Vaximm AG, an OSR Company, Announces Forthcoming Publication of Cross-Indication Clinical Data for VXM01, Its VEGFR-2-Targeted Cancer Vaccine Platform

Encouraging data from two glioblastoma studies are expected to be submitted for publication in the coming months

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) today announced that its subsidiary Vaximm AG has completed the analysis of results from two clinical studies evaluating VXM01, an oral DNA vaccine targeting the vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 2 (VEGFR-2), in patients with recurrent glioblastoma.

Prof. Wolfgang Wick, M.D., Chairman of the Neurology Clinic of Heidelberg University and the principal investigator of these trials, commented that "these results are indeed encouraging with regard to moving this concept further in the clinic".

The Company intends to submit these findings to a peer-reviewed scientific journal and is expected to announce further top-line results soon, including the direction of future clinical development of VXM01 and its platform.

Expected Highlights

While the full results will be presented as soon as the publication process allows, the manuscript is expected to include:

VXM01, both as monotherapy and in combination therapy proved to be safe and well tolerated, with no dose-limiting toxicities or high-grade treatment-related adverse event observed. These findings support the excellent safety profile seen in prior studies in subjects with pancreatic adenocarcinoma

Successful activation of patients' immune system against the target

Indication of dose-dependent immunological activity

Supporting biomarker findings consistent with the proposed mechanism of action.

"We are excited by the encouraging results of these glioblastoma studies, adding to our prior evaluations in pancreatic cancer. The data from both trials give further credibility to VXM01, as well as to the oral DNA vaccine platform itself, as an approach to active immunization against a chosen target. We look forward to sharing the full dataset with the scientific community as we continue advancing VXM01 as a unique approach for the treatment of multiple cancer indications." said Dr. Andreas Niethammer, CEO of Vaximm AG.

About VXM01

VXM01 is an oral DNA vaccine designed to elicit a T cell based immune response against the VEGFR-2, a protein involved in tumor angiogenesis and immune suppression within the tumor microenvironment. VXM01 has been evaluated in clinical studies in advanced pancreatic cancer and, more recently, in recurrent glioblastoma, alone and in combination with checkpoint inhibition.

About OSR Health

OSR Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSRH) is a global healthcare holding company dedicated to advancing biomedical innovations in health and wellness. Through its subsidiaries, OSR Health engages in immuno-oncology, regenerative biologics, and medical device technologies to improve health outcomes worldwide. Learn more at www.osr-health.com

Investor Contact

OSR Health, Inc.

Investor Relations

ir@osr-health.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the timing and content of anticipated preprint and peer-reviewed publications, the significance of preliminary clinical and biomarker findings, and the Company's development plans for VXM01. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including that: preliminary findings from small, open-label, uncontrolled early-phase studies may not be replicated in larger or controlled trials; publication timing may be delayed or altered through the peer-review or preprint submission process; and the Company's characterization of the platform's cross-indication potential may not be confirmed by future data or by data from other industry participants. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: OSR Health, Inc.

View the originalon ACCESS Newswire