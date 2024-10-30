Vantage Nutrition to launch groundbreaking higher concentration VitaCholine® into liquid capsules

(an

At Supply Side West 2024, Vantage Nutrition into liquid capsules at a far higher concentration than has been previously achieved.

VitaCholine® is the world’s leading brand of choline and an essential nutrient that has been clinically studied to show improvements in neuromotor function and brain health. Choline also plays a critical role in fetal brain development, passing from mother to child in utero. Choline is a component of the primary neurotransmitters acetylcholine, helping the brain send messages to the muscles. It also contributes to the production and maintenance of nitric oxide, which assists in improving blood flow. Choline is deemed an essential nutrient for liver health, helping to transport lipids out of the liver. Furthermore, it improves visuomotor performance, optimizing reaction time and the nervous system function.

The patent pending transparent liquid capsule solution developed by Vantage Nutrition in Chadds Ford, PA, gives brands the ability to offer a unique, visually appealing dose form, which is clean label and ranges from 275mg through 550mg of free choline in one, single capsule serving.

The VitaCholine® liquid capsules are continually undergoing stability testing under Zone IVb conditions. Zone IVb is the harshest stability zone for pharmaceuticals and subjects the product to the most extreme humidity and high temperature requirements.

The liquid filled capsules utilize capsule banding, which is a thin, liquid strip of gelatin or HPMC to seal the joint between the body and cap of a locked capsule. This method has multiple key benefits such as, superior leak prevention, strengthening of the capsule, and helping to extend product shelf life and formula potency.

Michael F. Smith, formulation manager at Vantage Nutrition, said: “We are delighted to launch the new VitaCholine® liquid capsules in a unique liquid fill dosage form based on a novel patent pending process that utilizes a DES (Deep Eutectic Solvent System), allowing for an increased level of free choline. This unique aqueous process allows us to deliver higher levels of free choline than previously possible.”

Rafael Costa, vice president, added: “Vantage Nutrition’s vertically integrated approach allows us to have comprehensive oversight of the customer experience, offering full turnkey solutions from concept to commercialization of finished packaged goods. This helps customers get products to market faster and reduces lead time. We’re excited to launch this new formulation of VitaCholine® into the concentrations we have been able to achieve and are quickly able to provide customers with the solutions they require.”

The new Vitacholine® capsules will be on display at ACG booth #4781 and Balchem booth #5165 at Supply Side West in Las Vegas, October 30-31, 2024.

About Vantage Nutrition

Vantage Nutrition helps customers conceptualize, create, and launch innovative and high-quality oral nutritional and dietary supplements in liquid-filled hard capsules. Vantage Nutrition has a presence in North America, Brazil, and India and offers strategic advice, market intelligence, and state-of-the-art ingredient sourcing and processing, quality manufacturing, patented ingredient delivery technologies, and finished white label products.

About ACG

In accordance with its commitment to making the world healthier, ACG has been delivering exceptional solutions to the global pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry for sixty years, across six continents and in a hundred countries. Collaboration is at the core of ACG’s ethos. ACG is the world’s only integrated pharma manufacturing solutions company, with products ranging from capsules to films & foils, to engineering equipment, and inspection systems – all that meet international regulatory requirements. For ACG, it’s always about finding innovative solutions to the world’s greatest health challenges, together.

