Verrica Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Verrica”) (Nasdaq: VRCA), a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancers, today announced that Jayson Rieger, PhD, MBA, President and Chief Executive Officer of Verrica Pharmaceuticals, will present at the 25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference.

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference, April 13-16, 2026

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Time: 3:00pm ET

Location: Virtual

Participants may access a live webcast of the event by clicking the link here.

The webcast can also be accessed in the Investors/Presentations & Events section of the Verrica website at www.verrica.com. A replay of the webcast will be posted shortly after the presentation and will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Verrica is a therapeutics company developing and commercializing medications for the treatment of dermatological diseases, including skin cancer. Verrica’s product YCANTH® (VP-102) (cantharidin), is the first and only healthcare professional-administered treatment approved by the FDA to treat adult and pediatric patients two years of age and older with molluscum contagiosum, a highly contagious viral skin infection affecting approximately 6 million people in the United States, primarily children. YCANTH® (VP-102) is also in development to treat common warts, the largest remaining unmet need in medical dermatology. Verrica has also entered a worldwide license agreement with Lytix Biopharma AS to develop and commercialize VP-315 (ruxotemitide, formerly known as LTX-315 and VP-LTX-315) for non-melanoma skin cancers including basal cell carcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. For more information, visit www.verrica.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Investors:

John J Kirby

Interim Chief Financial Officer

jkirby@verrica.com

Kevin Gardner

LifeSci Advisors

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com