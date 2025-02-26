U.S. Radiation Oncology Market Size to Hit USD 14.56 Billion by 2033

The U.S. radiation oncology market is calculated at USD 6.65 billion in the year 2023, which grew at USD 7.19 billion in the year 2024 and is estimated to reach around USD 14.56 billion in the year 2033. One of the main reasons behind the growth of radiation oncology is the growing incidence of cancer worldwide.

Key Takeaways:

· External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.6% in 2023.

· EBRT accounted for the largest revenue share of 88.2% in 2023 in the market for radiation oncology.

· EBRT held the largest revenue share of 80.0% in the market for radiation oncology in 2023.

Also, another is the increasing demand for advanced radiation therapy treatments, which has highlighted the need for precise patient positioning and immobilization solutions. These necessary accessories play a very important role in ensuring that patients remain stable and exactly positioned during radiation therapy sessions ensuring both the safety and effectiveness of treatments. As healthcare providers and industry stakeholders give priority to patient comfort and radiation accuracy, the acceptance of these accessories is expected to grow more.

Radiation therapy is the medical sector in which treatment completely focuses on providing high-energy waves on our body in order to kill cancer cells. The team that is involved in radiation oncology consists of radiation therapy nurses, radiation therapists, dosimetrists, and medical physicists. Due to radiation waves, cancer cells are killed immediately after treatment due to the radiation-induced damage to the cancer cell's chromosomes and DNA. Basically, radiation is used in two main ways, i.e., to treat cancer and relieve symptoms, and the second one is to treat various benign conditions as well.

One of the major opportunities driving the market growth of radiation oncology is Technological advancements in radiotherapy methods, rising cases of cancers, and the rising demand for radiotherapy services are the areas of opportunity in this particular market. The technology is helping in the development of low-cost, more effective, and user-friendly solutions with radiotherapy products that are way improved and accurate in in radiation dose delivery for improved tumor-targeted performance. Tumor cells in hypoxia secrete cytokines, including VEGF, PDGF, basic fibroblast growth factor, and insulin growth factor (IGF), in order to stimulate neovascular formation.

Integration, Role and Advantages of AI in Radiation Oncology

The role of artificial intelligence in radiation oncology is based on two main factors i,e to improve efficiency, mainly through automation and the second is to provide predictive tools for a better personalization of radiation oncology. AI supports radiation oncologists in order to localize the treatment of tumors while minimizing the effect of radiation on healthy tissues.

The integration of artificial intelligence into radiotherapy has also enhanced significantly during the past 5 years, especially in terms of automating key processes and organ-at-risk dilation and treatment planning, due to which consistency, efficiency, and accuracy in clinical practice have developed. The combination of AI in radiotherapy carries the transformative capability of streamlining processes, improving outcomes, and reducing costs.

· With instance to this, on February 18, 2025, Tempus which is a leader in utilizing Artificial Intelligence (AI) in personalized medicine united half of the oncologists In the United States and Artera, the innovators behind the MMAI-based cancer prognostic and predictive tests have officially announced Artera’s cutting-edge prostate cancer risk stratification test.

U.S. Radiation Oncology Market Trends:

· The market growth for robotic radiotherapy is growing exponentially and will continue to rise in the upcoming years. This growth is due to a number of factors such as the global aging population, advancements in machine learning for treatment planning, high demand for outpatient treatments, the spread of robotic-assisted surgical systems, and developed collaborations between healthcare providers and tech companies.

· It is one of the key trends in radiotherapy as these molecules are utilized in diagnostics and therapeutics, both when an imaging radioactive isotope consists of an element such as fluorine-18, gallium-68, zirconium-89, and technetium-99m.

· Immunotherpies will continue to stay as said by Jonathan Kagan, who is president of Massachusetts-based Corner Therapeutics, T-cell immunotherpies will stay constant in cancer therapeutics.

· Rising acceptance and utilization of nuclear medicine scans and better availability of radiopharmaceuticals in the market. Adding more to this, the increasing number of cyclotrons has drastically contributed to the growth of the radiopharmaceutical industry.

Report Scope of The U.S. Radiation Oncology Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 7.19 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 14.56 Billion Growth Rate From 2024 to 2033 CAGR of 8.15% Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2033 Segments Covered Type, Technology, Application Market Analysis (Terms Used) Value (US$ Million/Billion) or (Volume/Units) Regional Scope U.S. Key Companies Profiled Elekta AB; Accuray Incorporated; Mevion Medical Systems, Inc.; Varian Medical Systems; C.R. Bard, Inc.; Ion Beam Applications SA

Segment Insights:

Type Insights:

External Beam Radiation Therapy (EBRT) segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 78.6% in 2023, due to increased adoption in the treatment of various types of cancers. Also, growth is due to the increase in awareness about treatment processes and derived from the usage of photon beams for breast cancer, esophageal cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer, and lung cancer too. While the fastest-growing market is the acceptance of electron-emitting energy linear accelerators.

External beam radiation therapy is used to treat many cancers. Brachytherapy is mostly used to treat cancers related to the neck and head, breast, cervix, prostate, and eye. Systematic radiation therapy, which is called radioactive iodine or I-131, is mostly used to treat thyroid cancer.

By Technology Insights:

EBRT accounted for the largest revenue share of 88.2% in 2023 in the market for radiation oncology. by maintaining the usage of two different technologies such as Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy and proton beam therapy. In external beam radiotherapy, the particular person lies down on the couch, and radiation therapy is applied from outside of the body, as compared to brachytherapy, in which applicators are inserted into the machine, and then radiation is delivered through radioactive sources into the patient’s body. While brachytherapy is a form of radiation therapy in which radioactive sources are placed in the near vicinity of the tumor, there are two different types of brachytherapy LDR brachytherapy and HDR brachytherapy.

With respect to technology insights, on March 25, 2024, it was found that the addition of brachytherapy is growing as compared to external beam radiation therapy, which is applied to men who suffer from high-risk prostate cancer. These same men have been experiencing long-lasting androgen-deprivation therapy for more than 2 years, which can be toxic and dangerous for men who belong to multimodality treatment.

Another recent news about radiation oncology is that on 13 February 2025, it came into the limelight that Barry. W. Goy who is a Physician in Radiation Oncology, at Kaiser Permanente, discussed the capability of adding 6 months for neoadjuvant androgen deprivation therapy to external beam radiation therapy for patients suffering from intermediate-risk prostate cancer according to the retrospective analysis of 15-year results.

U.S. Radiation Oncology by Application Insights:

EBRT held the largest revenue share of 80.0% in the market for radiation oncology in 2023, for the Radiation oncology market due to its potential to diagnose impractical patients deliver conformal doses and grow awareness about the importance of early diagnosis. Adding to that, CyberKnife can be used to provide partial breast irradiation so as to reduce the harm to the heart, skin, and lungs. Proton therapy can be utilized in order to hand over radiation dose at a particular point to the largest tissue so as to reduce radiation exposure to the heart and lungs.

Brachytherapy is the fastest-growing segment during the fastest-growing period due to the advantages associated with minimal risk of side effects and a high adoption rate. Emerging therapy combining brachy therapy with immunotherapy offers unique synergistic potential, and technologies such as intensity-modulated and shielded brachy therapy present various applications to further optimize dose distributions.

Top Companies operating in Radiation Oncology:

· Elekta

· Varian Medical Systems

· Accuracy

· Hitachi

· Mevion Medical Systems

· Siemens Healtheeiners

· Bard

· Panacea Medical Technologies

· ViewRay

U.S Radiation Oncology Market Recent Developments:

· On February 5, 2025, ahead of World Cancer Day, the American Oncology Institute (AOI) Jalandhar is going to launch cancer awareness, early detection, and accessible treatment, which will be observed from 4th February 2025 to 29th February 2025, as World Cancer Day is officially observed on 4th February.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. radiation oncology market.

By Type

· External Beam Radiation Therapy

o Electron-Emitting High-Energy Linear Accelerators (Linac)

o Compact Advanced Radiotherapy Systems

o Cyberknife

o Gamma Knife

o Tomotherapy

o Proton Therapy

o Cyclotron

o Synchrotron

· Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

o Brachytherapy

o Seeds

o Applicators and Afterloaders

o Electronic Brachytherapy

o Systemic Beam Radiation Therapy

o Others

By Technology

· External Beam Radiation Therapy

o Image-Guided Radiotherapy (IGRT)

o Intensity Modulated Radiotherapy (IMRT)

o Stereotactic Technology

o Proton Beam Therapy

o 3D Conformal Radiotherapy (3D CRT)

o Volumetric Modulated Arc Therapy (VMAT)

· Brachytherapy

o Low-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

o High-Dose Rate Brachytherapy

By Application

· External Beam Radiation Therapy

o Prostate Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Lung Cancer

o Head and Neck Cancer

o Colorectal Cancer

o Others

· Internal Beam Radiation Therapy

o Prostate Cancer

o Gynecological Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Cervical Cancer

o Penile Cancer

o Others

o Brachytherapy

o Prostate Cancer

o Gynecological Cancer

o Breast Cancer

o Cervical Cancer

