Ulteeva Purity™ Fiber Expands in Blue and Debuts in Green — Now Available for Sampling

At dsm-firmenich, we believe that every fiber decision is a performance decision. That’s why we’ve expanded our Ulteeva Purity™ blue UHMWPE fiber portfolio to offer a broader range of sizes—so R&D and engineering teams have even more flexibility to design sutures that meet demanding specs without compromise. Whether you're refining a knotless construct or enhancing anchor retention, our blue fiber evolution delivers both precision and processing performance.

We’re also proud to introduce a bold new standard in surgical visualization: Ulteeva Purity™ fiber now available in green. As the first medical-grade green UHMWPE fiber on the market, this innovation facilitates clearer suture tracking and enhanced differentiation in both minimally invasive and open procedures. For surgeons and product designers alike, color coding with green can help streamline workflow, reduce errors, and bring clarity to complex anatomical environments. It’s not just a color—it’s a tool.

Now, for the first time, you can sample both our new blue sizes and green fiber options to evaluate the material for your next-generation suture or device. It’s time to explore how color can enable better surgical outcomes, brand differentiation, or simplify surgical procedure.

“Today marks another milestone with Ulteeva Purity™ fiber as we launch additional sizes of our patent protected blue fiber as well as the first-ever medical-grade UHMWPE green fiber. The additional sizes of blue enable more specialty suture options, and green is a fantastic, bright color that is easily identifiable in procedures such as arthroscopy,” says Paul Spencer, President of the Biomedical division of dsm-firmenich. “Our commitment to innovation remains a cornerstone of our strategy as we continue to build on a legacy with many market firsts that enable medical devices that benefit patients around the world. We look forward to continuing to work with our partners globally and supply them with a high-quality medical-grade UHMWPE fiber, and ultimately, provide a high-strength fiber that patients can trust”.

