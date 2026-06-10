Verge Labs and Tenacia Biotechnology Partner to Advance Tenacia’s CNS Pipeline Using Human Data

First partnership announced under Verge Labs' platform-first model; Tenacia will apply Verge's AI platform and proprietary multimodal human tissue data to characterize targets across select CNS programs

SAN FRANCISCO and SHANGHAI, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Verge Labs and Tenacia Biotechnology today announced a strategic platform partnership to advance Tenacia's pipeline for central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Under the agreement, Verge will leverage its platform and proprietary multimodal human tissue data to prioritize and characterize targets for select Tenacia programs, grounding Tenacia's development decisions in human brain biology. The work pairs Verge's platform with Tenacia's internal development and disease expertise.

The collaboration is the first partnership Verge Labs has announced under the platform-first commercial model the company introduced in May. It is the first of several CNS engagements now underway, reflecting the growing demand for answers drawn directly from human data at the points in development where programs often fail.

Verge Labs is built on one of the largest proprietary multimodal CNS patient datasets of its kind: more than 12,000 brain transcriptomes across 6,500 patients, with matched single-cell, proteomic, genomic and clinical data. Drug developers use the platform to answer translational questions that determine a program's likelihood of success in the clinic – how a target behaves in human tissue, which preclinical models best predict human response, what a target's mechanism of action is, which biomarkers track its activity, and which patients are most likely to respond – grounding those decisions in direct human evidence before substantial resources are committed.

"Tenacia is building one of the most differentiated CNS pipelines in the field," said Alice Zhang, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Verge Labs. "They came to us to ground their target decisions in patient data. That can be the difference between a CNS program that works and one that fails, and it's exactly what we built the platform to do."

"Verge has assembled the human tissue data and AI models the CNS field has been missing," said Chen-bing Guan, VP of Translational Medicine at Tenacia Biotechnology. "Their platform complements Tenacia's internal development capabilities as we continue to compete on innovation and grow our CNS pipeline onto the global stage."

Work on the collaboration is now underway.

About Tenacia Biotechnology

Founded in 2022 by Bain Capital, Tenacia is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative therapeutics for patients with underserved neurological disorders. Tenacia's seasoned management team brings decades of drug development experience from both multinational corporations and biotechs. Their deep understanding of complex disease biology and insights into unmet patient needs enable Tenacia to create a highly efficient neuroscience research and development platform with a proven track record of advancing novel therapies. Empowered by its founder and strategic investor, Bain Capital – through significant initial investment, long-term commitment and extensive life science network – Tenacia is poised to become a leading neuroscience company in China and deliver substantial value to shareholders while upholding an unwavering commitment to the patients.

About Verge Labs

Verge Labs is a frontier AI lab for human disease biology. Founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Francisco, the company is building world models of patient biology trained on proprietary multimodal patient data. Its platform helps drug developers identify CNS drug targets, stratify patients, predict treatment response, and accelerate translational programs. Verge Analytics, Inc. operates publicly as Verge Labs.

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SOURCE Verge Labs