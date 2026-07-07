Uniquity Bio Welcomes Matthew Hartzell as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment Supports Company’s Strategic Growth in Anticipation of Phase II Data Across Multiple Immune-Mediated Diseases

MALVERN, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uniquity Bio, a clinical-stage drug development company focused on immunology and inflammation and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences, today announced the appointment of Matthew Hartzell as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Hartzell most recently served as a Vice President in the Global Healthcare Group at Goldman Sachs, where he focused on the biotech industry. He brings nearly a decade of experience partnering with executive teams and boards of innovative growth companies to guide and execute strategic and financial transactions.

Mr. Hartzell joins Uniquity as the company begins expanding to support late-stage development of its lead asset, solrikitug, and prepares for future fundraising and strategic options. Solrikitug is a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP), with topline data readouts expected this year from its Phase II trials in asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE).

“Matt brings a unique expertise and skillset to our executive team as we evolve into our next stage as a company, driven by imminent data readouts and preparations for Phase III trials,” said Will Kane, President and CEO of Uniquity Bio. “He has helped many biotech companies raise the capital needed to meet their strategic goals, and we are confident that his leadership will support our efforts to bring this potentially transformative new medicine to patients as quickly as possible.”

At Goldman Sachs, Mr. Hartzell focused exclusively on helping biotechnology companies with their holistic growth strategies as well as their capital markets, M&A, and partnership transactions. During his time as a banker, he advised on biotech M&A transactions totaling more than $65 billion and more than $6 billion in equity financings. Prior to joining Goldman Sachs, Mr. Hartzell was an investor covering biotechnology companies at Casdin Capital and an investment banker at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“With solrikitug progressing toward Phase II completion, Uniquity Bio is entering an exciting new chapter,” said Kiran Reddy, Senior Managing Director of Blackstone Life Sciences and Board Member of Uniquity Bio. “Matt has earned a strong reputation as a trusted advisor to biotechnology companies navigating complex strategic and financing decisions. His experience will be a tremendous asset as Uniquity continues to build value, expand its strategic options, and position itself for future growth.”

“Uniquity is approaching several big milestones, and I’m thrilled to join this talented team at this moment in time,” said Mr. Hartzell. “It’s been a privilege to support so many biotech companies over the years, and I’m thankful to now be fully focused on the promising future of Uniquity Bio and the potential patient impact of solrikitug.”

In addition to finalizing Phase II trials for solrikitug and preparing for late-stage development, Uniquity is in the process of identifying bispecific and/or combination product candidates for clinical testing. By combining solrikitug with other key inflammatory targets, the company could potentially enhance efficacy and/or broaden the applicable patient population in specific indications. Solrikitug was in-licensed from Merck & Co., Inc. (known as MSD outside of the U.S. and Canada).

ABOUT UNIQUITY BIO

Uniquity Bio is a clinical-stage drug development company built by biopharmaceutical executives with a proven track record and backed by Blackstone Life Sciences. The company advances therapeutic programs in immunology and inflammation with the scientific rigor and quality standards of a global pharma company, the operational agility of a biotech startup, and a laser focus on improving patients’ lives. Its lead asset, solrikitug, is a highly potent monoclonal antibody targeting TSLP in multiple respiratory and gastrointestinal indications with significant unmet needs. For more information, please visit www.uniquity.com.

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