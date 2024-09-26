U.S. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Size to Reach USD 3.44 Billion By 2033

According to latest report, the U.S. drug discovery outsourcing market size was USD 1.85 billion in 2023, calculated at USD 1.97 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach around USD 3.44 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 6.39% from 2024 to 2033.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/sample/8913

The increase in public-private partnerships focused on developing new molecules, increasing prevalence of various diseases and the growing need for innovative drug options have significantly enhanced collaborations between service providers and drug developers. These collaborations have contributed to propel market growth.

The U.S. drug discovery outsourcing market deals with practices used by biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies to reduce the cost of drug development. There are various outsourcing models that have been created over the years to meet drug development service demands. The global market is experiencing significant growth leading to the increase in adoption of outsourcing services and a rise in focus on drug development across the globe. In addition, public and private partnerships developed for the use of innovative drug molecules are expected to drive market growth in the region. A notable factor that attracts pharmaceutical research and development investments is the relative freedom in drug pricing in the U.S. This flexibility enables companies to foster increased productivity and research and development costs further contributing to propel the growth of the U.S. drug discovery outsourcing market.

To increase their offerings, the industry is experiencing frequent acquisition and merger activity in the U.S. The industry is contributed by strict regulations leading to market requirements and the development of manufacturing facilities to be in adhere to regulatory standards. In addition, increasing pressure on pharmaceutical companies to develop within limited budgets and shorter timelines creates significant opportunities for contract service providers and hence opens up service expansions in the industry are further anticipated for market growth during the forecast period.

U.S. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Key Takeaways:

Lead identification & candidate optimization dominated the market in 2023 accounting for nearly 34.0% of the revenue share.

The respiratory system segment led the market in 2023 with nearly 14.7% revenue share.

Anti-infective therapy segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Small molecules are pivotal in fostering innovative treatments, accounting for over 76.0% of the market revenue share in 2023.

Immediate Delivery is Available | Get Full Report Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8913

U.S. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Trends

The increasing prevalence of various diseases such as cancer and diabetes is expected to drive the market growth.

The increasing implementation of initiatives including the Drug Discovery Initiative under which industry, clinicians, and researchers contributed to propel the market growth.

AI-generated drug discovery methods, with the increasing research and development activities driving the market growth.

The rising need for skilled resources with combinational knowledge of computer software, analytical chemistry, and metabolism is further anticipated to drive market growth.

How can artificial intelligence revolutionize the U.S. drug discovery market

Artificial intelligence is an advanced technology and rapidly revolutionizes the world day by day. In drug discovery outsourcing, AI helps to identify potential drug candidates faster and analyze vast datasets quickly. AI allows researchers that how new drugs will perform and reduce errors and costly trials. In addition, AI helps to allocate resources more efficiently and save money and time. Furthermore, AI also helps to make more informed decisions with next-generation analytics.

U.S. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Segment Insights

By workflow types

The candidate optimization and lead identification segment dominated the market growth in 2023 accounting for nearly 34.0% of the revenue share. Based on workflow, the market is divided into preclinical development, functional informatics, target validation, lead identification & candidate optimization, target identification and screening, and other related workflows. The prevalence of considerable equipment for the projection of drug safety with the use of in silico techniques contributed to propel the segment growth.

Other related workflows in the market such as database management systems, handling instruments & molecule visualization, software, and tools are expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Factors such as a wide array of services offered by private entities, increased investment for outsourcing, and intensive research on novel drug candidates in drug discovery can contribute to the segment growth.

By therapeutic area types

The respiratory system segment accounted for the market growth in 2023 with nearly 14.7% revenue share. Other major areas of therapy using drug discovery outsourcing such as dermatology, hematology, ophthalmology, oncology, pain & anesthesia, and more. The increasing prevalence of respiratory diseases is significant with chronic lower respiratory disorders being a major concern in the U.S. In addition, increasing cases of drug resistance and high prevalence of respiratory diseases, such as asthma, COPD, tuberculosis, and bronchitis have supported the respiratory system segment.

The anti-infective therapy segment is expected to grow fastest during the forecast period. Medications such as antivirals, antiprotozoal substances, antibacterial agents, antibodies, and antifungals are included in this segment. The significant collaborations, such as British Columbia cancer agencies partnering with Charles River Laboratories, Pcovery, and Antabio. The aim behind this partnership is to develop new drug candidates for cystic fibrosis infections, antifungal diseases, and cancer funded by Wellcome Trust. These collaborative factors for novel drug discovery are anticipated to drive the segment growth in the U.S. drug discovery outsourcing market.

By drug type insights

The small molecules segment accounted for the largest market share of 76.0% in 2023 leading to the highly extensive resources and specialized capabilities required for their development. The financial concern of balancing such resources internally often leads companies to search for external expertise.

In addition, biopharmaceuticals or large molecule is a protein-based class of drugs that include 1,300 amino acids significantly improved by versions of innermost human proteins. These small molecules held great capacity for disease prevention and diagnosis as illustrated by early phase clinical trials. In addition, significant investments for drug development organizations are further expected to drive the growth of the small molecule segment in the market during the forecast period.

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8913

U.S. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Company Insights

Various small to medium-sized market players are present in the market for U.S. drug discovery outsourcing. Major companies in the U.S. drug discovery outsourcing industry such as Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, GenScript, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, EVOTEC, and Albany Molecular Research Inc.

These major market players are continuously concentrating on diligently putting efforts into increasing their manufacturing capabilities and focusing on developing novel drug substances. For instance, in July 2024, Exscietia plc announced that they are expanding its work with Amazon Web Services to use the cloud provider’s machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) services to power its platform for end-to-end drug automation and discovery. Exscientia’s platform uses the scalability and flexibility of AWS and generative AI models to efficiently, quickly, and securely design drug candidates that aim to better target specific patients and diseases.

Some of the prominent players in the U.S. drug discovery outsourcing market include:

U.S. Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Recent Developments

In March 2024, more than two dozen new microservices were launched by NVIDIA that enable healthcare enterprises across the globe to take benefit of the latest advances in generative AI.

more than two dozen new microservices were launched by NVIDIA that enable healthcare enterprises across the globe to take benefit of the latest advances in generative AI. In May 2024, a global CDMO known for its flagship fully connected continuous manufacturing platform, Enzene Biosciences launched a new Drug Discovery Division. In addition, Enzene Biosciences complementing its EnzeneX-equiped biologics manufacturing site and expanding its breadth of services to the biotech industry, which will open an opportunity in the U.S.

a global CDMO known for its flagship fully connected continuous manufacturing platform, Enzene Biosciences launched a new Drug Discovery Division. In addition, Enzene Biosciences complementing its EnzeneX-equiped biologics manufacturing site and expanding its breadth of services to the biotech industry, which will open an opportunity in the U.S. In December 2023, a leading science and technology company and the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, MilliporeSigma launched the first software-as-a-service platform AIDDISON drug discovery software that bridges the gap between real-world manufacturability through and virtual molecule design.

In December 2023, Jubilant Biosys Limited , a global pharma and biotech industry partner, announced the successful achievement of Inipharm’s, a biopharmaceutical company based in Bellevue, Washington and San Diego, California, asset, INI-822, an orally-delivered small molecule inhibitor of HSD17B13 for fibrotic liver disease, progressing to Phase 1 clinical trials.





In December 2023 MilliporeSigma ,the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, launched AIDDISON™, a groundbreaking drug discovery software integrating virtual molecule design and real-world manufacturability.



,the U.S. and Canada Life Science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt Germany, launched AIDDISON™, a groundbreaking drug discovery software integrating virtual molecule design and real-world manufacturability.

In September 2023 , Charles River Laboratories International, Inc . and Related Sciences collaborated to utilize Logica, an AI-powered drug solution, for drug discovery on previously unexplored targets. This partnership exemplified the growing trend in the US drug discovery outsourcing market towards leveraging AI technologies like Logica to enhance efficiency and innovation.





In March 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific and Symphogen extended their collaboration to provide biopharmaceutical discovery and development laboratories with innovative tools and streamlined workflows for efficient characterization of complex therapeutic proteins.





In August 2021 , Eurofins announced a new commercial agreement with Fusion Antibodies plc; a company dedicated to pre-clinical antibody engineering, discovery, and supply for both diagnostic applications and therapeutic drugs, thus boosting its drug discovery services.

Immediate Delivery Available, Get Full Access@ https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8913

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the U.S. drug discovery outsourcing market

Workflow

Target Identification & Screening

Target Validation & Functional Informatics

Lead Identification & Candidate Optimization

Preclinical Development

Other Associated Workflows

Therapeutic Area

Respiratory System

Pain and Anesthesia

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Hematology

Cardiovascular

Endocrine

Gastrointestinal

Immunomodulation

Anti-infective

Central Nervous System

Dermatology

Genitourinary System

Drug Type

Small Molecules

Large Molecules (Biopharmaceuticals)

Immediate Delivery Available | Buy This Premium Research https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/report/checkout/8913

Browse More Insights:

Biologics Market : The global biologics market size was estimated at USD 511.04 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,374.51 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Biotechnology Market : The global biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 1.54 Trillion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 5.68 Trillion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 13.95% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Drug Screening Market : The global drug screening market size was valued at USD 9.18 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to reach around USD 43.01 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2024 to 2033.

Ophthalmic Drugs Market : The global ophthalmic drugs market size was valued at USD 41.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 70.07 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 5.34% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

Oncology Market : The global oncology market size was estimated at USD 222.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 521.60 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

Clinical Trials Market : The global clinical trials market size was estimated at USD 81.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 153.59 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.49% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Clinical Trials Market : The U.S. clinical trials market size was valued at USD 25.81 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 41.57 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 4.88% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Biotechnology Market : The U.S. biotechnology market size was estimated at USD 552.49 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 1,794.11 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Pharmaceutical Market : The U.S. pharmaceutical market size was valued at USD 602.19 billion in 2023 and is projected to surpass around USD 1,093.79 billion by 2033, registering a CAGR of 6.15% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2033.

U.S. Small Molecule Innovator API CDMO Market : The U.S. small molecule innovator API CDMO market size was exhibited at USD 8.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to hit around USD 15.48 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.18% during the forecast period 2024 to 2033.

Small Molecule Drug Discovery Market : The global small molecule drug discovery market size was exhibited at USD 75.98 billion in 2022 and is projected to hit around USD 163.58 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.97% during the forecast period 2023 to 2032.

Artificial Intelligence In Drug Discovery Market : The global artificial intelligence (AI) In drug discovery market size accounted for USD 1,495.8 million in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 20,041.44 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 29.63% from 2023 to 2032.

Unlock industry potential through cutting-edge research, data-driven insights, and strategic guidance. We empower businesses to navigate, innovate, and excel.

USA : +1 804 441 9344

APAC : +61 485 981 310 or +91 87933 22019

Europe : +44 7383 092 044

Email: sales@novaoneadvisor.com

Web: https://www.novaoneadvisor.com/

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact at sales@novaoneadvisor.com | +1 650 460 3308