Verasonics Announces Enhancements to the Vantage® NXT Research Ultrasound Platform Designed to Further Improve Capabilities in Ultrasound Research and Product Development

Updates Include New System Configurations, 32LE and 64, and Additional Acquisition SDK Programming Model Options

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biomedicalengineering--Verasonics, Inc., the leader in research ultrasound, today announced the release of new systems and features for the Vantage NXT Research Ultrasound Platform to advance ultrasound research and product development. New enhancements include Vantage NXT 32LE and 64 System configuration models and Acquisition SDK Option features. This release will be available to all Vantage NXT customers today.

Enhancements to Vantage NXT in the Update include:

Vantage NXT 32LE and Vantage NXT 64 system models – Available in Mid- and High-Frequency ranges, these 32- and 64-channel model configurations are ideal for customers requiring low-channel data acquisition with transmit and receive data as well as Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) / Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Materials Science research. In addition, Verasonics has released two additional Universal Transducer Adapters (UTAs) for Vantage NXT – the NXT UTA 260-MUX and NXT UTA 408-GE MUX.

– Available in Mid- and High-Frequency ranges, these 32- and 64-channel model configurations are ideal for customers requiring low-channel data acquisition with transmit and receive data as well as Non-Destructive Evaluation (NDE) / Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) and Materials Science research. In addition, Verasonics has released two additional Universal Transducer Adapters (UTAs) for Vantage – the UTA 260-MUX and UTA 408-GE MUX. Acquisition SDK Option – Launched in March, the Acquisition SDK now includes programming capability for the NXT UTA 256 Direct and NXT UTA 64 LEMO, as well as the Extended Transmit Option and Vantage NXT HIFU configurations. Acquisition SDK, a C-based API, allows Vantage NXT users to program their system without MATLAB® dependencies. The Acquisition SDK, which is comprised of a C-API, example code, and documentation, offers users similar data structures and naming conventions to those of the MATLAB Programming Model to simplify the porting of existing sequences to the Acquisition SDK environment. The Acquisition SDK is an ideal complement for users who aim to develop applications intended for commercialization or for integration of their legacy or third-party software to run on the Vantage NXT Platform.

These enhancements in this update expand features for Vantage NXT users and provide more options to those considering an uptrade from the Vantage Research Ultrasound System to the Vantage NXT Research Ultrasound System. Contact sales@verasonics.com regarding uptrade options.

“The Vantage NXT platform continues to expand to meet the needs of academic and commercial customers across the globe,” said Jon K. Daigle, President and Chief Executive Officer at Verasonics. “We are excited to showcase these new enhancements with configurations and features to advance research in Biomedical, Materials Science and Industrial R&D arenas.”

About Verasonics, Inc.

Verasonics is a privately held company founded in 2001, with headquarters in Kirkland, Washington, USA. Verasonics, the leader in research ultrasound, is focused on providing researchers and developers with the most advanced and flexible tools enabling them to develop new algorithms and products used in biomedical ultrasound, materials science, earth sciences, and the physics of acoustics and ultrasonics. Verasonics also licenses its technology to companies for use in their commercial products. Researchers in countries across North and South America, Europe, Asia and Oceania routinely use Verasonics product solutions to advance the art and science of ultrasound through their own research efforts.

