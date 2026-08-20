Verasonics Appoints New Senior Vice President, Research & Development

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#HealthcareInnovation--Verasonics, Inc. announced today the appointment of Richard Van Bibber, Ph.D., as senior vice president of research & development. In this role, Van Bibber will lead the company’s R&D organization and advance its innovation strategy for ultrasound research and product development.

“I am pleased to welcome Rich to Verasonics,” said Jon K. Daigle, CEO of Verasonics. “His extensive experience in medical technology innovation, combined with his expertise in diagnostic ultrasound, makes him a valuable addition to our leadership team. Rich’s proven ability to lead the development of breakthrough technologies will help advance our mission of empowering ultrasound innovation worldwide.”

Van Bibber brings nearly 30 years of experience leading the development of innovative medical technologies, with a proven track record of bringing medical device products from concept through commercialization. Throughout his career, he has built and led high-performing engineering teams and driven the development of complex hardware and software solutions.

Most recently, Van Bibber served as Chief Technology Officer at Caeli Vascular and GenPrime, Inc., where he led product design, development, verification, and validation activities. He also brings experience with diagnostic ultrasound technologies, including TTE, TEE, ICE, and 3D echocardiography, with expertise spanning quantitative imaging, image-guided procedures, and advanced medical device development.

Van Bibber holds a Ph.D. in Physiology and Biophysics from the University of Washington and a Bachelor of Science in Physiological Science from UCLA.

About Verasonics, Inc.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, USA, Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001. Verasonics, the leader in research ultrasound, empowers ultrasound innovation worldwide by providing flexible ultrasound platforms for research, development, and commercialization. Verasonics solutions are used across biomedical ultrasound, materials science, earth sciences, and acoustics to help accelerate innovation from concept to market. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products.

Learn more by visiting the Verasonics website or following us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact:

Verasonics, Inc.

James Schada

T: 425-439-7235

E: jamesschada@verasonics.com