerating government funding in R&D of oncology, and advancements in immunotherapy, including CAR-T cell therapy, in which viral vectors are highly used, resulting in the segment expansion.

However, the infectious diseases segment is anticipated to expand rapidly during 2025-2034. Primarily, growing infectious diseases like HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, and various emerging viral infections are boosting demand for more efficient treatment. This demand is completed by the growing adoption of viral vector-based therapies, and escalating investments in R&D and healthcare are ultimately fueling the overall segment and market expansion.

By application analysis

By application, the gene therapy segment led the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024. Genetic disorders like hemophilia and thalassemia, as well as the growing burden of cancer, are creating a greater demand for gene therapies. As well as boosting demand for tailored medicine is fueling the need for more specialized and targeted gene therapies, further accelerating the demand for viral vector manufacturing.

On the other hand, the vaccinology segment is predicted to register the fastest growth over the projected period. The segment is experiencing expansion due to government support and funding for vaccine development programs and research initiatives, as well as investments in biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising need for biologics and vaccines, are propelling the demand for viral vectors as main components, and ultimately show expansion.

By end-user analysis

The pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies segment dominated the viral vector manufacturing market in 2024. In this era, the growing adoption of gene therapies and vaccines is enhancing the demand for viral vectors, and the manufacturing facilities are supporting the growth of this segment. Moreover, these companies can provide scalable and affordable production platforms for viral vectors, especially for AAVs, which is vital to fulfill the rising demand.

Whereas, the research institutes segment is estimated to show rapid growth during 2025-2034. The segment expansion is based on rising research activities focused on enhancing viral production, the accelerating involvement of scientific firms in gene and cell therapy research, with growing alliances between these institutions and pharmaceutical industries.

Viral Vector Manufacturing Market Companies:

• Merck GA

• Lonza

• BD

• Fujifilm Diosynth biotechnologies USA Inc.

• Brammer Bio

• Cell Therapy Catapult Limited

• Waisman Biomanufacturing

• GENEZEN LABORATORIES

• Yposkesi Inc.

• REGENXBIO Inc.

Major Recent Updates in Viral Vector Manufacturing Market

Company Recent Updates 64x Bio (June 2025) Launched AAV Apex Suite to support the Next Generation of Gene Therapy Manufacturing Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (June 2025) launched TEVIMBRA (tislelizumab) in the immune-oncology space in India Univercells Technologies (June 2025) Unveiled new controller for large-scale viral and advanced therapy manufacturing Immuneel Therapeutics (January 2025) Launched low-cost treatment CAR-T cell therapy Qartemi to treat patients with B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (B-NHL) Merck GA (July 2024) Partnered with GTRI to develop gene therapy for Parkinson’s disease