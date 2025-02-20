U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Hit USD 33,860 Million by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. healthcare staffing market size was USD 19,490 million in 2024, calculated at USD 20.600 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 33,860 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2025 to 2034.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights

• The travel nurse staffing service type segment dominated the U.S. healthcare staffing market share of 45.15% in 2024.

• The locum tenens service type is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

• The hospital end-use segment dominated the U.S. healthcare staffing market with the highest revenue share in 2024.

• The clinic end-use segment is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period.

The Government initiatives, including visa programs for foreign healthcare workers and state-level incentives, are supporting the staffing industry. The key players operating in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies like collaboration and mergers to provide quality and well-trained healthcare staffing, which is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market in the near future.

A shortage of healthcare professionals is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market in the near future. The demand for nurses, physicians, and allied healthcare workers is outpacing supply due to an aging workforce, high burnout rates, and increased patient needs. Hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities turn to staffing agencies to fill gaps when they cannot find full-time employees. Travel nurses and temporary physicians (locum tenens) are in high demand to address workforce shortages, especially in rural or underserved areas. Due to staff shortages, healthcare facilities are offering higher wages, bonuses, and better contracts, making healthcare staffing agencies more valuable in sourcing talent. Burnout and high turnover rates are causing healthcare workers to prefer contract-based, flexible job arrangements, which staffing agencies facilitate. Policies encouraging the hiring of international healthcare workers or funding for contract staffing solutions are benefiting staffing firms. Staffing firms are using advanced tools to match healthcare professionals quickly with facilities that need them, making their services indispensable.

For instance, in December 2024, the BLS' Occupational Outlook Handbook projects that the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) workforce, which includes Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Anesthetists, and Nurse Midwives, would expand by 38% between 2022 and 2032, which is much faster than the average for all occupations. Through 2032, there will be a need for about 29,200 new APRNs annually who are trained in master's and doctoral programs to fulfill the growing need for primary and specialty care. Federal officials predict a shortage of 78,610 full-time registered nurses in 2025 and 63,720 full-time registered nurses in 2030, per a Health Workforce Analysis released by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRS) in November 2022. Georgia (21%), Washington (26%), Oregon (16%), California (18%), Michigan (15%), Idaho (15%), Louisiana (13%), North Carolina (13%), New Jersey (12%), and South Carolina (11%) are the ten states having the most anticipated nursing shortage in 2035. HRSA's Workforce Projects Dashboard provides access to data for every state.

Furthermore, the Employment Projections 2022-2032 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that during the next ten years, the number of registered nurses (RNs) will increase by 6%. It is projected that the number of registered nurses will increase by 177,440, from 3.1 million in 2022 to 3.3 million in 2032. In addition, the Bureau estimates that, when workforce departures and nurse retirements are taken into account, there will be 193,100 RN positions year through 2032.

The growing elderly population requires more medical care, leading to increased demand for healthcare workers, particularly in geriatrics and home healthcare. For instance, in October 2024, according to the data published by the World Health Organization, it was estimated that the number of persons over 60 is expected to rise from 1 billion in 2019 to 2.1 billion by 2050, reflecting the world's rapidly aging population. One in six individuals worldwide will be 60 years of age or older by 2030, out of which 35% are from the U.S. The number of people 60 and older will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion at this point. The number of individuals in the world who are 60 years of age or older is expected to increase to 2.1 billion by 2050. Between 2020 and 2050, the U.S. population of people 80 years of age or older is predicted to treble, reaching 426 million.

Rising healthcare expenditure in the U.S. is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market. Higher healthcare spending by government and private entities is increasing the demand for staffing services to maintain patient care levels.

The rise in chronic disease prevalence is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market in the near future. An increase in conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity is driving the need for more healthcare professionals. For instance, in January 2025, according to the American Heart Association, it has been estimated that in North America, cardiovascular diseases (CVs) are the primary cause of death. Heart attacks and strokes account for around four out of every five deaths from cardiovascular disease. People under the age of 70 account for one-third of deaths from cardiovascular disease. The majority of deaths from cardiovascular disease happen in low- and middle-income nations.

The growth of home healthcare & ambulatory services is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market over the forecast period. The shift from hospital-based to outpatient and home-based care is creating new staffing needs.

U.S. Healthcare Staffing Marke Scope

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2025 USD 20.600 million Market Size by 2034 USD 33,860 million Growth Rate from 2023 to 2034 CAGR of 5.68% Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered By Type, By End User