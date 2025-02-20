U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Size to Hit USD 33,860 Million by 2034

According to latest report, the U.S. healthcare staffing market size was USD 19,490 million in 2024, calculated at USD 20.600 million in 2025 and is expected to reach around USD 33,860 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 5.68% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Report Highlights
• The travel nurse staffing service type segment dominated the U.S. healthcare staffing market share of 45.15% in 2024.
• The locum tenens service type is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.
• The hospital end-use segment dominated the U.S. healthcare staffing market with the highest revenue share in 2024.
• The clinic end-use segment is expected to have a significant growth rate during the forecast period.
Elevate your business strategy with market-driven insights—purchase the report today (Price USD1550) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7959
The Government initiatives, including visa programs for foreign healthcare workers and state-level incentives, are supporting the staffing industry. The key players operating in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies like collaboration and mergers to provide quality and well-trained healthcare staffing, which is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market in the near future.
A shortage of healthcare professionals is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market in the near future. The demand for nurses, physicians, and allied healthcare workers is outpacing supply due to an aging workforce, high burnout rates, and increased patient needs. Hospitals, clinics, and long-term care facilities turn to staffing agencies to fill gaps when they cannot find full-time employees. Travel nurses and temporary physicians (locum tenens) are in high demand to address workforce shortages, especially in rural or underserved areas. Due to staff shortages, healthcare facilities are offering higher wages, bonuses, and better contracts, making healthcare staffing agencies more valuable in sourcing talent. Burnout and high turnover rates are causing healthcare workers to prefer contract-based, flexible job arrangements, which staffing agencies facilitate. Policies encouraging the hiring of international healthcare workers or funding for contract staffing solutions are benefiting staffing firms. Staffing firms are using advanced tools to match healthcare professionals quickly with facilities that need them, making their services indispensable.
For instance, in December 2024, the BLS' Occupational Outlook Handbook projects that the Advanced Practice Registered Nurse (APRN) workforce, which includes Nurse Practitioners, Nurse Anesthetists, and Nurse Midwives, would expand by 38% between 2022 and 2032, which is much faster than the average for all occupations. Through 2032, there will be a need for about 29,200 new APRNs annually who are trained in master's and doctoral programs to fulfill the growing need for primary and specialty care. Federal officials predict a shortage of 78,610 full-time registered nurses in 2025 and 63,720 full-time registered nurses in 2030, per a Health Workforce Analysis released by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRS) in November 2022. Georgia (21%), Washington (26%), Oregon (16%), California (18%), Michigan (15%), Idaho (15%), Louisiana (13%), North Carolina (13%), New Jersey (12%), and South Carolina (11%) are the ten states having the most anticipated nursing shortage in 2035. HRSA's Workforce Projects Dashboard provides access to data for every state.
Furthermore, the Employment Projections 2022-2032 report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics projects that during the next ten years, the number of registered nurses (RNs) will increase by 6%. It is projected that the number of registered nurses will increase by 177,440, from 3.1 million in 2022 to 3.3 million in 2032. In addition, the Bureau estimates that, when workforce departures and nurse retirements are taken into account, there will be 193,100 RN positions year through 2032.
The growing elderly population requires more medical care, leading to increased demand for healthcare workers, particularly in geriatrics and home healthcare. For instance, in October 2024, according to the data published by the World Health Organization, it was estimated that the number of persons over 60 is expected to rise from 1 billion in 2019 to 2.1 billion by 2050, reflecting the world's rapidly aging population. One in six individuals worldwide will be 60 years of age or older by 2030, out of which 35% are from the U.S. The number of people 60 and older will rise from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion at this point. The number of individuals in the world who are 60 years of age or older is expected to increase to 2.1 billion by 2050. Between 2020 and 2050, the U.S. population of people 80 years of age or older is predicted to treble, reaching 426 million.
Rising healthcare expenditure in the U.S. is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market. Higher healthcare spending by government and private entities is increasing the demand for staffing services to maintain patient care levels.
The rise in chronic disease prevalence is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market in the near future. An increase in conditions like diabetes, heart disease, and obesity is driving the need for more healthcare professionals. For instance, in January 2025, according to the American Heart Association, it has been estimated that in North America, cardiovascular diseases (CVs) are the primary cause of death. Heart attacks and strokes account for around four out of every five deaths from cardiovascular disease. People under the age of 70 account for one-third of deaths from cardiovascular disease. The majority of deaths from cardiovascular disease happen in low- and middle-income nations.
The growth of home healthcare & ambulatory services is estimated to drive the growth of the U.S. healthcare staffing market over the forecast period. The shift from hospital-based to outpatient and home-based care is creating new staffing needs.
U.S. Healthcare Staffing Marke Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 20.600 million
|
Market Size by 2034
|
USD 33,860 million
|
Growth Rate from 2023 to 2034
|
CAGR of 5.68%
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
Forecast Period
|
2025 to 2034
|
Segments Covered
|
By Type, By End User
Buy
this Databook (Price USD1550) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7959 U.S.
Healthcare Staffing Market Trends • Adoption
of Advanced Technology Telehealth
Expansion: The
rise of telehealth has created more remote employment opportunities. By 2025,
remote healthcare positions, including telemedicine providers and medical
coders, are expected to grow by 15%, driven by advanced health technology tools
that facilitate compliant remote workflows. Artificial
Intelligence (AI) Adoption:
AI is enhancing recruitment processes by improving candidate screening and
matching accuracy. Recruiters report that AI provides data-driven insights,
accelerates hiring, and reduces bias, thereby streamlining operations. • Evolving
Workforce Models Shift
Towards Temporary and Gig Roles:
A significant number of clinicians are considering temporary positions, with
67% expressing a preference for such roles over permanent ones. This shift is
influenced by the flexibility and variety that temporary positions offer. AI-Driven
Gig Platforms: The
emergence of AI-driven gig economy platforms, often referred to as "Uber
for nursing," is changing traditional staffing models. While these
platforms offer flexible scheduling, concerns have been raised about potential
impacts on wages, job security, and patient care quality. Increased
Demand for Specialized Roles:
Post-pandemic healthcare has seen a surge in demand for specialized services,
particularly in mental and behavioral health. This trend underscores the need
for specialized staffing solutions to address workforce shortages in these
critical areas. • Emphasis
on Compensation and Benefits Competitive
Pay Practices:
Clinicians prioritize competitive pay rates when choosing staffing agencies.
Additionally, 61% of clinicians indicate a preference for agencies offering
same-day pay, highlighting the importance of timely compensation in attracting
and retaining talent. • Regulatory
and Policy Influences Regulatory
Uncertainty:
Healthcare executives identify regulatory uncertainty as a factor influencing
their strategies in 2025. Changes in federal, state, and local policies could
impact health plans, health systems, and consumer access to care, necessitating
adaptive strategies from staffing agencies. The
Artificial Intelligence impact on U.S. Healthcare Staffing Industry AI-driven
platforms can analyze resumes, certifications, and work history to match
healthcare professionals with job openings more accurately. Machine learning
models can predict a candidate’s success in a role based on past performance
and cultural fit. AI can streamline the verification of licenses,
certifications, and background checks, reducing onboarding time. Automated
tracking ensures healthcare workers remain compliant with state and federal
regulations. AI can forecast staffing needs based on patient volume trends,
seasonal fluctuations, and historical data. Hospitals and clinics can
proactively adjust staffing levels, reducing reliance on costly last-minute
hiring. AI-driven chatbots can handle initial screenings, schedule interviews,
and answer candidate inquiries 24/7. Virtual assistants can assist recruiters
in managing large applicant pools more efficiently. AI-powered sentiment
analysis can identify early signs of burnout or dissatisfaction, enabling
intervention before turnover occurs. Personalized scheduling algorithms can
offer flexible work arrangements, improving job satisfaction. AI can
detect inconsistencies in work histories, fabricated credentials, and
fraudulent applications. Advanced data analytics can assess potential liability
risks for employers. By automating repetitive tasks, AI reduces administrative
overhead and speeds up the hiring process. AI-driven workforce management
optimizes labor costs by preventing overstaffing or understaffing. AI can help
mitigate hiring biases by focusing on skills and qualifications rather than
subjective factors. AI-driven recruitment ensures fairer hiring practices
across demographics. ShiftMed offers an AI-powered platform that connects
healthcare facilities with a vast pool of qualified W-2 healthcare
professionals. Its advanced algorithms facilitate rapid shift fulfillment and
streamline administrative tasks, improving overall staffing efficiency. Aya
Healthcare's Workforce AI technology employs predictive analytics, AI, and
machine learning to forecast patient demand and workforce needs. This enables
healthcare organizations to optimize hiring, scheduling, and staffing, ensuring
the right resources are in place at the right time. Cera Care leverages AI to
predict and alert carers to possible health deteriorations in patients with 82%
accuracy. This proactive approach not only enhances patient care but also
optimizes the allocation of healthcare staff, ensuring resources are directed
where they are most needed. Segment
Insights Type
Insights The
travel nurse staffing segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024.
The U.S. faces a persistent nursing shortage due to high retirement rates,
burnout, and insufficient nursing school graduates. This drives demand for
travel nurses to fill critical gaps. Seasonal trends (e.g., flu season),
pandemics, and unexpected surges in patient volume require flexible staffing
solutions that travel nurses can provide. Travel nurses typically earn higher
wages and receive sign-on bonuses, housing stipends, and other financial
incentives, making the field attractive. Hiring travel nurses on a temporary
basis is often more cost-effective than recruiting full-time staff with
long-term benefits and pension obligations. Mandated nurse-to-patient ratios in
states like California force hospitals to hire more nurses, boosting travel
nurse demand. The rise of specialized healthcare staffing agencies has
streamlined the process of matching nurses with hospitals, increasing adoption.
Many nurses prefer the flexibility, travel opportunities, and varied
experiences that travel nursing offers, sustaining a strong workforce pool.
Hospitals in rural or underserved regions rely heavily on travel nurses to
address chronic staffing shortages. The
locum tenens staffing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in
the market during the studied years. Growth in the number of doctors and
healthcare professionals who prefer to work as locum tenens is likely to favor
and drive segment growth. Physical therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists,
medical technologists, dental hygienists, radiologists, pathologists, and
others are examples of allied health professionals. The category is expected to
rise as a result of expanding retired baby boomers, improved access to public
healthcare, and the increased incidence of chronic illnesses. The increasing
shortage of primary care doctors, healthcare physicians, and specialists, as
well as clinics and hospitals hiring locum tenens in peak seasons to cut down
costs, are reasons for the growth of the segment. End-User
Insights The
hospital segment dominated the market since the hospitals provide diagnostic
tests and treatment to patients. The rise in demand for healthcare has prompted
the hiring of a number of personnel as healthcare providers for performing
routine check-ups and dispensing other hospital services. The patients are
monitored through extensive administrative systems, and their medications are
updated by staff. Hospitals offer an extensive array of services that encompass
everything from accurate diagnosis to comprehensive treatment options. Equipped
with advanced medical instruments and cutting-edge technology, these facilities
ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care. The combination of
skilled healthcare professionals and specialized equipment makes hospitals a
top choice for individuals seeking medical attention and support during their
health journeys. The
ambulatory surgical & clinics segment is the fastest-growing segment in the
U.S. healthcare staffing market. The segment dominates due to increasing
requirements for healthcare workers. The major factors that drive the clinical
laboratories segment in the pharmaceutical sector are product protocols and
supply chain management, all of which require significant human resources to
run smoothly. In the segment, the safety of biochemical tools is most
important, leaving human intervention a necessity. They also have permission to
collect data on drug development for research and purposes, and they analyze
test performance. You
can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com U.S.
Healthcare Staffing Market Top Key Companies: • Amn
Healthcare • Envision
Healthcare Corporation • CHG
Management, Inc. • Maxim
Healthcare Group • Cross
Country Healthcare, Inc. • Trustaff • Aya
Healthcare • Teamhealth • Adecco
Group • Locumtenens.Com Recent
Developments: • In
January 2025, According to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) annual Staffing 100
North America list, Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA and LiquidAgents Healthcare,
is one of the most outstanding leaders in the staffing sector. The esteemed
annual roster showcases prominent executives who are trailblazers in the
staffing sector. Leaders on the list have made a beneficial impact on the
staffing ecosystem with their efforts. Notably, Arora has been recognized as an
industry leader by earning a place on this prestigious registry for the second
year in a row and for the third time overall. • In
February 2025, VoiceCare Al, a healthcare administration general intelligence
(HAGI) firm, revealed ambitions to use generative Al to super-staff the
workforce and automate back-office communications. The agentic architecture
platform developed by the company is designed to significantly increase
operational efficiency while optimizing and reducing administrative burden.
With the help of Bread & Butter Ventures and US$3.85 million in funding led
by Caduceus Capital Partners, VoiceCare Al aims to restore patient involvement
by enhancing access, adherence, and outcomes for patients and the healthcare
profession. • In
February 2025, AbbVie Aesthetics Allergan Aesthetics announced that Allergan
Medical Institute (AMI) will build three new, cutting-edge training facilities
in the United States, increasing access to excellent, customized training for
certified aesthetics physicians. AMI's exceptional product range and distinctive
curriculum, which is intended to expedite the science and art of aesthetics,
enable physicians and entrepreneurs to give the intended patient outcomes and
experiences. According to Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan
Aesthetics, the new AMI Training Centers are intended to support the growth and
improvement of our current top-notch training initiatives. The facilities will
provide a variety of courses for healthcare professionals at all educational
levels, enabling them to safely and successfully produce superior results and
raise patient satisfaction. U.S.
Healthcare Staffing Market Report Segmentation This
report forecasts revenue growth at regional, and country levels and provides an
analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to
2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Healthcare
Staffing Market By
Type • Travel Nurse Staffing • Per
Diem Nurse Staffing • Locum
Tenens Staffing
o Physicians
o Physician Assistants o
Nurse Practitioners
o Others • Allied
Healthcare Staffing By
End-User • Hospitals • Ambulatory
Surgical & Clinics • Others Elevate
your business strategy with market-driven insights—purchase the report today
(Price USD1550) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7959 Browse
More Research Reports ; U.S.
Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market : The
U.S. medical affairs outsourcing
market size
accounted for USD 548 million in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD
1,098.32 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2034. U.S.
Endoscope Drying Cabinets Market : The
U.S. endoscope drying cabinets
market size
surpassed USD
70.35 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 163.51 million by
2034, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034. U.S.
Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market ; The U.S. artificial intelligence in
diagnostics market size
is calculated at USD 655 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD
4,298.47 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2025 to 2034. U.S.
RFID in Healthcare Market : The
U.S. RFID in healthcare market
size was
evaluated at USD 2,080 million in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD
10,080 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034. U.S.
Wearable Medical Device Market : The
U.S. wearable medical device
market size
was estimated at USD 11,720 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around
USD 1,20,090 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2025 to 2034. U.S.
Stem Cells Market : The
U.S. stem cells market size accounted for USD 5,150 million
in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 15,970 million by 2034, growing at
a CAGR of 11.98% from 2025 to 2034. You
can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com Statifacts
offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page
provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs,
granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription
Buy this Databook (Price USD1550) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7959
U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Trends
• Adoption of Advanced Technology
Telehealth Expansion: The rise of telehealth has created more remote employment opportunities. By 2025, remote healthcare positions, including telemedicine providers and medical coders, are expected to grow by 15%, driven by advanced health technology tools that facilitate compliant remote workflows.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) Adoption: AI is enhancing recruitment processes by improving candidate screening and matching accuracy. Recruiters report that AI provides data-driven insights, accelerates hiring, and reduces bias, thereby streamlining operations.
• Evolving Workforce Models
Shift Towards Temporary and Gig Roles: A significant number of clinicians are considering temporary positions, with 67% expressing a preference for such roles over permanent ones. This shift is influenced by the flexibility and variety that temporary positions offer.
AI-Driven Gig Platforms: The emergence of AI-driven gig economy platforms, often referred to as "Uber for nursing," is changing traditional staffing models. While these platforms offer flexible scheduling, concerns have been raised about potential impacts on wages, job security, and patient care quality.
Increased Demand for Specialized Roles: Post-pandemic healthcare has seen a surge in demand for specialized services, particularly in mental and behavioral health. This trend underscores the need for specialized staffing solutions to address workforce shortages in these critical areas.
• Emphasis on Compensation and Benefits
Competitive Pay Practices: Clinicians prioritize competitive pay rates when choosing staffing agencies. Additionally, 61% of clinicians indicate a preference for agencies offering same-day pay, highlighting the importance of timely compensation in attracting and retaining talent.
• Regulatory and Policy Influences
Regulatory Uncertainty: Healthcare executives identify regulatory uncertainty as a factor influencing their strategies in 2025. Changes in federal, state, and local policies could impact health plans, health systems, and consumer access to care, necessitating adaptive strategies from staffing agencies.
The Artificial Intelligence impact on U.S. Healthcare Staffing Industry
AI-driven platforms can analyze resumes, certifications, and work history to match healthcare professionals with job openings more accurately. Machine learning models can predict a candidate’s success in a role based on past performance and cultural fit. AI can streamline the verification of licenses, certifications, and background checks, reducing onboarding time. Automated tracking ensures healthcare workers remain compliant with state and federal regulations. AI can forecast staffing needs based on patient volume trends, seasonal fluctuations, and historical data. Hospitals and clinics can proactively adjust staffing levels, reducing reliance on costly last-minute hiring. AI-driven chatbots can handle initial screenings, schedule interviews, and answer candidate inquiries 24/7. Virtual assistants can assist recruiters in managing large applicant pools more efficiently. AI-powered sentiment analysis can identify early signs of burnout or dissatisfaction, enabling intervention before turnover occurs. Personalized scheduling algorithms can offer flexible work arrangements, improving job satisfaction.
AI can detect inconsistencies in work histories, fabricated credentials, and fraudulent applications. Advanced data analytics can assess potential liability risks for employers. By automating repetitive tasks, AI reduces administrative overhead and speeds up the hiring process. AI-driven workforce management optimizes labor costs by preventing overstaffing or understaffing. AI can help mitigate hiring biases by focusing on skills and qualifications rather than subjective factors. AI-driven recruitment ensures fairer hiring practices across demographics. ShiftMed offers an AI-powered platform that connects healthcare facilities with a vast pool of qualified W-2 healthcare professionals. Its advanced algorithms facilitate rapid shift fulfillment and streamline administrative tasks, improving overall staffing efficiency.
Aya Healthcare's Workforce AI technology employs predictive analytics, AI, and machine learning to forecast patient demand and workforce needs. This enables healthcare organizations to optimize hiring, scheduling, and staffing, ensuring the right resources are in place at the right time. Cera Care leverages AI to predict and alert carers to possible health deteriorations in patients with 82% accuracy. This proactive approach not only enhances patient care but also optimizes the allocation of healthcare staff, ensuring resources are directed where they are most needed.
Segment Insights
Type Insights
The travel nurse staffing segment held a dominant presence in the market in 2024. The U.S. faces a persistent nursing shortage due to high retirement rates, burnout, and insufficient nursing school graduates. This drives demand for travel nurses to fill critical gaps. Seasonal trends (e.g., flu season), pandemics, and unexpected surges in patient volume require flexible staffing solutions that travel nurses can provide. Travel nurses typically earn higher wages and receive sign-on bonuses, housing stipends, and other financial incentives, making the field attractive. Hiring travel nurses on a temporary basis is often more cost-effective than recruiting full-time staff with long-term benefits and pension obligations. Mandated nurse-to-patient ratios in states like California force hospitals to hire more nurses, boosting travel nurse demand. The rise of specialized healthcare staffing agencies has streamlined the process of matching nurses with hospitals, increasing adoption. Many nurses prefer the flexibility, travel opportunities, and varied experiences that travel nursing offers, sustaining a strong workforce pool. Hospitals in rural or underserved regions rely heavily on travel nurses to address chronic staffing shortages.
The locum tenens staffing segment is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR in the market during the studied years. Growth in the number of doctors and healthcare professionals who prefer to work as locum tenens is likely to favor and drive segment growth. Physical therapists, phlebotomists, pharmacists, medical technologists, dental hygienists, radiologists, pathologists, and others are examples of allied health professionals. The category is expected to rise as a result of expanding retired baby boomers, improved access to public healthcare, and the increased incidence of chronic illnesses. The increasing shortage of primary care doctors, healthcare physicians, and specialists, as well as clinics and hospitals hiring locum tenens in peak seasons to cut down costs, are reasons for the growth of the segment.
End-User Insights
The hospital segment dominated the market since the hospitals provide diagnostic tests and treatment to patients. The rise in demand for healthcare has prompted the hiring of a number of personnel as healthcare providers for performing routine check-ups and dispensing other hospital services. The patients are monitored through extensive administrative systems, and their medications are updated by staff. Hospitals offer an extensive array of services that encompass everything from accurate diagnosis to comprehensive treatment options. Equipped with advanced medical instruments and cutting-edge technology, these facilities ensure that patients receive the highest standard of care. The combination of skilled healthcare professionals and specialized equipment makes hospitals a top choice for individuals seeking medical attention and support during their health journeys.
The ambulatory surgical & clinics segment is the fastest-growing segment in the U.S. healthcare staffing market. The segment dominates due to increasing requirements for healthcare workers. The major factors that drive the clinical laboratories segment in the pharmaceutical sector are product protocols and supply chain management, all of which require significant human resources to run smoothly. In the segment, the safety of biochemical tools is most important, leaving human intervention a necessity. They also have permission to collect data on drug development for research and purposes, and they analyze test performance.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com
U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Top Key Companies:
• Amn Healthcare
• Envision Healthcare Corporation
• CHG Management, Inc.
• Maxim Healthcare Group
• Cross Country Healthcare, Inc.
• Trustaff
• Aya Healthcare
• Teamhealth
• Adecco Group
• Locumtenens.Com
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, According to Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) annual Staffing 100 North America list, Sheldon Arora, CEO of StaffDNA and LiquidAgents Healthcare, is one of the most outstanding leaders in the staffing sector. The esteemed annual roster showcases prominent executives who are trailblazers in the staffing sector. Leaders on the list have made a beneficial impact on the staffing ecosystem with their efforts. Notably, Arora has been recognized as an industry leader by earning a place on this prestigious registry for the second year in a row and for the third time overall.
• In February 2025, VoiceCare Al, a healthcare administration general intelligence (HAGI) firm, revealed ambitions to use generative Al to super-staff the workforce and automate back-office communications. The agentic architecture platform developed by the company is designed to significantly increase operational efficiency while optimizing and reducing administrative burden. With the help of Bread & Butter Ventures and US$3.85 million in funding led by Caduceus Capital Partners, VoiceCare Al aims to restore patient involvement by enhancing access, adherence, and outcomes for patients and the healthcare profession.
• In February 2025, AbbVie Aesthetics Allergan Aesthetics announced that Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) will build three new, cutting-edge training facilities in the United States, increasing access to excellent, customized training for certified aesthetics physicians. AMI's exceptional product range and distinctive curriculum, which is intended to expedite the science and art of aesthetics, enable physicians and entrepreneurs to give the intended patient outcomes and experiences. According to Glen Curran, Senior Vice President, U.S., Allergan Aesthetics, the new AMI Training Centers are intended to support the growth and improvement of our current top-notch training initiatives. The facilities will provide a variety of courses for healthcare professionals at all educational levels, enabling them to safely and successfully produce superior results and raise patient satisfaction.
U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market Report Segmentation
This report forecasts revenue growth at regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2034. For this study, Statifacts has segmented the global U.S. Healthcare Staffing Market
By Type
• Travel Nurse Staffing
• Per Diem Nurse Staffing
• Locum Tenens Staffing
o Physicians
o Physician Assistants
o Nurse Practitioners
o Others
• Allied Healthcare Staffing
By End-User
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical & Clinics
• Others
Elevate your business strategy with market-driven insights—purchase the report today (Price USD1550) https://www.statifacts.com/order-report/7959
Browse More Research Reports ;
U.S. Medical Affairs Outsourcing Market : The U.S. medical affairs outsourcing market size accounted for USD 548 million in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 1,098.32 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Endoscope Drying Cabinets Market : The U.S. endoscope drying cabinets market size surpassed USD 70.35 million in 2024 and is predicted to reach around USD 163.51 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 8.8% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Artificial Intelligence in Diagnostics Market ; The U.S. artificial intelligence in diagnostics market size is calculated at USD 655 million in 2024 and is predicted to attain around USD 4,298.47 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 20.7% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. RFID in Healthcare Market : The U.S. RFID in healthcare market size was evaluated at USD 2,080 million in 2024 and is expected to grow around USD 10,080 million by 2034, registering a CAGR of 17.1% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Wearable Medical Device Market : The U.S. wearable medical device market size was estimated at USD 11,720 million in 2024 and is projected to be worth around USD 1,20,090 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 26.2% from 2025 to 2034.
U.S. Stem Cells Market : The U.S. stem cells market size accounted for USD 5,150 million in 2024 and is predicted to touch around USD 15,970 million by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.98% from 2025 to 2034.
You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@statifacts.com
Statifacts offers subscription services for data and analytics insights. This page provides options to explore and purchase a subscription tailored to your needs, granting access to valuable statistical resources and tools. Access here - https://www.statifacts.com/get-a-subscription