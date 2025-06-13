U.S. Life Science Tools Market Size to Hit USD 156.51 Billion by 2034

The U.S. life science tools market size is expected to be worth around 156.51 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 62.58 billion in 2024, representing a healthy CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. life science tools are significant for conducting diagnostics, experiments, and novel drug development in different medical and scientific sectors. Life sciences research and development bring cutting-edge novel treatments and therapy in the form of biopharmaceuticals like human tissue products and monoclonal antibodies, regenerative medicine such as cardiac cell transplantation and stem cell therapy, and modified medicine, which drives the growth of the U.S. life science tools market.

U.S. Life Science Tools Market Highlights:

· The genomic technology segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The cell biology technology segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

· The Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) technology segment captured the biggest market share in 2024.

· The cell culture systems and 3D cell culture segment are expected to grow at a significant CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

· The biopharmaceutical companies segment contributed the highest market share in 2024.

· The government and academic institutions segment are estimated to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Market Overview and Industry Potential

The increase in data-intensive biology, development in information technology, and the transformation of the way health care is delivered have created a growth opportunity to advance the treatment and diagnosis of disease by emerging a knowledge network and related novel taxonomy. This increases the demand for precision medicine for various treatments through genomic and biomarker profiling, raises the adoption of genomic profiling platforms, AI-driven diagnostics systems, and associated tools.

Precision medicine enables a more personalized approach to treatment, considering an individual’s unique characteristics, such as genetics, environment, and lifestyle. This approach can lead to more precise and improved diagnoses as well as tailored treatments, which increases the demand for U.S. life science tools, contributing to the growth of the market.

· For Instance, In May 2025, Salesforce, AI CRM, announced a network of certified life sciences partners to accelerate customer migration to Life Sciences Cloud, its HIPAA-ready, pre-validated, GxP-compliant platform. Nowadays, medical and pharma technology organizations easily upgrade to Life Sciences Cloud and kickstart their deployment of Agent force, Salesforce’s digital labor platform, to more easily connect data and yield insights across clinical, medical, and commercial business units.

Major U.S. Government Initiatives in Life Science Tools Market- 2025

· National Biotechnology Initiative Act (NBIA): Introduced in April 2025, the NBIA aims to enhance federal coordination on emerging biotechnology by establishing a National Biotechnology Coordination Office (NBCO) within the Executive Office of the President. This initiative seeks to streamline biotechnology regulations and foster innovation across federal agencies.

· National Nanotechnology Initiative (NNI): Since its inception, the NNI has invested approximately $45 billion in nanotechnology research. This initiative has significantly contributed to advancements in microelectronics and semiconductors, with related industries generating an estimated $268–297 billion in 2022.

Recent Company Developments in U.S. Life Science Tools Market:

· Thermon Fisher Scientific: In response to funding uncertainties, Thermon Fisher has adjusted its financial guidance for 2026. The company continues to focus on innovation and strategic partnerships to maintain its market position.

· Illumina, Inc.: Facing challenges due to NIH funding cuts, Illumina has experienced a decline in stock prices and has implemented cost-cutting measures. The company remains a key player in the genomics sector, emphasizing the importance of stable funding for continued innovation.

· 10x Genomics: Similar to other firms, 10x Genomics has been impacted by reduced NIH funding, leading to workforce adjustments and strategic shifts. Despite these challenges, the company continues to advance in single-cell genomics technologies.

AI is Transforming Life Science Tools: Market’s Largest Potential

AI is renovating the life sciences and healthcare sectors by optimizing clinical trials, improving drug discovery, and progressing personalized medicine. AI-driven technology in life sciences is ushering in a revolution by predicting biological interactions, manipulating new molecules, and automating research processes. It is transforming the life sciences sector by attracting disease diagnosis, cutting the time for drug development, and allowing personalized treatments.

For Instance, In June 2025, AllSci, a pioneer in AI-driven tools for scientific research, was awarded a grant from Montgomery County, Maryland's Technology Innovation Fund, furthering its mission of making science more reachable, collaborative, and connected. The grant supports AllSci's constant development of its AI-driven research platform, allowing scientists at every level, from students to senior researchers, to validate findings, formulate hypotheses, and contribute to the scientific record, advancing its commitment to transforming the research process into one that is more open, inclusive, and intuitive.

What to Expect from U.S. in Life Science Tools Market?

The life sciences sector in the United States increased due to rising capital funding as stockholders grew more comfortable putting more spending to work. The life science field is growing in the United States is driven by digital development and scientific revolutions. As United States biotech companies increasingly adopt evolving modern technology, their capability to implement innovative initiatives will be significant for the differentiation and expansion of the market.

“Around $18 billion in life sciences venture capital funding for the year ending Q3 2023 was down by 46% from the peak annual total of $33 billion in calendar year 2021, which contributes to the growth of the market.”

U.S. Life Science Tools Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2034 USD 156.51 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.6% from 2025 to 2034 Actual data 2018 - 2024 Forecast period 2025 - 2034 Quantitative units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends Segments covered Technology, Product, End-use Country scope U.S. Key companies profiled Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.; Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.; Danaher Corporation; Illumina, Inc.; Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.; QIAGEN N.V.; Merck KGaA; Shimadzu Corporation; Hitachi, Ltd.; Bruker Corporation; Oxford Instruments plc; Zeiss International Customization scope Free report customization (equivalent up to 8 analysts working days) with purchase. Addition or alteration to country, regional & segment scope.

U.S. Life Science Tools Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Analysis:

Genomic technology dominated the U.S. life science tools market by technology, as it allows an inclusive analysis of a person's whole genome. Along with this approach, all the differences in the genome, ranging from small nucleotide variations to larger copy number variations and translocations, are recognized in a single test. The different genomic technologies available in the United States such as DNA sequencing, genome editing, high-throughput sequencing, and bioinformatics.

On the other hand, the cell biology technology segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, as Cell biology is a multidisciplinary field that combines principles from biology, chemistry, physics, and mathematics to understand the behavior and function of cells. Cell biology allows for uncovering the complex of cellular processes, such as cell signaling, gene regulation, and cellular metabolism, which have far-reaching implications for health and medicine.

By Product Analysis:

The next-generation sequencing (NGS) products segment held the largest share of the packaging testing market in 2024, as it provides many advantages, including affordability, high throughput, speed, data resolution, flexibility, and precision, making it a crucial tool in genomics. It is applied in genomics research, diagnosis of disease, modified medicine, agriculture, and more, impacting different fields.

On the other hand, cell culture systems and the 3D cell culture segment are expected to grow at a notable rate as they provide better biomimetic tissue models, making 3D cell cultures physiologically applicable and predictive as compared to 2D cultures. These cultures show an advanced degree of structural complexity and retain homeostasis for longer period.

By End-use Analysis:

The Biopharmaceutical companies dominate the U.S. life science tools market, as the life sciences sector consists of companies operating in the fields of biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, medical devices, food processing, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, biomedical technologies, and others that offer their greater efficiency for creating products to enhance the lives of people.

The government and academic institutions segment are the fastest growing as life sciences devices offer vital equipment and services that play a significant role in facilitating government and academic institutions' research and development. Academic institutions partnered with government agencies and industry to advance drug manufacturing.

U.S. Life Science Tools Market Companies:

· Agilent Technologies, Inc.

· Becton, Dickinson and Company

· F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

· Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

· Danaher Corporation

· Illumina, Inc.

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

· QIAGEN N.V.

· Merck KGaA

· Shimadzu Corporation

· Hitachi, Ltd.

· Bruker Corporation

· Oxford Instruments plc

· Zeiss International

U.S. Life Science Tools Market Recent Developments

· In February 2025, Information Services Group, a global AI-centered technology research and advisory firm, launched a research study examining service providers offering industry-specific expertise, strategic advice, and technology support to life sciences companies worldwide.

· In May 2025, Datavant, a leading health data platform company, announced that it had signed an agreement to acquire Aetion, a leading real-world evidence (RWE) platform that powers critical decision-making in healthcare.

· In February 2025, BD, a leading global medical technology company, announced its board of directors has solidly authorized BD management to pursue a plan to separate BD's Biosciences and Diagnostic Solutions business from the rest of BD to improve strategic focus and growth-oriented savings and money allocation for both BD and the separated business and enhance value creation for shareholders.

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2034. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. Life Science Tools market.

By Technology

Genomic Technology

Proteomics Technology

Cell Biology Technology

Other Analytical & Sample Preparation Technology

Lab Supplies & Technologies

By Product

Cell Culture Systems & 3D Cell Culture

Instruments



Consumables



Cell & Tissue Culture Services

Liquid Chromatography

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Mass Spectrometry

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Flow Cytometry

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Cloning & Genome Engineering

Kits, Reagents, and Consumables



Services

Microscopy & Electron Microscopy

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Next Generation Sequencing

Instruments



Consumables



Services

PCR & qPCR

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Nucleic Acid Preparation

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Nucleic Acid Microarray

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Sanger Sequencing

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Transfection Devices & Gene Delivery Technologies

Equipment



Reagents



NMR



Instruments



Consumables



Services

Other Separation Technologies

Instruments



Consumables



Services

Other Products & Services

Antibodies



General Supplies



Others



Instruments





Consumables





Services

By End-use

Government & Academic

Biopharmaceutical Company

Healthcare

Industrial Applications

Others

