Viemed Healthcare Announces First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (the "Company" or "Viemed") (NASDAQ:VMD), a national provider of technology-enabled, home-based healthcare solutions and chronic disease management, announced today that it has reported its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2026, and updated guidance for the full year ending December 31, 2026.

Operational highlights (all dollar amounts are USD):

Net revenues for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 were $75.4 million, representing an increase of $16.3 million, or 28%, over net revenues reported for the comparable quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Net income attributable to Viemed for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $2.6 million, or $0.06 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 totaled $14.3 million, a 12% increase as compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The prior year period benefited from a $2.7 million non-recurring gain on disposal of property and equipment related to the ventilator return program, which concluded during 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $8.1 million for the quarter and $57.1 million for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2026. Free cash flow totaled $2.6 million for the quarter and $36.3 million for the trailing twelve months ended March 31, 2026.

During the first quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased and cancelled 150,000 common shares under its share repurchase program at a cost of $1.4 million (excluding taxes), representing an average buyback price of $9.29 per share.

The Company's ventilator patient count totaled 12,089 as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 2% over March 31, 2025.

The Company increased its PAP therapy patient count to 35,938 as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 57% over March 31, 2025, and a 4% sequential increase from December 31, 2025. The Company's sleep resupply patient count was 33,661 as of March 31, 2026, an increase of 47% over March 31, 2025, and an 8% sequential decrease from December 31, 2025.

As of March 31, 2026, the Company maintained a cash balance of $9.8 million, and an overall working capital balance of $9.1 million. The Company repaid $3.2 million of its term loan during the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Long-term debt totaled $8.3 million and the Company had $46 million available under existing credit facilities.

Updated Full Year 2026 Guidance (all dollar amounts are USD):

The Company is updating its full-year 2026 guidance to reflect increased forecasting precision and favorable trends in new patient starts, which support a narrowing of the revenue range. The Company is also updating its net capital expenditure outlook to reflect the continued shift in revenue mix toward less capital-intensive service lines, which is producing a structurally lower level of capital intensity than originally anticipated. Adjusted EBITDA guidance is reaffirmed.

Net revenue is now expected to be in the range of $312 million to $320 million, narrowed and raised from the prior range of $310 million to $320 million.

Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $65 million to $69 million.

Net capital expenditures are now expected to be in the range of 9% to 10.5% of net revenue, updated from the prior range of 10% to 11.5%.

See "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance" below for further information about non-GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial guidance.

Casey Hoyt, Viemed's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "The first quarter showed clearly that the work we have put into diversifying and scaling this platform is paying off. Sleep and maternal health are growing rapidly, our ventilator business is showing the momentum we have been working toward, and the combination of strong revenue growth and a more capital-efficient business mix is producing free cash flow results that look fundamentally different than they did a year ago. We believe that trajectory will become an increasingly important part of how investors understand and value Viemed. We are executing the plan we communicated, the forward indicators across the business are pointing in the right direction, and we enter the second quarter with real confidence in where this year is headed."

Conference Call Details

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter results, as well as its 2026 guidance, on Wednesday, May 6, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. ET.

Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing:

877-407-6176 (US Toll-Free)

+1 201-689-8451 (International)

Live Audio Webcast: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=MWjE55eM

Following the conclusion of the call, an audio recording and transcript of the call can be accessed on the Company's website.

ABOUT VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

Viemed is a provider of home medical equipment and post-acute healthcare services in the United States, with a focus on respiratory, chronic care, and women's health products and services. Viemed's model emphasizes efficient, high-quality care delivered in the home through a combination of high-touch clinical support and technology-enabled services, including therapy, education, and counseling provided by our clinical practitioners. For more information, visit our website at www.viemed.com.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations

ir@viemed.com

Trae Fitzgerald

Chief Financial Officer

337-504-3802

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or "forward-looking information" as such term is defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "potential", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "projects", or the negatives thereof or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "should", "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved" or the negative of these terms or comparable terminology. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including those that express, or involve discussions as to, expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance, including the Company's net revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and capital expenditures guidance for 2026 and capital allocation priorities, including share repurchases and free cash flow generation, are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements and may involve estimates, assumptions and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the Company's current views and intentions with respect to future events, and current information available to the Company, and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause the actual results, performance or achievements that may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements to vary from those described herein should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize. These factors include, without limitation: the general business, market and economic conditions in the regions in which we operate; significant capital requirements and operating risks that we may be subject to; our ability to implement business strategies and pursue business opportunities; volatility in the market price of our common shares; the state of the capital markets; the availability of funds and resources to pursue operations; inflation; reductions in reimbursement rates and audits of reimbursement claims by various governmental and private payor entities; dependence on few payors; possible new drug discoveries; dependence on key suppliers; changes in U.S. trade policies and retaliatory responses from other countries, including tariffs; granting of permits and licenses in a highly regulated business; competition; disruptions in or attacks (including cyber-attacks) on our information technology, internet, network access or other voice or data communications systems or services; the evolution of various types of fraud or other criminal behavior to which we are exposed; difficulty integrating newly acquired businesses; the impact of new and changes to, or application of, current laws and regulations; the overall difficult litigation and regulatory environment; increased competition; increased funding costs and market volatility due to market illiquidity and competition for funding; critical accounting estimates and changes to accounting standards, policies, and methods used by us; the occurrence of natural and unnatural catastrophic events or health epidemics or concerns, and claims resulting from such events or concerns; and the use of artificial intelligence technologies; as well as other general economic, market and business conditions; and other factors beyond our control; as well as those risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, including the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and with the securities regulatory authorities in certain provinces of Canada available at www.sedarplus.ca. Should any factor affect the Company in an unexpected manner, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, the actual results or events may differ materially from the results or events predicted. Any such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. Moreover, the Company does not assume responsibility for the accuracy or completeness of such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information and Financial Guidance

This press release includes references to financial measures that are calculated and presented using methodologies other than those in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), including Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow. Any non-GAAP financial measures presented herein are intended to supplement, and not to be considered superior to or as a substitute for, the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude significant expense and income items required by GAAP, and are subject to inherent limitations, including the exercise of judgment by management regarding which items to exclude or include. Non-GAAP measures presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. The reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are included in the tables accompanying this release.

This press release contains non-GAAP financial guidance. There is no reliable or reasonably estimable comparable GAAP measure for the Company's non-GAAP financial guidance because the Company is not able to reliably predict the impact of certain items that typically have one or more of the following characteristics: highly variable, difficult to project, unusual in nature, significant to the results of a particular period or not indicative of future operating results. Similar charges or gains were recognized in prior periods and will likely reoccur in future periods. As a result, reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial guidance to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is not available without unreasonable effort. In addition, the Company believes such a reconciliation would imply a degree of precision and certainty that could be confusing to investors. The variability of the specified items may have a significant and unpredictable impact on the Company's future GAAP results. The Company's financial guidance in this press release excludes the impact of potential future strategic acquisitions and any items that have not yet been identified or quantified. This guidance is subject to risks and uncertainties inherent in all forward-looking statements, as outlined above.

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except share amounts)

(Unaudited)



At March 31, 2026 At December 31, 2025 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 9,762 $ 13,501 Accounts receivable, net 31,179 25,586 Inventory 5,183 5,047 Income tax receivable - 227 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,687 4,132 Total current assets $ 49,811 $ 48,493 Long-term assets Property and equipment, net 76,007 78,775 Operating lease right-of-use assets 3,301 3,580 Equity investments 2,794 2,794 Deferred tax asset 5,289 5,289 Identifiable intangibles, net 1,221 1,285 Goodwill 58,938 58,938 Total long-term assets $ 147,550 $ 150,661 TOTAL ASSETS $ 197,361 $ 199,154 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Trade payables $ 8,575 $ 7,333 Deferred revenue 7,479 7,520 Income taxes payable 1,038 - Accrued liabilities 21,542 23,910 Operating lease liabilities, current portion 1,201 1,203 Current portion of long-term debt 871 1,090 Total current liabilities $ 40,706 $ 41,056 Long-term liabilities Accrued liabilities 494 922 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 2,031 2,364 Long-term debt 8,334 11,291 Total long-term liabilities $ 10,859 $ 14,577 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 51,565 $ 55,633 Commitments and Contingencies - - SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Common stock - No par value: unlimited authorized; 38,533,586 and 38,019,082 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2026 and December 31, 2025, respectively 20,811 16,912 Additional paid-in capital 17,579 21,742 Retained Earnings 105,473 102,891 TOTAL VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.'S SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 143,863 $ 141,545 Noncontrolling interest in subsidiary 1,933 1,976 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 145,796 $ 143,521 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 197,361 $ 199,154

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars, except outstanding shares and per share amounts)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Revenue $ 75,414 $ 59,129 Cost of revenue 32,587 25,850 Gross profit $ 42,827 $ 33,279 Operating expenses Selling, general and administrative 34,792 28,425 Research and development 579 797 Stock-based compensation 2,451 2,311 Depreciation and amortization 388 348 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 356 (2,368 ) Other income, net (35 ) (75 ) Income from operations $ 4,296 $ 3,841 Non-operating income and expenses Interest expense, net 305 179 Net income before taxes 3,991 3,662 Provision for income taxes 1,278 952 Net income $ 2,713 $ 2,710 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 131 85 Net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 2,582 $ 2,625 Net income per share Basic $ 0.07 $ 0.07 Diluted $ 0.06 $ 0.06 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding: Basic 38,428,588 39,426,753 Diluted 40,491,298 41,627,876

VIEMED HEALTHCARE, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2026 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 2,713 $ 2,710 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization 7,621 6,613 Stock-based compensation expense 2,451 2,311 Loss (gain) on disposal of property and equipment 356 (2,368 ) Amortization of deferred financing costs 66 35 Changes in working capital: Accounts receivable, net (5,593 ) (1,878 ) Inventory (136 ) (190 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 389 (601 ) Trade payables 1,582 1,176 Deferred revenue (41 ) 101 Accrued liabilities (2,602 ) (3,050 ) Income tax payable/receivable 1,265 (2,005 ) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 8,071 $ 2,854 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (6,712 ) (15,483 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,227 6,953 Net cash used in investing activities $ (5,485 ) $ (8,530 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from exercise of options 526 11 Principal payments on term notes (3,242 ) (113 ) Shares redeemed to pay income tax (1,996 ) (1,584 ) Payments for share repurchase programs (1,439 ) - Repayments of finance lease liabilities - (18 ) Distributions to non-controlling interest (174 ) - Net cash used in financing activities $ (6,325 ) $ (1,704 ) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (3,739 ) (7,380 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 13,501 17,540 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 9,762 $ 10,160 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid during the period for interest $ 226 $ 125 Cash paid during the period for income taxes, net of refunds $ 14 $ 2,957 Supplemental disclosures of non-cash transactions Equipment and other fixed asset purchases payable at end of period $ 2,881 $ 3,625 Equipment sales receivable at end of period $ - $ 3,832

Reconciliation from GAAP Net Income to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

This press release refers to "Adjusted EBITDA", which is a financial measure that is not prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Management believes Adjusted EBITDA provides helpful information with respect to the Company's operating performance as viewed by management, including a view of the Company's business that is not dependent on the impact of the Company's capitalization structure and items that are not part of the Company's day-to-day operations. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA (i) to compare the Company's operating performance on a consistent basis, (ii) to calculate incentive compensation for the Company's employees, (iii) for planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's internal annual operating budget, and (iv) to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of the Company's operational strategies. Accordingly, management believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information in understanding and evaluating the Company's operating performance in the same manner as management. Adjusted EBITDA is not a measurement of the Company's financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to revenue or net income, as applicable, or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA has limitations as an analytical tool and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's operating results as reported under GAAP. Adjusted EBITDA does not reflect the impact of certain cash charges resulting from matters the Company considers not to be indicative of ongoing operations; and other companies in the Company's industry may calculate Adjusted EBITDA differently than we do, limiting its usefulness as a comparative measure. In calculating Adjusted EBITDA, certain items (mostly non-cash) are excluded from net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., including depreciation and amortization of capitalized assets, net interest expense, stock based compensation, transaction costs, impairment of assets, and taxes.

The following unaudited table is a reconciliation of net income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc., the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to Adjusted EBITDA, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars)

For the quarter ended March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net Income attributable to Viemed Healthcare, Inc. $ 2,582 $ 5,639 $ 3,513 $ 3,157 $ 2,625 $ 4,316 $ 3,878 $ 1,468 Add back: Depreciation & amortization 7,621 7,570 7,539 6,891 6,613 6,366 6,408 6,309 Interest expense, net 305 364 507 132 179 147 225 254 Stock-based compensation(a) 2,451 2,300 2,180 2,341 2,311 1,521 1,712 1,620 Transaction costs(b) 74 139 847 53 85 11 12 221 Impairment of assets(c) - - - - - - 125 2,173 Income tax expense 1,278 2,191 1,535 1,713 952 1,881 1,594 768 Adjusted EBITDA $ 14,311 $ 18,203 $ 16,121 $ 14,287 $ 12,765 $ 14,242 $ 13,954 $ 12,813

(a) Represents non-cash, equity-based compensation expense associated with option and RSU awards.

(b) Represents transaction costs and expenses related to acquisition and integration efforts associated with recently announced or completed acquisitions.

(c) Represents impairments of the fair value of investment and litigation-related assets.

Reconciliation from GAAP Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

This press release refers to "free cash flow" which is a non-GAAP financial measure that does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP. Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities less net capital expenditures ("Net CAPEX"). Net CAPEX is calculated as purchases of property and equipment minus proceeds from the sale of property and equipment. The Company's presentation of this financial measure may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The Company presents free cash flow for the current quarter and trailing twelve months (TTM) as a supplemental liquidity measure. Management believes free cash flow provides investors with useful insight into the Company's ability to generate cash, fund growth initiatives, and return capital to shareholders.

The following table is a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, to free cash flow, on a historical basis for the periods indicated:

(Expressed in thousands of U.S. Dollars; unaudited)

TTM For the quarter ended March 31, 2026 March 31, 2026 December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 57,133 $ 8,071 $ 18,441 $ 18,367 $ 12,254 Less: Purchase of property and equipment (31,214 ) (6,712 ) (8,737 ) (7,636 ) (8,129 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 10,425 1,227 1,125 1,671 6,402 Net CAPEX (20,789 ) (5,485 ) (7,612 ) (5,965 ) (1,727 ) Free cash flow $ 36,344 $ 2,586 $ 10,829 $ 12,402 $ 10,527

SOURCE: Viemed Healthcare, Inc.

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