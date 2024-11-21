Vetter strengthens senior management team for further sustainable growth

Three internal additions will join existing managing directors to serve the company

● Vetter prioritizes companywide growth with the adjustment of its leadership team

● Investing in talented senior managers with longtime experience at Vetter

● Strong proof point of the company’s dedication to sustainable growth

Ravensburg, November 21, 2024: Vetter, a globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced the appointment of three senior leaders to take on the role of managing directors alongside Thomas Otto and Peter Soelkner. As of January 1, 2025, Henryk Badack, Titus Ottinger and Carsten Press will join the management team to continue guiding the family-owned CDMO on its path of sustainable growth.

“We at Vetter are committed to investing in our future and the continuous successes of our customers,” shared Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family.

“By expanding the managing directors’ team, we are continuing the course for a sustainably successful future and further growth. Ultimately, we view this enhancement as a commitment to meeting the increasingly complex needs and expectations of our global customer base, in order to take care for patients in need worldwide. We take great pride in welcoming our three new managing directors to their upcoming roles.”

Henryk Badack will lead the company’s quality and development service departments. In his prior role, he served as Senior Vice President Technical Services and Internal Project Management where he was responsible for all internal, technical and infrastructure projects as well as the plant and site development, environmental health and safety, and Vetter Optimization Systems. He also previously led the company’s global sustainability initiatives, starting with the company in 2003.

Titus Ottinger will continue to lead finance and controlling, moving from Senior Vice President Finance & Controlling to Managing Director. He has been responsible for the company’s finances and external accounting. Risk management, insurance, and information for controlling business processes are likewise under his guidance. He originally joined Vetter in 2004.

Carsten Press joins the Managing Directors’ team with responsibility for the company’s supply chain management and human resources departments. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President Global Sales Organization & Supply Chain Management where he oversaw the global sales and supply chain organization along with product management and marketing. He has been with the company since 2009.

Thomas Otto and Peter Soelkner will both continue their successful leadership roles within the company. Under their guidance, the pharmaceutical service provider has experienced a remarkable positive development in the past decades. Thomas Otto will continue to lead the production/engineering and technical service/internal project management departments. He has served as a Managing Director since 2002. Peter Soelkner, serving as a Managing Director since 2008, will continue his role with a focus on corporate development and global sales.

The expansion of the management board takes into account the departments’ increasing growth and importance. It signals the family-owned company’s role as a growing, global and independent operating industry leader.



© Vetter Pharma International GmbH: New team of Managing Directors as from January 1, 2025:

Titus Ottinger, Thomas Otto, Henryk Badack, Peter Soelkner, Carsten Press (from left to right).





About Vetter

Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 6,600 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition as Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.

