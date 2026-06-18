TrialAssure and Cancer Research UK Collaborate to Advance AI-Supported Regulatory Document Authoring

TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, and Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development (CDD), today announce a new partnership to use TrialAssure LINK AI to support the development of regulatory and clinical trial documents for Cancer Research UK-sponsored studies.

The collaboration is focused on helping Cancer Research UK’s medical writing teams improve efficiency, reduce manual burden, and support the continued growth of the CDD’s portfolio of new cancer treatments. LINK AI is being used to assist with content generation across a range of clinical and regulatory document types, with human medical writing expertise remaining central for review, refinement, and finalization.

Cancer Research UK’s CDD began by assessing LINK AI for regulatory document authoring workflows. The team worked with TrialAssure to align out-of-the-box artificial intelligence (AI) configuration with internal templates and instructional text, and are reviewing AI-generated drafts as part of a structured human-in-the-loop process. Following initial work on the Investigator’s Brochure, Cancer Research UK will expand its assessment of LINK AI into additional document authoring workflows including Clinical Study Reports and patient narratives.

“Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development has a long history of advancing new treatments that have the potential to change outcomes for people affected by cancer,” said Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer at TrialAssure. “We are proud to support their medical writing teams with AI technology that is designed to increase efficiency, reduce repetitive work, and keep experienced professionals in control of the authoring process.”

For Cancer Research UK’s CDD, the initiative supports the responsible use of generative AI to improve regulatory authoring workflows and support authoring roles in keeping pace with a growing portfolio of new oncology studies.

“Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development has deep expertise in early-phase oncology, but our ambition to bring more innovative treatments to cancer patients requires more efficient ways of working. As our programmes grow in complexity - spanning combination agents, multi-region submissions and precision medicine platform trials - the volume of regulatory documents is placing increasing pressure on our teams,” said Amber Holmes, Head of Quality, Regulatory, Pharmacovigilance and Medical Writing at Cancer Research UK's Centre for Drug Development.

“Partnering with TrialAssure allows us to explore how generative AI can streamline document authoring and free up our experts to focus on critical scientific content - helping CDD accelerate the delivery of cutting-edge treatments, including those targeting rare and hard-to-treat cancers. TrialAssure has worked closely with CDD to understand our needs, meet our rigorous requirements for technology solutions and establish a clear path for phased implementation of LINK AI,” added Holmes.

The collaboration demonstrates TrialAssure’s continued commitment to developing AI-enabled, human-driven solutions for regulated life sciences workflows. By pairing advanced content generation capabilities with medical writer oversight, LINK AI helps organizations introduce AI into medical writing processes in a responsible, practical, and scalable way.

“AI adoption in medical writing succeeds when the technology fits the way expert teams already work,” said Zach Weingarden, MS, Director, AI Technology & Applications at TrialAssure. “Our work with the incredible team at Cancer Research UK shows how organizations can use AI thoughtfully, starting with defined workflows, adapting prompts to existing templates, and giving medical writers the ability to review and shape every output.”

To learn more about TrialAssure LINK AI, visit: https://trialassure.com/software/linkai/

About Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development

Cancer Research UK has an impressive record of developing novel treatments for cancer. The Cancer Research UK Centre for Drug Development has been pioneering the development of new cancer treatments for 30 years. We have completed over 170 clinical trials designed to explore potential new anti-cancer agents in patients. Six of these new agents have made it to market, including temozolomide for brain cancer, abiraterone for prostate cancer and rucaparib for ovarian cancer. www.cruk.org.uk/cdd

About TrialAssure

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

Media Contacts

TrialAssure: Don F. McLean, dmclean@trialassure.com

Cancer Research UK: Fiona Scott, fiona.scott@cancer.org.uk

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