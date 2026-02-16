VB Spine Announces Intent to Acquire Exclusive Rights to Augmedics’ Spine Platform

Transaction will expand VB Spine’s enhanced visualization portfolio to include augmented reality navigation with the Augmedics xvision Spine System®

NEW YORK & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VB Spine LLC (“VB Spine”), the largest privately held spine company, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire exclusive rights to the xvision Spine System® (xvision) from Augmedics, adding augmented reality (AR) navigation to VB Spine’s growing enhanced visualization portfolio. Augmedics is the first company to offer an FDA-cleared AR navigation platform in spine surgery, positioning VB Spine to become a world leader in AR-enabled spine solutions. The transaction is subject to approval and customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the coming weeks.

The xvision Spine System is designed to combine the benefits of navigation with the ease and utility of open surgery: visualization while looking directly at the patient, accuracy and precision, workflow efficiency, and radiation reduction. With nearly 13,000 patients treated with xvision, the transaction brings together two complementary portfolios focused on redefining spine care.

This transaction marks a foundational element in a broader enhanced visualization technology strategy for the company, building on the recent acquisition of the SpineHawk™ intraoperative spinal visualization platform from Robotron Surgical Technologies.

“We have long admired the xvision technology and potential of the platform,” said Marc Viscogliosi, co-CEO of VB Spine. “We believe with our implant integration and scale, we have the ability to harness the true potential of AR navigation. Combined with the SpineHawk platform, this will expand our existing spine solutions and supports our long-term roadmap to redefine spine care with differentiated technologies.”

“We are proud of the clinical impact xvision has made in spine surgery and VB Spine’s commitment to our world-class portfolio,” said Paul Ziegler, President and CEO of Augmedics. “This agreement will strengthen our competitive advantage as an augmented reality innovation engine as we turn our focus to expanding our reach into adjacent surgical indications.”

Subject to approval and closing, VB Spine and Augmedics intend to work together to support an orderly transition for customers.

Regulatory and Availability

The xvision Spine System® with xvision Spine System Software is FDA-cleared in the US. It is intended as an aid for precisely locating anatomical structures in either open, minimally invasive, or percutaneous spine procedures.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions. Actual results may differ materially due to regulatory, commercial, and operational risks. VB Spine disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

About VB Spine

VB Spine LLC is the largest privately held spine company and among the largest family-owned medical technology companies in the world. With a comprehensive portfolio and a large and growing global distribution network, VB Spine delivers specialized solutions that address critical needs in spine surgery and enhance patient outcomes. Focused on people, partnerships, and operational excellence, VB Spine ensures healthcare professionals have access to the tools and resources needed to provide the highest standard of care. VB Spine is owned and led by the Viscogliosi Brothers. For more information on VB Spine, please visit www.vbspineco.com.

About Augmedics

Augmedics pioneers cutting-edge augmented reality technologies to improve surgical outcomes. Its revolutionary xvision Spine System® enables surgeons to visualize a patient’s anatomy as though they have “x-ray vision,” allowing for precise navigation of instruments and implants during procedures. The first-of-its-kind, FDA-cleared xvision has been used in nearly 13,000 spinal procedures, redefining surgical visualization for spine surgery. Augmedics remains committed to transforming surgery through breakthrough innovation and advancing AR navigation into adjacent specialties. To learn more, visit augmedics.com.

For media inquiries only:

spinecommunications@vbspineco.com and info@augmedics.com