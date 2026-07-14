USP Board of Trustees appoints two new At-Large Members, expanding regulatory affairs, financial, and international health expertise

— The United States Pharmacopeia (USP)today announced the appointment of Samantha Atkinson, PhD, and Edd Fleming, MD, as At-Large Members. Their appointments strengthen the Board's breadth of experience as it provides stewardship to ensure organizational excellence and long-term sustainability."Samantha and Edd each bring valuable expertise that will help guide USP's work in an increasingly complex global environment," said Anthony Lakavage, JD, Executive Vice President of Global External Affairs and Secretary of the Board of Trustees and USP Convention. "Samantha is an accomplished leader in international regulatory affairs and across the life sciences sector. Edd has deep experience in healthcare investment, financial oversight, and biopharmaceutical innovation. Their knowledge and expertise further strengthen the Board's strategic oversight of USP."USP's Board of Trustees is composed of leaders from the healthcare, science, patient advocacy, and global health communities who serve as stewards of the organization by advising on strategy, providing fiduciary oversight, and helping safeguard USP's trusted reputation among stakeholders., is Chief Executive of TOPRA, a non-profit organization that helps regulatory professionals from around the world navigate the complex laws and guidelines required to bring safe healthcare products to market. She is a globally recognized leader across the life sciences, health, and regulatory landscape. Previously, she served in several senior leadership roles at the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), including Chief Quality and Access Officer and Science Director for the British Pharmacopoeia., is Executive Vice President of Enavate Sciences and a leader in the biopharmaceutical and digital health industries. His experience spans biopharmaceutical research and development, healthcare investment, financial assessment, and board governance, including more than 20 years at McKinsey & Company, where he served as Chief Financial Officer for the firm's West Coast operations.USP is a private, non‑profit scientific organization that collaborates with stakeholders around the world to develop public standards and solutions that support quality across the development, manufacturing, and delivery of regulated health products; strengthen regulatory systems; enhance supply reliability; and support the adoption of innovation. Used in more than 150 countries, USP standards and solutions play a critical role in increasing the availability of quality medicines, dietary supplements, and food ingredients worldwide.