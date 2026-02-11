Vaxcyte to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on February 24, 2026

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaxcyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: PCVX), a clinical-stage vaccine innovation company, announced today that it will report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 and provide a business update after market close on February 24, 2026. Company management will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET / 1:30 p.m. PT.

To participate in the conference call, please dial 800-445-7795 (domestic) or 785-424-1699 (international), conference ID PCVX4Q25. A live webcast of the conference call will be available in the Investors & Media section of the Company’s website at www.vaxcyte.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 30 days following the conference call.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte is a vaccine innovation company engineering high-fidelity vaccines to protect humankind from the consequences of bacterial diseases. VAX-31, a 31-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV) candidate being evaluated in a Phase 3 adult clinical program and in a Phase 2 infant clinical program, is being developed for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease (IPD) and is the broadest-spectrum PCV candidate in the clinic today. VAX-24, a 24-valent PCV candidate, is designed to cover more serotypes than any infant PCV on-market. VAX-31 and VAX-24 are designed to improve upon standard-of-care PCVs by covering the serotypes in circulation that cause a significant portion of IPD and are associated with high case-fatality rates, antibiotic resistance and meningitis, while maintaining coverage of previously circulating strains. VAX-XL, in earlier-stage development, also leverages the Company’s carrier-sparing, site-specific conjugation technology with the aim of further expanding coverage to deliver the broadest-spectrum candidate in the Company’s PCV franchise.

Vaxcyte is re-engineering the way highly complex vaccines are made through XpressCF®, its cell-free protein synthesis platform exclusively licensed from Sutro Biopharma, Inc. Unlike conventional cell-based approaches, the Company’s system for producing difficult-to-make proteins and antigens is intended to accelerate its ability to develop high-fidelity vaccines with enhanced immunological benefits. Vaxcyte’s pipeline also includes VAX-A1, a prophylactic vaccine candidate designed to prevent Group A Strep infections, and VAX-GI, a vaccine candidate designed to prevent Shigella. For more information, visit www.vaxcyte.com.

Contacts:

Patrick Ryan, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs

Vaxcyte, Inc.

415-606-5135

media@vaxcyte.com

Jeff Macdonald, Executive Director, Investor Relations

Vaxcyte, Inc.

917-371-0940

investors@vaxcyte.com