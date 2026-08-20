TrialAssure Achieves ISO 27001:2022 Certification as Demand Grows for Trusted AI in Drug Development

CANTON, Mich. (August 20, 2026) – TrialAssure, a leading technology provider advancing clinical trial transparency, disclosure, and data sharing, today announced it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification for its Information Security Management System (ISMS), further strengthening the company’s commitment to delivering secure, trusted technology across its growing portfolio of AI life science software solutions.

ISO/IEC 27001:2022 is the internationally recognized standard for ISMS and provides a comprehensive framework for managing information security risks, protecting sensitive data, and continually improving security practices. Certification demonstrates that TrialAssure's information security program has been independently audited and verified against globally recognized standards.

"AI has tremendous potential to transform clinical development, but innovation like this must be built on trust," said Prasad M. Koppolu, Chief Operating Officer at TrialAssure. "Achieving ISO 27001:2022 certification shows the level of care that we take in protecting the sensitive information that our customers entrust to us every day. As organizations expand the use of AI across regulated workflows, they deserve technology that delivers high levels of innovation alongside strong information security."

As pharmaceutical and biotechnology organizations continue adopting AI across medical writing, regulatory operations, and clinical trial transparency, information security has become a foundational requirement for innovation. TrialAssure's certification provides customers with added confidence that the company's technology platform is built upon internationally recognized security practices designed to protect sensitive clinical and regulatory information.

"AI is becoming part of everyday work across drug development, but successful adoption depends on far more than model performance," said Zach Weingarden, MS, Director of AI Technology & Applications at TrialAssure. "Organizations need confidence that their data is protected, their workflows are secure, and their technology partner is prepared for the realities of regulated development. ISO 27001:2022 certification is an important milestone in delivering that confidence."

The certification supports TrialAssure's complete technology portfolio, including:

● LINK AI for AI-assisted medical writing,

● ANONYMIZE for document and data anonymization,

● REGISTRY for clinical trial disclosure, and

● TrialAssure’s broader suite of solutions that help life sciences organizations simplify compliance, improve operational efficiency, and support global transparency requirements.

To learn more about TrialAssure and its portfolio of secure AI and clinical technology solutions, visit: https://trialassure.com.

ABOUT TRIALASSURE

TrialAssure® is an award-winning global data transparency company providing fast, intelligent, and cost-effective software and services for the pharmaceutical industry and related sectors. A recognized leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML), TrialAssure offers AI Enabled, Human Driven™ solutions that support compliance through document and data anonymization, AI-assisted content development, compliance tracking, and clinical trial disclosure. Founded in 2009, TrialAssure’s global team builds proven technology platforms that help Sponsors and research organizations stay aligned with transparency regulations worldwide. TrialAssure was named Data Solution of the Year by the Data Breakthrough Awards.

For more information, visit www.trialassure.com.

Media Contacts

Don F. McLean, dmclean@trialassure.com