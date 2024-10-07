U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Size to Hit USD 5.18 Billion by 2033

The U.S. IVD And LDT for autoimmune diseases market size was valued at USD 3.15 billion in 2023 and is poised to grow from USD 3.31 billion in 2024 to USD 5.18 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period (2024-2033).

· Around 50 million Americans are caused by autoimmune diseases. This rise in cases creates a need and demand for more diagnostic tools. In addition, there is an increasing focus on LDT and IVD tests to help diagnose issues faster and more accurately and early diagnosis of autoimmune diseases.

The U.S. IVD AND LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market deals with the use of LTD and IVD technology making tests more efficient and precise. Doctors currently need accurate and dependable diagnostic testing methods, to track and identify autoimmune diseases at an early stage and improve treatment options. This group comprises necessary tests such as rheumatoid factor (RF) and screenings for antinuclear autoantibody, along with others.

The increasing use of advanced diagnostic technologies such as next-generation sequencing, multiplex assays, and other high-throughput screening methods is a notable driver driving the market growth. These instruments allow doctors to precisely and quickly monitor the progression of the disease and diagnose autoimmune diseases. By enhancing accuracy, specificity, and sensitivity, these tools also aid doctors in developing personalized treatment plans.

U.S. IVD & LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Key Takeaways:

• IVD accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.

• Clinical chemistry accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023.

• Molecular diagnostics is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

• Psoriasis dominated the market in 2023.

• Crohn’s disease is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period.

The U.S. IVD and LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Trends

• The increasing growth in healthcare innovation and expenditure in molecular diagnostics are creating new avenues for market expansion.

• The rising adoption of bioinformatics and AI in diagnostics offers substantial growth opportunities, especially to enhance efficiency and accuracy in testing.

• The rising advancements in biotechnology, increasing focus on personalized medicine and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases are further expected to drive the market growth.

The U.S. IVD AND LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Segment Insights

By Insights & Trends

The IVD segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. IVD tests generally go via a stringent approval procedure from the FDA to ensure their dependability and precision. This raised approval from regulators makes them easily and efficiently accessible for use in healthcare facilities.

In addition, there is a significant existing service for interpreting and administering IVD tests across medical systems. This allows a more flawless incorporation of advanced IVD tests into current procedures. Laboratory Developed Tests (LDTs) are expected to experience the fastest compound yearly growth rate during the forecast period.

By technology insights & trends

The clinical chemistry segment accounted for the highest U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market share in 2023. Clinical chemistry offers an identified range of assays to estimate markers of organ function and inflammation. Clinical chemistry plays an important role in the autoimmune diseases market because of its cost-effective and wide-reaching nature. In addition, these tests can be conducted and automated on high-throughput services for effective processing of big sample volumes. Clinical chemistry tests also play a vital role in managing high patient numbers.

In addition, the molecular diagnostics segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. The segment growth is driven by its ability to examine patterns of gene expression and identify distinct changes connected to autoimmune diseases. The increased precision can result in more efficient distinctions and diagnoses between various autoimmune diseases. In addition, progress in molecular diagnostics is improving the identification of advanced biomarkers, which can guide in more precise and earlier detection of autoimmune conditions.

By application types and trends

The psoriasis segment dominated the U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market in 2023. Psoriasis impacts various individuals in the U.S. and is a common autoimmune disease. The increasing demand for diagnostic tests is fueled by the growing number of patient population. In addition, based on its symptoms and severity, diagnosing psoriasis may require different tests. This may include LDTs for examining specific genetic variations and potentially IVDs for evaluating inflammatory markers connected to psoriasis susceptibility. The accurate detection of psoriasis may help avoid complications and allow timely treatment.

Crohn’s disease is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. A type of inflammatory bowel disease and the prevalence of Crohn’s disease is rising rapidly, especially in developed countries. However, Crohn’s disease shares similar symptoms with other diseases such as ulcerative colitis, that's why they are difficult to diagnose. This demand for specific and precise diagnosis without a solution generates a significant market for new LDT and IVD tests.

U.S. IVD And LDT For Autoimmune Diseases Market Company Insights

Some of the major companies in the market for U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases such as Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies Inc., Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Corgenix, Inc., bioMerieux, Inc. And others. Vendors in the market are concentrating on growing their consumer base to gain a competitive advantage in the industry. Therefore, major players are taking various strategic initiatives such as partnerships, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, and product launches with other key companies.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market include:

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. IVD and LDT for autoimmune diseases market

By Type

• IVD

• LDT

By Technology

• Immunoassays

• Clinical Chemistry

• Hematology

• Coagulation

• Microbiology

• Molecular Diagnostics

• Others

By Application

• Addison’s Disease

• Ankylosing Spondylitis

• Alopecia Areata

• Rheumatoid Arthritis

• Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

• Systemic Sclerosis

• Psoriasis

• Antiphospholipid Antibody Syndrome

• Diabetes Type 1

• Crohn’s Disease

• Ulcerative Colitis

• Narcolepsy

• Multiple Sclerosis

• Uveitis

• Others

