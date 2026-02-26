Verist Inc. Announces Relationship with Basil Systems to Strengthen Life Sciences Offering

New York, NY — February 26, 2026 — Verist Inc., a leading specialty insurance solutions provider, today announced a new relationship with Basil Systems, a data-driven insights company revolutionizing the product lifecycle for life sciences organizations.



Verist is a leading Managing General Underwriter (MGU) serving complex business risks across real estate; hospitality and leisure; financial institutions; professional services; and life sciences. Through its underwriting model, Verist delivers tailored insurance programs designed to address the unique risk profiles and operational complexities of each industry it serves. The firm is a writer of core commercial insurance lines, including General Liability, Products Liability, Workers’ Compensation, Umbrella/XS, Commercial Auto and Property, providing comprehensive risk transfer solutions for its clients. By combining deep sector knowledge with disciplined underwriting, claims, and risk control capabilities, Verist provides differentiated, value-driven insurance solutions to middle market and large accounts.



Within its Life Sciences vertical, Verist has built a strong reputation for delivering bespoke underwriting solutions to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical technology companies. By integrating technical underwriting acumen with a thorough understanding of clinical development, regulatory frameworks, product liability exposures, and commercialization risks, Verist differentiates itself among traditional carriers through a value-driven, client-centric approach.



As part of its continued commitment to innovation, Verist is aligning with Basil Systems’ AI-enabled data and analytics platform. Basil Systems’ advanced insights can provide a view into regulatory pathways, product lifecycle risk and time to market.



“This relationship reflects our commitment to cutting edge technology,” said Michael Chang, CEO of Verist Inc. “By aligning with Basil Systems, we are enhancing our ability to understand and anticipate the evolving risks facing Life Sciences companies, while supporting their growth and innovation strategies. Our goal is to combine underwriting excellence with actionable data insights as we build strong relationships with our clients.”



Through this collaboration, Verist will integrate enhanced data intelligence into its underwriting capabilities—allowing for deeper exposure analysis, improved risk selection, and forward-looking insights that support innovation while safeguarding growth. The relationship further reinforces Verist’s mission to create meaningful, long-term relationships with its Life Sciences organizations by uniting underwriting expertise, disciplined risk management, and advanced analytics.







About Verist Inc. (www.veristinc.com)



Verist Inc. (d/b/a Verist Insurance Services in the States of California and Florida) (“Verist”) is a general agent with its principal place of business in Portsmouth, New Hampshire (CA license #: 0660690). Verist underwrites insurance business on behalf of certain non-affiliated insurance companies subject to pre-approved underwriting guidelines. Verist is licensed as a property casualty insurance agency in all states in which products are offered. Availability and qualification for coverage, terms, rates and discounts may vary by jurisdiction. Policy obligations are the sole responsibility of the issuing insurance carrier. Coverage under any insurance policy is subject to the terms and conditions of that policy and is ultimately the decision of the buyer. Verist receives commission and/or additional compensation from its insurance company partners and vendors in connection with its sale of insurance to you. Verist is majority owned by United Risk Global®; an international property and casualty insurance underwriting and distribution platform independently owned and operated by its practice partners. Learn more at veristinc.com and follow us on LinkedIn.



About Basil Systems



Basil Systems delivers an AI-powered platform via SaaS and API transforming how Pharma and MedTech companies manage regulatory, commercial, and product lifecycle strategy. By structuring the world’s largest indexed database of regulatory, drug, device, and post-market data, Basil helps life sciences organizations accelerate development, reduce risk, and improve product performance. Trusted by industry leaders, Basil turns complex data into actionable insights that drive better decisions and better patient outcomes. Learn more at basilsystems.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

